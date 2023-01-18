Big Brother Titans: Jaypee’s biography, age, origins, socials

Jaypee is a professional nurse, model and entrepreneur from Nigeria. She is one of the participants in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans season 1, shot in Johannesburg, South Africa. She competes against 19 other Nigerian and South African housemates.

Jaypee from Big Brother Titans has promised to be the life of the party in the house. She describes herself as a risk taker, team player, confident, and problem solver; she is also friendly, caring and full of positive energy. Like every housemate, she hopes to emerge the winner when the show ends.

Profile summary

Full name Jesupelumi Fasesin Nickname Jaypee Gender Female Date of birth 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Adenike Thomas Relationship status Dating Profession Nurse, model, social media influencer

BBTains Jaypee's biography

The BBTitans contestant was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Her mother is Adenika Thomas, a retired civil servant. She is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity.

How old is Jaypee?

The Nigerian nurse is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1997, but her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Why is Jaypee from BBTitans famous?

She is a professional nurse and entrepreneur. Her fame skyrocketed following her participation in Big Brother Titans, a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise. She is eager to show the world her determination and passion in the show.

The housemate is a team player who sometimes prefers doing things by herself. Additionally, she mentioned that she likes South African men because they are more cuddly, and if given a chance, she will cuddle. The reality TV star hopes to lighten the house.

BBTitans Jaypee's social media presence

She is gradually gaining popularity on social media following her entrance into the BBTitans show as a contestant. Her Instagram account has over 20 thousand followers at the time of writing. Here are her social media pages:

Instagram: @the.jaypee

@the.jaypee Instagram fan page: @jayhive_hq

@jayhive_hq Twitter:

Twitter fan page: @jayhivehq

Who is BBTains Jaypee's boyfriend?

When introducing herself to the housemates, she revealed that she has seven lovers on her roster; two of them are her favourites. Her revelation sparked different reactions on social media.

FAQs

Who is Big Brother Titans Jaypee? She is a Nigerian nurse and one of the contestants in the 2023 reality TV show BBTitans. What is Jaypee's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen. What is Jaypee's ethnicity? She is of African descent. What is Jaypee's age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. Where is BBTitans Jaypee from? The BBTitans contestant was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Jaypee's boyfriend? She told the housemates that she has seven men on her roster, but two are her favourites. Where does Jaypee live? The reality TV star resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Jaypee is a professional nurse, model and entrepreneur. She is among the BBTitans contestants from Nigeria and South Africa competing for a grand prize of $100,000. She currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

