Model Kayla Moody’s biography: age, measurements, husband
Kayla Moody is an American social media personality, model and fitness enthusiast. She is best known for sharing bikini photos on her Instagram page. What else is known about the model?
Kayla Moody is a model slowly capturing her fans' attention from her Instagram photoshoots and TikTok videos. Get to learn more details about this American model including details about her career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kayla Moody
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 11 May 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Florida, United States
- Current residence: Florida, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 127
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Body measurements in inches: 34-28-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-81
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Married
- Profession: Model and social media influencer
How old is Kayla Moody?
The American model was born on 11 March 1993 in Florida, United States. Kayla Moody's age is 28 years as of 2022. Her birth sign is Taurus.
Rise to fame
Kayla Moody is a model who has risen to fame as a result of her bikini modelling shoots she posts on her Instagram page. She is an official Vault Vixen model. She is also a fitness enthusiast and has uploaded several photos while working out in the gym.
Additionally, she uses her Instagram page to endorse different fashion brands. She currently has 1.5 million followers. Kayla is also active on TikTok with 77.9 thousand followers. She posts general content and her workout routines.
Who is Kayla Moody's husband?
Model Kayla Moody is a married woman; however, she has not revealed details about her spouse. According to her Instagram profile, she is a proud military wife.
How tall is Kayla Moody?
The social media personality's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). She has blonde hair brown eyes. Kayla Moody's measurements are 34-28-32 inches (86-71-81 centimetres).
Kayla Moody is a social media personality and model who is slowly building her name in the modelling industry. However, she is a private person, and not much about her personal life is known.
