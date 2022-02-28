Sebastian Moy’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, family, girlfriend

Sebastian Moy is a young social media influencer from America. He is well known on Instagram, where he posts short comedy videos. Moy is also an up-and-coming artist. He has released numerous songs alongside his brother, Oliver. Some of his top songs include Sweetheart, Ice Cream and Up All Night.

Sebastian Moy has been an internet sensation since he became famous on Instagram. He has continued entertaining his fans on social media, gaining a huge following on other social platforms. His biography highlights all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name : Sebastian Moy

: Sebastian Moy Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 11 April 2003

: 11 April 2003 Age : 18 years (as of 2022)

: 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 6’’

: 5’ 6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Ex-girlfriend : Dylan Conrique

: Dylan Conrique Mother : Natalie Moy

: Natalie Moy Siblings : 4

: 4 Profession : Social influencer

: Social influencer Instagram : @sebastianmoy

: @sebastianmoy YouTube : Sebastian Moy

: Sebastian Moy TikTok: @sebastianmoy

Sebastian Moy’s biography

The internet personality was born in Florida, United States of America. He is an American national. However, he is of mixed ethnicity. Sebastian Moy's parents come from different ethnic backgrounds. His father is reportedly Chinese, while her mother is Colombian.

His mother’s name is Natalie Moy. However, the name of Sebastian Moy's dad remains a mystery. The TikTok star occasionally features them on his TikTok and Instagram videos.

He grew up alongside four siblings, all brothers. The names of Sebastian Moy's brothers are Oliver, Alex, Nick and Mateo.

When is Sebastian Moy's birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 11 April every year. Sebastian Moy's zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Sebastian Moy?

He was born on 11 April 2003. Therefore, as of 2022, Sebastian Moy's age is 18 years.

What is Sebastian Moy's ethnicity?

He is of mixed ethnicity. He reportedly has Chinese and Colombian roots.

How did Sebastian Moy get famous?

He first gained immense popularity on his Instagram account, where he mainly posts short comedy videos, pranks, challenges. Currently, Sabastian Moy’s Instagram boasts over 1.7m followers.

Apart from being an Instagram star, he is also popular on YouTube and TikTok. He created his YouTube channel on 22 March 2016. His channel currently has over 596K subscribers.

He is also an up-and-coming artist. He has released numerous songs together with his brother, Oliver. they also own a YouTube channel titled The Moy Boys. The channel so far has over 99k subscribers. Oliver and Sebastian Moy majorly post their songs on the channel. Some of their songs are such as Sweetheart, Ice Cream and Up All Night.

His TikTok account boasts over 10 million followers with over 397 million likes at the time of writing.

Who is Sebastian Moy's girlfriend?

The Instagram star is currently single. However, he was previously in a relationship with Dylan Conrique. The two dated for a while before they broke up. Dylan frequently appeared on his YouTube and TikTok videos.

How tall is Sebastian Moy?

Sebastian Moy's height is 5 feet 6 inches tall or (168 cm). He weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). In addition, he has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Sebastian Moy is a young American social media star who is famously known for his short comedy, pranks, challenges and lip-sync videos on social media platforms. Thanks to his content, the Instagram star has attracted a decent following across all his social media accounts.

