Heather Chase’s biography: age, teeth, high school, Below Deck

Heather Chase is an American actress and yoga expert. She gained immense fame after starring as Chief Stewardess in Bravo's reality TV series Below Deck. As a yoga trainer, she shares numerous photos on social media platforms displaying different yoga poses.

The TV personality strikes a poses for a photo. Photo: @heatherkapiolani

Source: Instagram

Is Heather Chase married? She is not married but currently dating a guy who was a charter guest on a yacht she was working on. Read her biography to learn more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Heather Chase

: Heather Chase Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1 July 1994

: 1 July 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of February 2022)

: 27 years old (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Hawaii, USA

: Hawaii, USA Current residence : West Palm Beach, Florida, USA

: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 125

: 125 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 35-26-35

: 35-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 89-66-89

: 89-66-89 Shoe size : 7

: 7 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Corey Laser

: Corey Laser Father : Derek Paglinawan

: Derek Paglinawan Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Kegan Tyler Emms

: Kegan Tyler Emms School : Tamalpais High School

: Tamalpais High School College : University of Hawaii

: University of Hawaii Profession : Actress and certified yoga teacher

: Actress and certified yoga teacher Net worth : $350 thousand

: $350 thousand Twitter : @ChiefStew

: @ChiefStew Instagram: @heatherkapiolani

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Heather Chase’s bio

The actress was born on 1 July 1994 in Hawaii, USA, to her parents, Corey Laser and Derek Paglinawan. She grew up in Hawaii alongside her brother, Logan Paglinawan and sister, Bliss Yester. Heather also has close ties with her grandparents, Syleste and Robert Williams.

Which high school did Heather Chase attend?

She went to Tamalpais High School and later joined the University of Hawaii.

How old is Heather from Below Deck?

Heather Chase’s age is 27 years as of February 2022. She marks her birthday on 1 July every year, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

The American actress enjoys an outdoor moment. Photo: @heatherkapiolani

Source: Instagram

Is Heather from Below Deck Hawaiian?

Yes, she is Hawaiian. She was born and brought up in Hawaii. Moreover, her parents are also Hawaii natives. Her father is from Glenwood, Hawaii and her mother is from Hilo, Hawaii.

What is Heather Chase’s nationality?

The Yoga instructor is an American of white ethnicity.

What is Heather Chase’s profession?

Chase is an actress and certified yoga instructor. Heather Chase’s Below Deck debut came in 2021 when she stepped into the role of chief stewardess after the exit of Kate Chastain. She has also appeared as a guest in What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2021 – 2022).

Besides acting, Chase is a professional yoga teacher. As seen in most of her Instagram photos, she does a variety of yoga poses and teaches others.

Does Heather Chase have a boyfriend?

Heather Chase is reportedly dating a guy known as Kegan Tyler Emms. Heather met Kegan when he was a charter guest on a boat she worked on. The couple has been dating for approximately three years.

What is Heather Chase’s net worth?

The renowned celebrity’s exact net worth is currently unknown, but Stars Offline, an unverified source, alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $350 thousand. She has made her fortunes from acting and yoga training careers.

How tall is Heather Chase?

The blonde yoga expert stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds (57 kg). Furthermore, her bust, waist and hips are 35-26-35 inches (89-66-89 cm).

The yoga trainer performs a yoga stance. Photo: @heatherkapiolani

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

The Hawaiian actress is an active user of social media. She regularly shares her lifestyle pictures, including family, yoga stances and travel. Her verified Instagram account has more than 60 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has over one thousand followers.

Heather Chase has proved to be an outstanding actress in the TV series Below Deck. She is also a professional yoga trainer.

READ ALSO: Lil Jerz’s biography: age, real name, brothers, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lil Jerz’s biography. She is a social media influencer known for challenges, beauty vlogs, dancing and adventure videos on her YouTube channel. Her content has attracted the attention of many netizens.

Lil was born on 3 March 2004 in the United States and grew up alongside two siblings. She established her YouTube channel when she was 13 years old and has worked hard to popularize her channel, which has over 400k subscribers. The celebrity is also on TikTok, where she has a huge following and entertains her audience with lip-syncs, dance, makeup, and hilarious videos. Have a look at her biography to learn more.

Source: Legit.ng