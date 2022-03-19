Britt Hertz’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend

Britt Hertz is a well-known cheerleader, actress, social media influencer, YouTuber and fitness enthusiast from the United States of America. She is popularly recognized for doing a backflip into a split. She is also known for her workout routines on TikTok and Instagram.

The influencer in a white top. Photo: @britthertz

Source: Instagram

Brittany has been a multiple-time national champion in cheerleading and has garnered a considerable following on YouTube and Instagram due to her flipping videos.

Profile summary

Real name : Brittany Hertz

: Brittany Hertz Known as : Britthertz, Britt

: Britthertz, Britt Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 21 March 1996

: 21 March 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Massapequa, New York, USA

: Massapequa, New York, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 36-26-38

: 36-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-66-96

: 91-66-96 Hair colou r: Dark brown

r: Dark brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Siblings : 1

: 1 Profession : Fitness enthusiast, social media influence, YouTuber

: Fitness enthusiast, social media influence, YouTuber Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram : @britthertz

: @britthertz TikTok: @brittHertz

@brittHertz YouTube: BrittHertz

Britt Hertz's biography

Britt with her sister. Photo: @britthertz

Source: Instagram

Brittany Hertz was born in Massapequa, New York, the United States. Does Britthertz have a twin? Unfortunately, Brittany does not have a twin. However, she has a sister named Stacie. She is an American national and currently resides in Massapequa, New York, USA.

What is Britthertz's real name?

The YouTuber's real name is Brittany Hertz.

What is Brittany Hertz's age?

The American influencer is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1996, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Brittany is a fitness enthusiast, social media influencer, and YouTuber. She landed her first job as a bar mitzvah dancer before launching her self-titled YouTube channel on 29 April 2016.

The popular fitness enthusiast uploaded her first video named Britt Hertz's inspirational fitness video on 15 February 2017. Since then, Drew Dirksen's girlfriend, Britthertz, has been consistently engaging her fans, uploading flips and fitness videos to her YouTube channel, which currently has 507K subscribers.

The American YouTuber has a TikTok account, which has over 1.8 million followers and Instagram, which has 722k followers. Brittany is also an actress and has appeared in a short film titled Wood Pax: Black and White as Flip Girl. The film premiered in 2017.

What is Britthertz's net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Brittany has a net worth of over $3 million. This value has not yet been verified. She mainly earns her wealth from her social media and YouTube endeavours.

Who is Britthertz dating?

The young celebrity with her boyfriend. Photo: @britthertz

Source: Instagram

The influencer is currently dating Drew Dirksen. Drew Dirksen and Britthertz have been dating since June 2020. The two are always seen together on social media and Britthertz's YouTube channel.

What is Britthertz's height?

She is 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. She weighs about 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and blue eyes, and her body measurements are 36-26-38 inches (91-66-96 centimetres).

Britt Hertz is an American social media influencer and fitness enthusiast. Her unique content has enabled her to garner a significant following across various social media platforms and YouTube.

