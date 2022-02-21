Eva Cudmore’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth

Eva Cudmore is a TikToker from Canada. She rose to fame due to her lip-syncs, cover songs, and dance videos. In addition, she commands a considerable audience on Instagram because of her content.

The TikTok star posing for a photo inside water. Photo: @eva.cudmore

Source: Instagram

Eva is among the up-and-coming social media personalities with a considerable following, especially on Instagram and TikTok. Read more about Cudmore's life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Eva Cudmore

Eva Cudmore Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 February 2003

26 February 2003 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Current residence: Los Angeles, California, Unites States

Los Angeles, California, Unites States Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Multi-racial

Multi-racial Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating School: The American International School, Abu Dhabi, UAE

The American International School, Abu Dhabi, UAE Profession: Social media influencer and model

Social media influencer and model Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million TikTok: @eva.cudmore

Eva Cudmore's biography

The social media celebrity was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates but later shifted to Canada. Her father is a local newspaper editor, while her mother is a lecturer by profession. She is a Canadian by nationality and a Christian.

Eva having a great time with Anna Shumate. Photo: @eva.cudmore

Source: Instagram

She has one elder sibling, Beth, who has appeared in some of her TikTok videos.

How old is Eva Cudmore?

Eva Cudmore's age is 18 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 26 February each year.

What is Eva Cudmore's zodiac sign?

The celebrity's zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

The TikToker completed her early schooling at the American International School, Abu Dhabi, UAE but is yet to join any tertiary institution for his higher education.

Career

Her career as a social media personality began with her posting videos on TikTok where she has amassed a following of over 2.6 million people.

Cudmore’s popularity increased when she began performing lip-syncs to scenes from popular movies such as Mean Girls. Her fame gave her access to famous TikTok collectives, including Top Talent House and Not a Content House.

In November 2020, Top Talent House was dissolved. Later, she joined Just a House, an all-girl content house founded by a team of young TikTokers.

Cudmore is also famous on Instagram, where she posts beauty and fashion-related posts. At the time of writing, her account has 770k followers. She promotes various brands on her platforms, for example, Casetify Novashine Teeth Whitening.

What is Eva Cudmore's net worth?

Eva posing during a photoshoot. Photo: @eva.cudmore

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer has earned a substantial amount from her career as a TikTok celebrity. As per Bio Gossipy, her net worth is about $1.5 million.

Is Eva in a relationship?

Yes, she is in a relationship with Connor Tanner, a TikTok star. Eva Cudmore and Connor Tanner haven't revealed much about how or when they met or started dating. However, they hang out and post each from time to time.

How tall is Eva Cudmore?

Eva Cudmore's height is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kgs). The TikTok celebrity has long, shiny brown hair and hazel eyes.

Eva Cudmore is a famous TikToker and social media celebrity from Canada. She primary does cover songs, dance, and lip-syncs. She is also a famous Instagram star with close to one million followers.

