Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday

The 2023 ex-housemate of the Level Up edition wowed fans with new photos in which she rocked an afro look

In other celebrity birthday news, Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo, celebrated her birthday with three looks

Bella Okagbue was serving beauty, classy, sauce and everything glam as she recently celebrated her birthday.

Birthday photos of Bella Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star turned a year older on Monday, May 29, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate her special day.

On the eve of her birthday, the Level Up star posted new photos in which she rocked a see-though sequin mini dress.

For her birthday, she looked every bit an African Barbie in the photos shared on her Instagram page.

She wore a soft-glam makeup look, huge afro hair and a gorgeous crochet set, showing off her skin.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng