Model Kayla Moody’s biography: age, measurements, husband

Kayla Moody is an American social media personality, model and fitness enthusiast. She is best known for sharing bikini photos on her Instagram page. What else is known about the model?

Model Kayla Moody is wearing a military combat outfit. Photo: @kaylamoody

Kayla Moody is a model slowly capturing her fans' attention from her Instagram photoshoots and TikTok videos. Get to learn more details about this American model including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Kayla Moody

Kayla Moody Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11 May 1993

11 May 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Current residence: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-32

34-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-81

86-71-81 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Married

Married Profession: Model and social media influencer

How old is Kayla Moody?

The American model was born on 11 March 1993 in Florida, United States. Kayla Moody's age is 28 years as of 2022. Her birth sign is Taurus.

Rise to fame

Kayla Moody is a model who has risen to fame as a result of her bikini modelling shoots she posts on her Instagram page. She is an official Vault Vixen model. She is also a fitness enthusiast and has uploaded several photos while working out in the gym.

Additionally, she uses her Instagram page to endorse different fashion brands. She currently has 1.5 million followers. Kayla is also active on TikTok with 77.9 thousand followers. She posts general content and her workout routines.

Who is Kayla Moody's husband?

A photo of model Kayla Moody. Photo: @kaylamoody

Model Kayla Moody is a married woman; however, she has not revealed details about her spouse. According to her Instagram profile, she is a proud military wife.

How tall is Kayla Moody?

The social media personality's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). She has blonde hair brown eyes. Kayla Moody's measurements are 34-28-32 inches (86-71-81 centimetres).

Kayla Moody is a social media personality and model who is slowly building her name in the modelling industry. However, she is a private person, and not much about her personal life is known.

