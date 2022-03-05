Heidi Somers (Buff Bunny)’s biography: age, height, net worth

Who is Heidi Somers? She is an American-based fitness guru, entrepreneur, YouTuber, and Instagram star, famously known as Buff Bunny. She is renowned for her fitness videos on her self-titled YouTube channel.

The American fitness guru posing for photo with a floral background.

Source: Instagram

Where does Heidi live? The fitness enthusiast resides in Houston, Texas, United States of America, according to her Instagram bio. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Heidi Somers

Heidi Somers Nickname: Buff Bunny

Buff Bunny Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14 March 1989

14 March 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: North Pole, Alaska, United States

North Pole, Alaska, United States Current residence: Houston, Texas, US

Houston, Texas, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 4'11"

4'11" Height in centimetres: 150

150 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Christian Guzman

Christian Guzman Profession: Fitness guru, entrepreneur, YouTuber, Instagram star

Fitness guru, entrepreneur, YouTuber, Instagram star Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 Instagram: @buffbunny

@buffbunny YouTube: Heidi Somers

Heidi Somers' biography

The famous fitness guru was born in North Pole, Alaska, United States of America. She was raised alongside her five siblings, three sisters and 2 brothers.

What is Heidi Somers' nationality?

The social media sensation posing for a photo in a cute pink outfit.

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Heidi Somers?

The fitness guru was born on 14 March 1989. Therefore, as of 2022, Heidi Somers' age is 33 years old. Her birth sign is Pisces.

Career

Before Heidi rose to fame, she worked as a waitress, receptionist and barista to support her studies after relocating to Texas from her home town. During those days, she was overweight, and at one point in her life, she claimed her clothes were no longer fitting her. She then began hitting the gym with the motive of losing weight, but in due time, it spiralled into a passion and career.

Today, when fans peek at Heidi Somers' before and after photos, most of them are shocked as her now-photos are nothing compared to how she looked before her weight loss journey. Today, Heidi has become an athlete for 1 Up Nutrition Live Fit Apparel and competed in CrossFit competitions.

She runs a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads videos on regular workout challenges and fitness routines. Her most profound video is titled, My Fitness Journey | How I lost weight, where she talks about her weight loss journey and the reasons that pushed her into fitness.

Aside from YouTube, she is also a dynamic personality on Instagram where she has two accounts, a self-titled one and her Buff Bunny clothing line where she sells swimsuits and fitnesswear for women of all sizes.

What is Heidi Somers' net worth?

No verified sources state how much the fitness guru is worth. However, , she has an alleged net worth of $400,000.

Is Heidi Somers engaged?

The fitness guru posing for a photo with her boyfriend, Christian Guzman:

Source: Instagram

No, she is not engaged yet, however, she is in a relationship. Heidi Somers' boyfriend is called Christian Guzman, and he is a fellow fitness enthusiast.

What is Heidi Somers' height?

The social media sensation is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall, and her weight is 125 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Heid Somers is an American social media influencer and fitness guru who has amassed a significant online following. She often engages her audience with entertaining and informative content.

