Tinubu approves evacuation of over 500 Nigerians from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Air Peace to operate five evacuation flights with first batch of about 270 passengers departing Johannesburg

Nigerian mission in Pretoria extends screening deadline to allow more citizens to register for evacuation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the evacuation of more than 500 Nigerians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

The evacuation exercise will be carried out through five special flights operated by Air Peace, with the first aircraft expected to depart Johannesburg on Wednesday, June 10, carrying about 270 passengers.

Breaking: Tinubu Takes Fresh Action to Evacuate Nigerians from South Africa Amid Xenophobic Crisis

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The development is aimed at assisting Nigerians who have completed screening and clearance procedures and indicated their willingness to return home.

Foreign affairs ministry confirms plan

The approval was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the ministry, the evacuation arrangement follows recent incidents in which foreign-owned businesses, including those belonging to Nigerians, were attacked during protests in parts of South Africa.

“The evacuation flights will be operated by Air Peace, and the first flight, which will airlift about 270 passengers, is expected to leave Johannesburg on Wednesday,” the statement noted.

Screening extended for interested Nigerians

Meanwhile, Nigeria's diplomatic mission in Pretoria has extended the screening process for Nigerians seeking evacuation.

The mission announced that registration and screening of interested citizens will continue until Wednesday, 10 June, to allow more affected persons to benefit from the exercise.

The planned evacuation has been welcomed by many Nigerians affected by the unrest, as authorities continue to monitor developments in South Africa.

The Federal Government has assured citizens that their safety remains a priority and that necessary support will be provided throughout the evacuation process.

Source: Legit.ng