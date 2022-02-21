Stephanie Buttermore's biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Stephanie Buttermore is a famous fitness model, YouTuber, cancer research scientist, and Instagram celebrity from the United State. She is widely known for her fitness workout routine and luxurious travel uploads on both her Instagram and YouTube platforms.

The YouTube holding a pen. Photo: @ stephanie_buttermore

Source: Instagram

Stephanie Buttermore is a popular name in the world of content creation. Primarily, she publishes informative content on fitness, beauty, lifestyle, food challenges and nutrition. What else is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name : Stephanie Buttermore

: Stephanie Buttermore Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25 February 1990

25 February 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth : Florida, USA

: Florida, USA Current residence : Jacksonville Florida, USA

: Jacksonville Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Education : University of South Florida

: University of South Florida Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Jeff Nippard

: Jeff Nippard Profession : Social media influencer, and cancer research scientist

: Social media influencer, and cancer research scientist Net worth: $700 thousand

$700 thousand YouTube : Stephanie Buttermore

: Stephanie Buttermore Instagram: @stephanie_buttermore

Stephanie Buttermore's biography

Stephanie poses for a photo. Photo: @ stephanie_buttermore

Source: Instagram

Stephanie Buttermore was born in Florida, USA. Her parents are not known as she has not revealed any details about her family and childhood background. She has a sister whose name has also not been disclosed to the general public.

Her nationality is American and she currently resides in Jacksonville Florida, USA.

When is Stephanie Buttermore's birthday?

The influencer was born on 25th February 1990, and her birth sign is Pisces.

What is Stephanie Buttermore's age?

Stephanie Buttermore is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1990.

Education

The American fitness model went to the University of Central Florida, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Molecular Biology. Later on, she joined the University of South Florida, where she studied for a master's degree in Medical Science, Women's Health.

She also received her PhD in Biomedical Sciences, Pathology and Cell Biology from the same institution.

Career

Stephanie started her self-titled YouTube channel in November 2014. She has since engaged her fans, consistently uploading various vlogs, which include nutrition advice, and fitness workout routines. Today, the celebrity has garnered a significant following of 1.23 million followers on her YouTube channel.

She is also a famous personality on Instagram. Here she mostly uploads similar content to what she uploads on her YouTube channel. Her account currently has over 652k followers.

She is also a medical researcher attached to the University of South Florida as a specialist. Her focus is on researching ovarian cancer to find out its cause and early detection. Her occasional workout at the gym to relieve the stress of working in the University's lab turned out to be her passion.

What is Stephanie Buttermore's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTube star is worth. However, according to Thepersonage, she has an estimated net worth of $700 thousand. She primarily earns her income as an influencer and a research scientist.

Who is Stephanie Buttermore's husband?

The Instagram star with her boyfriend. Photo: @stephanie_buttermore

Source: Instagram

Stephanie is not married. She is at the moment dating Jeff Nippard. Jeff Nippard and Stephanie Buttermore first met at a competition in 2014, but it is not clear when exactly the pair started dating.

The American-based Instagram star was previously married to Alex Biggs, but their union did not last long as the two parted ways in 2016.

How tall is Stephanie Buttermore?

Stephanie Buttermore's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs about 119 pounds (54 kilograms) and has dark brown hair and eyes.

Stephanie Buttermore is an influential social media star who has amassed a significant online following. She is also a research scientist working at the University of South Florida.

Source: Legit.ng