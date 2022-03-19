Olivia Macklin’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Olivia Macklin is a renowned actress, model and social media personality from the United States of America. She is widely recognized for her portrayal of Madre in the mini television series The Young Pope. She has also appeared in other TV series such as LA to Vegas and Dead to Me.

American actress posing in a gorgeous dress. Photo: @olivialeighmacklin

Source: Instagram

She has amassed a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares her modelling shoots and short videos. Here is a brief look at her other details such as age, height, and career life.

Profile summary

Full name: Olivia Leigh Macklin

Olivia Leigh Macklin Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 March 1994

16 March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 35-24-35

35-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 89-61-89

89-61-89 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Nancy Bear Karger

Nancy Bear Karger Father: Larry Macklin

Larry Macklin Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Benjamin Levy Aguilar School: New Trier High School

New Trier High School University: Fordham University

Fordham University Profession: Actress, model, social media influencer

Actress, model, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million - 5 million

$1 million - 5 million Instagram: @olivialeighmacklin

Olivia Macklin’s bio

She was born on 16 March 1994 in the United States of America. The actress was raised in Glencoe, Illinois.

Who are Olivia Macklin’s parents? Her parents are Nancy Bear Karger (mother) and Larry (father). Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

American model posing in a black dress. Photo: @olivialeighmacklin

Source: Instagram

She has three elder sisters, namely Michelle, Tatum and Sloan Wilson. She is of American nationality from white ethnicity. Her religion is Christianity.

How old is Olivia Macklin?

The actress is 28 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on the 16th of March each year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Which high school did Olivia Macklin go to?

The American model attended New Trier High School. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at Fordham University, from where she graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Performance.

Career

She is an actress, model and online personality. The actress has always had an interest in acting since childhood. During her school days, she used to perform in theatre productions. She began her acting career in 2014 when she appeared in the video Nothundoras: Springbreak.

In 2015, she was cast in the television series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, where she played the role of Emma. Her fame rose when she appeared in the TV mini-series The Young Pope. Since then, the actress has made an appearance in other films and TV shows.

Olivia Macklin’s movies and TV

Pretty Smart (2021) as Claire

(2021) as Claire Filthy Rich (2020) as Becky Monreaux

(2020) as Becky Monreaux Dead to Me (2020) as Bambi

(2020) as Bambi LA to Vegas (2018) as Nichole

(2018) as Nichole Radium Girls (2018) as Paula

(2018) as Paula The Young Pope (2016) as Madre

(2016) as Madre Noches Con Platanito (2018) as self

(2018) as self Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2016) as Emma

She is also a model. She usually shares her modelling shots on her Instagram account, which have gotten her a massive following on the platform. Presently, she has over 40 thousand followers. She also uses the platform to share short videos and photos of her family and friends.

What is Olivia Macklin’s net worth?

American actress posing for a photo. Photo: @olivialeighmacklin

Source: Instagram

The actress has made a sizeable fortune from her acting career. It is estimated that her net worth is somewhere around $1 million and $5 million as of 2022. However, this information is not official.

Who is Olivia Macklin’s boyfriend?

Currently, she is in a relationship with Benjamin Levy Aguilar. His boyfriend is also a Hollywood actor. The two started courting in 2020. The duo occasionally posts each other's photos on their respective Instagram pages.

Before she met Benjamin, she was Drew Brandon, Harry Hill and Christian Eble. The model and Christian Eble began dating in 2017. However, their relationship didn't work out, and they broke up.

Olivia Macklin’s measurements

Olivia Macklin’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Her body weight is 126 lbs (57 kg).

Olivia Macklin is an American actress, social media personality and model. She began her acting career in 2014. She has appeared in popular television series such as The Young Pope and LA to Vegas.

Source: Legit.ng