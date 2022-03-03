Arrington Allen’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Who is Arrington Allen? He is a renowned American TikToker, YouTube star, and Instagram celebrity. Allen gained recognition on social media for his entertaining content, including comedic videos, dance clips and lots of relatable content. As a result, the young entertainer enjoys a massive following across social media platforms.

The young entertainer strikes a pose for a picture. Photo: @arringtonallen

Source: Instagram

Where is Arrington Allen from? He hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, where he was born and raised. The YouTuber is the second born child in a family of five kids. What else do you know about him? Read his biography to learn more details about his journey to stardom.

Profile summary

Full name : Arrington Allen

: Arrington Allen Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5 March 2004

: 5 March 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Current residence : Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 137

: 137 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : TikToker and YouTuber

: TikToker and YouTuber Net worth: $300 thousand

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Arrington Allen’s biography

He was born on 5 March 2004 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Details of his parents are unknown, although Arrington Allen’s mom occasionally appears in his YouTube videos.

The TikTok star grew up alongside four siblings, Erion, Kennedi, Kade, and Erin.

How old is Arrington Allen?

Arrington Allen’s age is 18 years as of March 2022.

The TikTok sensation displays his painted fingernails. Photo: @arringtonallen

Source: Instagram

When is Arrington Allen’s birthday?

The social media entertainer marks his birthday on 5 March every year.

What is Arrington Allen’s zodiac sign?

Allen’s birthday falls between 19 February and 20 March, and thus, his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Arrington Allen do for a living?

Arrington is best known as a TikTok star, YouTuber and Instagram celebrity. He has a massive following on TikTok, where he shares numerous entertaining content comprising pranks, challenges, dance, and relatable stories. He teamed up with Charlie D’Amelio to form a TikTok dance duet.

The Louisiana-born entertainer also has a self-titled YouTube channel created in June 2020. The channel has more than 270 thousand subscribers and over 45 videos uploaded. He shares lots of hilarious relatable content on the platform.

How much is Arrington worth?

Currently, there is no reliable information about Arrington Allen’s net worth. However, an unverified source, Famous Face Wiki, alleges that the entertainer’s net worth is approximately $300 thousand. He enjoys a thriving career as a social media influencer, which is believed to be his primary source of income.

The renowned YouTuber squats in front of a car. Photo: @arringtonallen

Source: Instagram

Who is Arrington Allen’s girlfriend?

Arrington is seemingly single. The American YouTuber has neither disclosed any information about his dating history nor hinted at dating anyone soon.

How tall is Arrington Allen?

Arrington Allen’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kg). Furthermore, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

The renowned entertainer is present and active on multiple social media platforms. His Instagram account has 299 thousand followers, while his has over 79 thousand followers. Moreover, he is popular on TikTok, where he has garnered 2.3 million followers.

Where does Arrington Allen live?

He resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. The young social media entertainer lives in a separate home from the rest of his family members.

Arrington Allen is a creative content creator and one of America's best young social media entertainers. He has an ever-increasing social media audience, thanks to his relatable and entertaining content.

READ ALSO: Nicole Guerriero’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nicole Guerriero’s biography. She is a well-known American makeup and beauty vlogger and Instagram celebrity with a massive following across social media platforms. Her content on social media is educative and engaging.

Before fame, she was a bartender at multiple restaurants. However, she liked beauty and makeup and kept practising on different shades during her spare time. She created a YouTube channel, and soon after sharing a few videos about makeup tutorials, she gradually became noticed by most netizens. Look at her biography for more details on his career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng