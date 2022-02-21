Eva Cudmore’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth
Eva Cudmore is a TikToker from Canada. She rose to fame due to her lip-syncs, cover songs, and dance videos. In addition, she commands a considerable audience on Instagram because of her content.
Eva is among the up-and-coming social media personalities with a considerable following, especially on Instagram and TikTok. Read more about Cudmore's life here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Eva Cudmore
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 26 February 2003
- Age: 18 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, Unites States
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Multi-racial
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'4"
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Dating
- School: The American International School, Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Profession: Social media influencer and model
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- TikTok: @eva.cudmore
Eva Cudmore's biography
The social media celebrity was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates but later shifted to Canada. Her father is a local newspaper editor, while her mother is a lecturer by profession. She is a Canadian by nationality and a Christian.
She has one elder sibling, Beth, who has appeared in some of her TikTok videos.
How old is Eva Cudmore?
Eva Cudmore's age is 18 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 26 February each year.
What is Eva Cudmore's zodiac sign?
The celebrity's zodiac sign is Pisces.
Educational background
The TikToker completed her early schooling at the American International School, Abu Dhabi, UAE but is yet to join any tertiary institution for his higher education.
Career
Her career as a social media personality began with her posting videos on TikTok where she has amassed a following of over 2.6 million people.
Cudmore’s popularity increased when she began performing lip-syncs to scenes from popular movies such as Mean Girls. Her fame gave her access to famous TikTok collectives, including Top Talent House and Not a Content House.
In November 2020, Top Talent House was dissolved. Later, she joined Just a House, an all-girl content house founded by a team of young TikTokers.
Cudmore is also famous on Instagram, where she posts beauty and fashion-related posts. At the time of writing, her account has 770k followers. She promotes various brands on her platforms, for example, Casetify Novashine Teeth Whitening.
What is Eva Cudmore's net worth?
The social media influencer has earned a substantial amount from her career as a TikTok celebrity. As per Bio Gossipy, her net worth is about $1.5 million.
Is Eva in a relationship?
Yes, she is in a relationship with Connor Tanner, a TikTok star. Eva Cudmore and Connor Tanner haven't revealed much about how or when they met or started dating. However, they hang out and post each from time to time.
How tall is Eva Cudmore?
Eva Cudmore's height is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kgs). The TikTok celebrity has long, shiny brown hair and hazel eyes.
Eva Cudmore is a famous TikToker and social media celebrity from Canada. She primary does cover songs, dance, and lip-syncs. She is also a famous Instagram star with close to one million followers.
