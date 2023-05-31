A video making the rounds on social media has captured the cute moment a pretty lady arrived at a car park

In the video posted on TikTok, the smart lady who rocked a blue gown flaunted her perfect body stature

Netizens who came across the lovely video showered accolades on her while others requested to be her friend

A beautiful young lady has gone viral on social media after she was spotted at a car park.

In the cute video, the lady rocked a blue gown which made her body shape so visible. She walked majestically and turned her back to showcase her perfect shape.

Pretty lady with fine shape Photo credit: @beverly_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Netizens who watched the clip which she shared via her official account showered praises on her with many admiring her stature.

Social media reactions

@chestil1 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"You are really pretty and sassy. Please kindly follow back."

@gracloss33 stated:

"Please, where are we going too? Soft."

@bernitaa.a: reacted:

"He says the lady in the video reminds her of you oh."

@yallmeetrahz_ asked:

"Just followed you. Pls can u tell me who ur surgeon is? cuz ur figure looks so amazing."

@ndiayebapamoussa said:

"Hello my beautiful I subscribe on you subscribe on me thank you."

@bohyebaisaac87 added:

"Breathtaking is not enough of a word to describe you."

Watch the video below:

30-year-old lady flaunts her body

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's youthful look has made her a viral sensation on social media as she clocked a new age. The lady, Alicia Dannelle, said she recently became 30, but people think she is a teenager.

She shared a video on TikTok showcasing her flawless look. Her clip went viral with over 200k views and got many talking. While some social media users admitted that she looked younger than her age, others passed funny remarks about her.

user4522957290973 said: ''Why most people nor dey believe person age because most of Dem just carry big and Dem be small children like me na 30 I dey na, with three children."

Source: Legit.ng