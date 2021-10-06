Anne Twist’s biography: what is known about Harry Styles’ mom?

Who is the mom of Harry Styles? Anne Twist is the mother of the famous singer, actor, and songwriter. She is very supportive of her son's career and is now a public persona who often interacts with her and her son's fans on social media.

Anne Twist enjoying a summer tipple. Photo: @annetwist

Source: Instagram

In One Direction's concert film titled This Is Us, fans saw Harry Styles with his mom alongside other family members of the band. The film aroused people's interest to know more about her. Here are all the details you should know about her.

Profile summary

Name: Anne Twist

Anne Twist Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21 October, 1967

21 October, 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2021)

54 years (as of 2021) Anne Twist's Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Current residence: Cheshire, Northwest England, UK

Cheshire, Northwest England, UK Nationality: British

British Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40

36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-102

91-71-102 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Spouse: Robin Twist (died 2017)

Robin Twist (died 2017) Children : 2

: 2 Son: Harry Styles

Harry Styles Daughter: Gemma Styles

Gemma Styles Father: Brian Selley

Brian Selley Mother: Mary Selley

Mary Selley Occupation: Philanthropist, landlady, and social media influencer

Philanthropist, landlady, and social media influencer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Twitter: @MrsAnneTwist

Anne Twist's bio

Harry Styles' mom was born in the United Kingdom to father Brian Selley and mother Mary Selley. Her nationality is British, and she currently resides in Cheshire, Northwest England.

When is Anne Twist's birthday?

Anne's date of birth is 21 October, 1967. This means that Anne Twist's age as of 2021 is 53 years. Her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Anne Twist posing for a picture in an elegant blue dress. Photo: @annetwist

Source: Instagram

Who are Harry Styles' parents?

The famous musician's parents are Anne Twist (née Selley) and Desmond "Des" Styles. He also has an older sister named Gemma. His parents divorced when he was only seven years old.

What does Anne Twist do for a living?

Harry Styles' mother is a landlady and a philanthropist. She is passionate about helping various charity organisations achieve their mission and objectives.

For many years now, she has supported Believe In Magic, a charity effort that assists children. The organisation raises money for children who need medical operations but are unable to afford it. In September 2012, Harry's mother and her friend Vicky went hiking on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania for Believe In Magic.

She was also part of the Save The Skylark campaign alongside other One Direction members and their families. The 2017 campaign aimed to restore a little ship that saved thousands of stranded troops during the Second World War before it was left languishing in the River Leven.

Twist is also a supporter of the Jeans for Genes campaign. The campaign is run by Genetic Disorders UK, which facilitates research into various genetic conditions that affect children. It also creates awareness among people on genetic conditions and supports families with children born with genetic disorders.

Anne Twist's job is not limited to philanthropy. She is also a social media influencer. After her son's fame brought her into the limelight, she became very active on Instagram and Twitter.

Since she has a large following on both social media platforms, some brands have hired her to promote their products. One of the brands she has worked with is the energy drink known as Bang Energy.

Is Anne Twist married?

Harry and Gemma's mother was married to Robin Twist until his demise. She married him on the 1st of June 2013. Her son, Harry, was the best man on that special day and Gemma, her daughter, was the maid of honour.

Through this marriage, she became the stepmother to Amy and Mike from Robin's previous relationship. The couple lived in Cheshire, Northwest England.

Their marriage ended on the 20th of June 2017 after Robin's death. He had cancer which led to his demise. Where is Anne twist now? She still lives in Cheshire, Northwest England.

Before her marriage to her late husband, she was married twice. Her first husband was finance worker Desmond Styles, who is the biological father of Harry and Gemma. The couple got divorced when the children were very young.

She later married businessman John Cox, but the union also ended up in divorce several years later.

Anne Twist posing for a selfie in a car. Photo: @annetwist

Source: Instagram

What is Anne Twist's net worth?

Today, Harry's mom makes money from doing brand endorsements on social media. According to StarsGab, she is allegedly worth $2 million. However, there is no official information on the matter.

Anne Twist's height and body measurements

Harry's mom is of average height. She is 5 feet and 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 55 kilograms or 121 pounds, and she has brown hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches (91-71-102 cm)

Anne Twist is a philanthropist, social media influencer, and a celebrity's mother. Her son, Harry Styles, is celebrated across the world for his singing career. The mother of two is very supportive of her children and passionate about her work.

