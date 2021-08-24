Hassie Harrison’s bio: age, height, net worth, is she married?

Hassie Harrison is an American actress. She is best known for her roles in Yellowstone, The Iron Orchard, and Tacoma FD.

Actress Hassie Harrison.

Source: Instagram

Hassie Harrison’s bio here reveals the most interesting facts you should know about her life and career.

Hassie Harrison’s biography

The actress is from Dallas, Texas, the USA. She was born to Laurie Harrison.

How old is Hassie Harrison?

She was born on 20 March 1990. As of 2021, Hassie Harrison’s age is 31 years.

Education

Hassie studied business and archaeology in college. After that, she spent a semester in Copenhagen studying European cinema.

In an interview with the Bello magazine, the actress admitted that there was a time when she was undecided about which career path to pursue:

Show me an actor who hasn’t! A few years ago I was in one of those valleys where it felt like a career in acting wasn’t going to happen for me. But with the support and encouragement of some great friends, I stuck to it and ended up booking Tacoma FD. Timing is such a funny thing. Watching the trajectory of other actors’ careers has always been fascinating to me. You really have to stay in your own lane if you want to stay sane.

Nonetheless, Hassie became seriously interested in building a career as an actress later on. That is why she enrolled in a drama school in Los Angeles run by Ivanna Chubbuck.

Later, she became a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade, an American improvisational theatre. She also studied with Lesly Kahn, who employs a non-technique approach to acting that can be beneficial for both on-camera and comedic work.

Career

Actress Hassie Harrison and her colleagues. Photo: @hassieharrison

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Pop Culturalist, while discussing her love of acting, the actress mentioned the following::

My mom was very involved in the Dallas Children’s theatre, so growing up, I was always taking classes and going to plays. I think I always knew this was going to be a part of my life’s path. My love of film also brought me here. I saw all these actors living it up and I wanted in on the fun!

Hassie debuted as an actress in 2014. She played Lucy on the TV show Hart of Dixie. Soon after, she began landing larger roles in films and television shows.

Films

2015 – Southbound as Jem

as Jem 2015 – Dementia as Shelby Lockhart

as Shelby Lockhart 2016 – The First Time as Andie

as Andie 2016 – Chunk & Bean as Denise Morgan

as Denise Morgan 2017 – Fat Camp as Stephanie

as Stephanie 2018 – The Iron Orchard as Mazie Wales

as Mazie Wales 2018 – A-X-L as Kirsten – Gas Station Girl

as Kirsten – Gas Station Girl 2020 – Max Reload and the Nether Blasters as Liz

TV shows

2014 – L.A. Rangers as Olivia

as Olivia 2014 – 2015 – Hart of Dixie as Lucy

as Lucy 2015 – The Astronaut Wives Club as Cracked Cookie

2020 – Yellowstone as Laramie

as Laramie 2019 – 2020 – Tacoma FD as Lucy McConky

as Lucy McConky 2020 – Back to Lyla as Lyla

In 2016, she also appeared as Bubblegum Girl in Hayley Kiyoko: Gravel to Tempo, a short music video.

What is Hassie Harrison’s net worth?

Her primary source of income is acting. However, when it comes to exact figures regarding her earnings, there is no official information on the subject because Hassie keeps this data hidden from the public.

Is Hassie Harrison married?

Who is Hassie Harrison married to?

Hassie Harrison and her boyfriend. Photo: @austinnichols

Source: Instagram

The actress is not married. She is dating her long-time boyfriend, actor Austin Nichols. His most well-known roles include his roles in The Walking Dead, The Day After Tomorrow, and One Tree Hill.

Their romance began in 2018. The actors are still in a relationship, despite the fact that they have stopped posting pictures of each other on Instagram.

The fact that they are still together is evidenced by the appearance of a dog named Otis on the social media profiles of both celebrities. Harrison gave the pet to her beloved as a present on his 40th birthday.

How tall is Hassie Harrison?

Hassie Harrison’s height is 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimetres.

How much does Hassie Harrison weigh?

The actress weighs about 52 kg or 114 pounds.

Hassie Harrison is much more than a pretty face. She now resides in Los Angeles and continues to carve her own path to success.

Source: Legit.ng