A pretty lady has broken the internet after her adorable photos surfaced on popular app, TikTok

Despite being fully covered, netizens praised her beauty and her photos have been going viral

Netizens who came across the lady's posts admired her for looking so classy and decent while taking photos

A beautiful Nigerian lady has been trending on social media over her unique beauty and facial appearance.

The pretty lady who resides in Aba, Abia state, shared her photos on TikTok and netizens gushed over her beauty.

Pretty lady flaunts unique beauty Photo credit: @ria_bani/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While many penned down comments about her body stature and cute facial appearance, others were more amazed by her decency in the photos.

The lady identified as @ria_bani has been trending online with netizens filling her comments section with cute messages.

Social media reactions

@sisinelson405 said:

"I love ur stature. Keep glowing."

@obia.nujum reacted:

"You look so comfortable, beautiful and respected all at once."

@kate_bassi stated:

"Beautiful. Coming from a fellow beautiful woman."

@favouroluoma20 said:

"Are u Ericca’s sister because the smile is soo similar. Anyway u look beautiful."

@pst.stanley stated:

"You didn't make the queue twice. God took you to a different room where He spent the whole day making special package."

@dikkasnoah said:

"Your hair is so lustrous and fall perfectly around your beautiful face you great. Be my friend."

@baybee_degirl added:

"How pretty. How many feet tall are you?"

Watch the video below:

