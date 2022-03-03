Ted Sutherland’s biography: age, height, parents, sexuality

Ted Sutherland is a renowned actor and social media personality from the United States. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Simon Saunders in the TV series titled Rise. He has also been cast in some other TV shows and films such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Fading Gigolo.

Ted Sutherland is popular on Instagram, where he occasionally shares short videos and photos of himself. Get to know more details about his personal and professional life in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Ted Sutherland

: Ted Sutherland Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 16 March 1997

: 16 March 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2022)

: 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Current residence : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms : 68

: 68 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father : Rossif Sutherland

: Rossif Sutherland Mother: Celina Sinden

Celina Sinden Profession: Actor, social media personality

Actor, social media personality Net worth: $1 million – $5 million

$1 million – $5 million Instagram: @ted_sutherland

Ted Sutherland's biography

The American actor was born in New York City, the United States. Who is Ted Sutherland's dad? Ted Sutherland's parents are Rossif Sutherland and Celina Sinden.

Is Ted Sutherland related to Donald?

They are not related but share a name, Sutherland. Donald is a Canadian actor who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Crossing Lines. Who is Ted Sutherland related to? Ted is related to Rossif Sutherland, his dad but not Donald.

How old is Ted Sutherland?

Ted Sutherland's age is 25 years as of 2022. He was born on 16 March 1997, and his birth sign is Pisces.

Career

Sutherland began his career in the entertainment scene as an actor. Initially, he performed in stage shows and theatre before venturing into TV acting. He made his debut as Max Bronsky in a TV movie titled Family Album in 2011. Since then, he has appeared in several films and TV shows.

The American-born actor has worked with several actors like Christopher, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., and James Franco.

Here is a list of Ted Sutherland's movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Regression (post-production) as Gary

(post-production) as Gary The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021) as Percy

(2020-2021) as Percy Fear Street: Part Three - 1666 (2021) as Young Nick Goode

(2021) as Young Nick Goode Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 (2021) as Young Nick Goode

(2021) as Young Nick Goode FBI (2019) as Sam Cutchin

(2019) as Sam Cutchin Instinct (2019) as Justin

(2019) as Justin Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2016-2019) as Ari Kaplan / Zack Foster

(2016-2019) as Ari Kaplan / Zack Foster Doom Patrol (2019) as Elliot Patterson

(2019) as Elliot Patterson Red Dead Redemption II (2018) as Jack Marston

(2018) as Jack Marston Rise (2018) as Simon Saunders

(2018) as Simon Saunders The Deuce (2017) as Alan

(2017) as Alan Madam Secretary (2017) as Bryce

(2017) as Bryce Miyubi (2017) as Jordan

(2017) as Jordan Damnation: The Flashback (2015) as Willard Marra

(2015) as Willard Marra Fan Girl (2015) as Scene Boy

(2015) as Scene Boy Eye Candy (2015) as Jeremy

(2015) as Jeremy Dovid Meyer ( 2013) as Dovid Meyer

( 2013) as Dovid Meyer Fading Gigolo (2013) as Shmuel

(2013) as Shmuel American Girl (2013) as Josh

(2013) as Josh Alan Smithee (2012) as Boy in the Wheelchair

(2012) as Boy in the Wheelchair Family Album (2011) as Max Bronsky

Ted is also active on various social media platforms. His Instagram account has 273k followers as of now. He also has a Twitter account with 4,396 followers, but it is not verified.

What is Ted Sutherland's net worth?

According to Buzzlearn, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this is not the official information about his net worth value. He primarily earns his wealth from his acting career.

Who is Ted Sutherland dating?

Regarding his personal life, the popular actor is quite discreet. As a result, no information about Ted Sutherland's girlfriend is publicly available. However, he previously dated actress Katherine whom they worked with on several TV shows.

The two started dating in 2017, but their relationship did not work out. It is not clear when exactly the pair called it quits.

What is Ted Sutherland's sexuality?

Is Ted Sutherland gay? Following his role in the television show Rise as Simon Saunders, a gay character, his sexuality has become the talk of the town. Some of his Instagram pictures also have rainbow emojis. However, reportedly straight based on his past dating history. In 2018, he dated Katherine Reis.

What is Ted Sutherland's height?

The American celebrity is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs about 160 pounds or 68 kilograms and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Ted Sutherland is a famous American actor and social media personality who has continuously worked his way into international fame throughout his career. Since childhood, he knew what his passion was, and he decided to pursue it.

