Brooke Bush’s biography: age, height, family, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Brooke Bush? She is a renowned American YouTuber and social media personality. Brooke is popularly recognized for sharing vlogs on her self-titled YouTube channel. Due to her captivating content, she has acquired a considerable following on her YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The American Youtuber in a white top. Photo: @babybushwhacked

Source: Instagram

Brooke started her YouTube journey in 2013. She is currently a popular figure on social media platforms with a considerable fanbase. Get to know more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Brooke Bush

Brooke Bush Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 30 March 1999

30 March 1999 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Kentucky, USA

Kentucky, USA Current residence: Kentucky, USA

Kentucky, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Gabrielle Bush

: Gabrielle Bush Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Christian Grey Epps

Christian Grey Epps Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $300,000

$300,000 YouTube: Brooke Bush

Where is Brooke Bush from?

The young celebrity with her brother Clayton. Photo: @babybushwhacked

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Kentucky, the USA. Not much is known about Brooke Bush's parents except that her mom is called Gabrielle Bush. She has not disclosed any information regarding her dad. Her parents are divorced.

She grew up alongside her five siblings. Brooke Bush's sisters are Rachel and Loryn. She also has two brothers named Hunter and Clayton. His brother, Clayton Bush, is a football player.

What is Brooke Bush's age?

The American Youtuber is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 30 March 1999, and her birth sign is Aries.

Career

The American-born celebrity has become well-known as an online content creator. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel in April 2013. On 13 April 2015, she uploaded her first video, Spring Break Destin FL.

Since then, she has engaged her fans by consistently uploading vlogs featuring most of her friends and family. One can watch Brooke Bush's family videos on her YouTube channel to know more about her.

Her channel currently has 609 thousand subscribers. She is also popular on Instagram, where she occasionally shares photos of herself, her daily lifestyle, and other short fun videos. She has 352k followers on her Instagram account.

Additionally, she has a TikTok account with over 560 thousand followers and 19.6 million likes.

How much is Brooke Bush's worth?

Brooke Bush's net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. She has acquired her wealth mainly from her career as a social media influencer. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Brooke Bush's boyfriend?

The social media influencer with her boyfriend: @babybushwhacked

Source: Instagram

The social media star is currently dating Christian Grey Epps, as seen on their social media pages, posting photos of themselves together. Her boyfriend Grey is also famous on Instagram with over 83 thousand followers as of now.

What is Brooke Bush's height?

Brook is 5 feet 4 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs about 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Where does Brooke Bush live?

The social media influencer is an American national and currently resides in Kentucky, the United States of America.

Brooke Bush is a popular social media personality and YouTuber who has made it big on different platforms at a young age. Her content of vlogs has earned her a mass following, especially on YouTube and TikTok.

