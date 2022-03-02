Kiya Cole’s biography: what is known about Skai Jackson’s mom?

Kiya Cole is an Instagram star and television personality from America. She is known for being the mother of a star Disney actress, YouTuber and author, Skai Jackson.

The Instagram star in a white outfit. Photo: @kiyacole

Source: Instagram

Cole has amassed a vast following on Instagram. She uses the platform to share workout videos and photos with her daughter Skai. What else is known of Skai Jackson's mom?

Profile summary

Full name: Kiya Cole

Kiya Cole Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 March 1975

12 March 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 122

122 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-34

34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-86

86-71-86 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Melanis Cole

Melanis Cole Father: Danni Cole

Danni Cole Siblings: 2

2 Children: 3

3 College: Elite College

Elite College Profession: Instagram star

Instagram star Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @kiyacole

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kiya Cole's biography

Skai's mother in a car park. Photo: @kiyacole

Source: Instagram

The Instagram star was born on 12 March 1975 in New York, USA and raised in Staten Island, NYC. She is the daughter of Dann Cole (father) and Menalis Cole (mother). She was raised alongside two siblings, Chamber Cole and Elle Cole.

As for her education, she attended a local school in New York. Afterwards, she enrolled in Elite college in the same city.

What is Kiya Cole's age?

As of 2022, she is 47 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 12 March each year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Kiya Cole's nationality?

The social media influencer holds American nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnicity.

What does Kiya Cole do?

She is an Instagram celebrity known for posting her routine workouts videos and her modelling photos. She was motivated to create the account after her daughter became famous. She started posting photos of her daughter, which boosted her account significantly. She currently has 203 thousand followers.

The social media star is also an entrepreneur. She has a website where she posts the products which she is selling. The products include denim jackets, Ponchos, rompers, shoes and dresses.

What is Kiya Cole's net worth?

The exact net worth of the social media star is unknown. However, Bio Gossipy, an unverified source, alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Who is Skai Jackson's mom?

Skai Jackson's mother is called Kiya Cole. She has three children named Skai, Aurora and Nala. Skai is the firstborn. She was born on 8 April 2002, while Aurora and Nala were born in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

Her daughter Skai started acting in 2007, and she is known for her role as Zuri Ross alongside Debby Ryan in the Disney series Jessie. Skai and her mother are close. Their social media pages are filled with pictures of them together.

Kiya has always supported Skai since she began doing commercials at the age of 4 years. The Instagram star was present on set during the filming of the series Jessie. She even gave up her job and relocated to Los Angeles from New York so that her daughter could get more opportunities.

Who is Kiya Cole's husband?

Kiya Cole was first married to Jacob Jackson. They had three daughters together, namely, Skai Jackson, Aurora Jackson and Nala Jackson. She separated from her husband Jakob when Skai was very young. Her daughter stayed with her after the separation.

In early March 2016, the media star was engaged to her boyfriend, Gene Salas. They later became a couple in 2017, though they chose to keep away from the public eye.

Is Kiya Cole related to Michael Jackson?

No. Kiya and Michael Jackson are not related in any way. However, her ex-husband Jacob Jackson has the same name as Michael Jackson.

What is Kiya Cole's height?

Kiya and her daughter Skai Jackson. Photo: @kiyacole

Source: Instagram

She has a height of 5 feet 5 inches, or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs 122 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Kiya Cole now lives in Los Angeles, California, with her children. She uploads workouts videos and photos on her Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her private life.

READ ALSO: Mika Kleinschmidt biography: age, ethnicity, parents, education

Legit. ng recently published an article about Mika Kleinschmidt's biography. She is a reality TV personality, real estate developer and fitness enthusiast from America. The TV personality was born in Tampa, Florida, United States of America. Her parents are Thomas McGee (father) and Yolanda Pozzi (mother).

Mika Kleinschmidt became famous when she and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, were featured on HGTV's show 100 Day Dream Home. Mika is also famous on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself, short videos and her daily lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng