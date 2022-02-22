Dream Doll’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, parents

DreamDoll is an American rapper, reality television personality, songwriter, and social media personality. She became famous after appearing in the Bad Girls Club TV series. She also appeared in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop media franchise that documents the personal and professional lives of several hip hop and R&B musicians.

The American rapper pausing for a camera. Photo: @dreamdoll

Source: Instagram

DreamDoll started her music career in May 2017 when she was signed to DJ self’s Gwinin Entertainment label. Her first song was titled Everything Nice, and it has over 3.7 million views on YouTube. Have a look at her bio to find out interesting details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Tabatha Robinson

Tabatha Robinson Popular as: DreamDoll

DreamDoll Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29 February 1992

29 February 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Bronx, New York, United States of America

Bronx, New York, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, United States of America

Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 12"

5' 12" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in Pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Body measurements in inches: 36-27-36

36-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-68-91

91-68-91 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Body type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black (mostly dyed)

Black (mostly dyed) Mother: LaTonya Clark

LaTonya Clark Siblings: 5

5 Marital status: Single

Single School: Bronx Academy High school, USA

Bronx Academy High school, USA College: Westchester College, Herkimer Community College, USA

Westchester College, Herkimer Community College, USA Occupation: Rapper, reality television personality, songwriter, social media personality

Rapper, reality television personality, songwriter, social media personality Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @dreamdoll

@dreamdoll Facebook: @RealDreamDoll

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

DreamDoll’s bio

Where is DreamDoll from? DreamDoll was born in Bronx, New York, United States of America, on 29 February 1992. She has five siblings, and she is the oldest one.

DreamDoll’s parents are both alive and her mother is LaTonya Clark, but her father's name is not available in the public domain. The American rapper was raised in a Christian family.

What is DreamDoll’s real name?

Her real name is Tabatha Robinson.

The Bad Girls Club reality television personality. Photo: @dreamdoll

Source: Instagram

What is DreamDoll’s ethnicity?

DreamDoll’s nationality is American, and her ethnicity is African-American.

How old is DreamDoll?

DreamDoll’s age is 30 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 29 February, and her birth sign is Pisces.

What high school did DreamDoll go to?

Tabatha Robinson attended a high school in New York, Bronx Academy High school. Later on, she joined Westchester College and Herkimer Community College, located in the USA. She pursued a bachelor's degree in Business Management in her higher education.

Career

How did DreamDoll become famous? The American rapper started her rap career in May 2017 when she was signed by Gwinnin Entertainment label. In the same year, she released two songs titled Everything Nice and Team Dream. The two tracks made her a popular figure as she earned over two million views from each of the music tracks.

Since her debut, rapper DreamDoll has released several music tracks, which are well received by many. That said, who is DreamDoll’s manager? Her manager is KD McNair. Below is a list of some of the other songs the rapper has released.

Oh Shhh Claws Remix (2021)

Claws Remix (2021) You Know My Body feat. Capella Gray (2021)

feat. Capella Gray (2021) Tryouts (2021)Everything Nice (2018)

(2021)Everything Nice (2018) We All Love Dream (2017)

(2017) Splish Splash (2018)

(2018) Pull Up (2018)

(2018) Ah Ah Ah ft. Fivio Foreign (2020)

Besides being a singer, she is also a famous reality TV personality. According to IMDb, She first appeared in the Bad Girls Club reality show in 2016. Also, she appeared in other TV shows such as Love and Hip Hop New York (2017-2018), BET I’ll Apologize later (2018), Wild ‘N Out (2018), and Hip Hop Squares (2019).

What is DreamDoll’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million, but this information is not official.

How does DreamDoll make money? Her primary source of income is from her music career. Also, she receives endorsements from fashion and health brands such as FashionNova, which she promotes through her social media handles.

Personal life

At the time of writing, the American rapper is single as she has not disclosed her partner. However, she was in a few past relationships that did not end well. For instance, she was romantically engaged to Safaree Samuels in 2017. The duo first met on Love Hip Hop: New York, but they later broke up.

The American rapper in a brown outfit. Photo: @dreamdoll

Source: Instagram

The American TV reality personality was also engaged to the Canadian rapper, singer and music producer Tory Lanez. However, the duo later split up due to personal reasons.

How tall is DreamDoll?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 12 inches (162 centimetres). Her weight is 137 pounds, translating to 62 kgs. The rapper’s body measurements in inches are 36-27-36 (91-68-91 centimetres). She has black eyes and hair.

Online presence

The American rapper is active on social media platforms. What is DreamDoll’s Instagram account? She has a verified Instagram account with over 4.7 million followers. She also has a verified Facebook account with over 177k followers.

Dream Doll is an American rapper, songwriter and TV personality who has established herself as a successful celebrity. She has a substantial following on numerous social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Zoe Robins’ biography: age, height, heritage, partner, son

Legit.ng recently published an article about Zoe Robins. She is a New Zealand actress and model popularly known for appearing in the Nickelodeon series Power Rangers: Ninja Steel.

Zoe started her career as an actress in 2005 in a New Zealand TV series, The New Tomorrow as Faygar. Her latest work on the film industry is The Wheel of Time TV series, where she played the role of Nynaeve al'Meara. Find out more about her career and personal life in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng