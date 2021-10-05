Vinnie Hacker’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Vinnie Hacker is a popular American social media star, YouTuber, and model. Currently, he is among the most-followed people on TikTok and Instagram. Besides his social life, what else can you tell about him?

Hacker is among the celebrities who are doing remarkably well in the content creation world. As a result, he has managed to create a vast following on social media. Vinnie Hacker’s bio here has details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name: Vincent Cole Hacker

Nickname: Vinnie Hacker

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 14th July 2002

Age: 19 years old (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed

Religion: Christian

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5' 11.5"

Height in centimetres: 181.5

Weight in pounds: 173

Weight in kilograms: 78.5

Hair colour: Dyed

Eye colour: Hazel

Mother: Maria

Father: Nate

Siblings: 1

Relationship status: Single

Children: None

School: Seattle Select, Washington, United States, O'Dea High School

Profession: Social media influencer, model, YouTuber, boxer (upcoming)

Net worth: $800k

Instagram: @vinniehacker

TikTok: @vhackerr

Twitter: @vinniehacker

Vinnie Hacker’s biography

Vinnie Hacker’s real name is Vincent Cole Hacker. The TikTok star was born in Seattle, Washington, USA. He is the firstborn in a family of two children, all boys.

Vinnie Hacker’s brother is Reggie. He was born on 28th September 2004. Like his brother, Reggie is a TikTok star and gamer. At the time of writing, he has over 150k followers on TikTok.

Vinnie Hacker’s parents are Nate, an electrician, and Maria, a 911 dispatcher.

Is Vinnie hacker religious? He grew in a religious home. His parents are staunch catholic believers..

What age is Vinnie Hacker?

Vinnie Hacker’s age is 19 years as of October 2021. He was born on 14th Jul 2002. Vinnie Hacker’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Hacker is among the best content creators around. The teenager started creating and editing videos for fun because it was his hobby. Initially, he would post the short videos on his Instagram page.

Vinnie Hacker’s TikTok career began in 2019. He has since grown his number of followers due to his entertaining content. Mostly, he shares lip-sync videos, comedy skits, and dance videos.

As of October 2021, he has 12 million TikTok followers. In addition, his videos have garnered over 626 million total likes.

Like some top TikTokers, he has worked with a few groups on the platform. Some of them include the University of Diversity, Hype House, and Sway Gaming.

Hacker also owns a YouTube channel; the channel has been in existence since July 2020. Usually, he publishes vlogs with friends and family. The channel boasts over 459k subscribers as of the time of writing.

He is also active on Instagram (with over 4.7m followers) and Twitter (over 659k followers).

Net worth

His alleged net worth is $800k. However, there is no official information about the matter.

Body stats

Vinnie Hacker’s height is estimated to be around 5’ 11.5”, which is roughly 181.5 cm. Also, his current weight is 173 lbs (78.5 kg).

Who is Vinnie Hacker dating?

At the moment, he is presumably single. He has not shared any details about his dating life. However, some people have linked him to a few ladies, including his fellow TikTok stars.

Is Faith Ordway Vinnie Hacker’s girlfriend? No. However, there were some reports that the two were seeing each other in June. However, the two are only close friends.

In July 2021, some people started speculating that he was dating Nailea Devora. However, later, Nailea confirmed that they were friends. Similarly, Vinnie confirmed that they were just friends.

Vinnie Hacker is among the fastest-growing social media stars, YouTubers, and models. He has been creating videos for TikTok since 2019. Overall, his following has been growing tremendously over the past few years.

