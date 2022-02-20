Kori Sampson’s biography: age, height, birthday, zodiac, tattoos

Who is Kori Sampson? He is a British television personality, personal trainer model and social media personality. He came into the limelight after his appearance in the reality television series Too Hot to Handle.

British television personality posing for a photo. Photo: @korisampson

Source: Instagram

Kori Sampson has modelled for various brands such as Luxe, Line and Ruff Elegance. His popularity has led to him having a vast following on Instagram. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about him, including Kori Sampson’s age, birthday and tattoos.

Profile summary

Full name: Kori Sampson

Kori Sampson Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 29 February 1996

29 February 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Plymouth, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Plymouth, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom Current residence: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Nikki Davis

Nikki Davis Father: Mark Sampson

Mark Sampson Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Devonport High School for Boys

Devonport High School for Boys Profession: Model, reality television personality, personal trainer, social media influencer

Model, reality television personality, personal trainer, social media influencer Instagram: @korisampson

Kori Sampson’s biography

When was Kori Sampson born? He was born on 29 February 1996 in Plymouth, Devon, United Kingdom. He is the son of Nikki Davis (mother) and Mark Sampson (father). He has a sister named Tilly.

He is of British nationality of the white ethnicity. He was raised in a Christian family.

Concerning his education, he attended Devonport High School for boys. Afterwards, he went to college and pursued a course in Nutrition.

How old is Kori Sampson?

British model posing in his car. Photo: @korisampson

Source: Instagram

The social media personality is 26 years as of 2022. Kori Sampson’s birthday is on the 29th of February each year.

What is Kori Sampson’s zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Kori Sampson do for a living?

He is a reality television personality, model, personal trainer and internet influencer. He has appeared in the Netflix reality TV series Too Hot to Handle. He made his first appearance in the dating reality television show in the sixth episode. Since then, his fame has increased immensely.

He has always had a love for fitness. As a result, he took a Nutrition course in college, which got him to work as a personal trainer at PureGym. He usually posts photos of him on Instagram showing him doing workouts or post-workout photos.

He is also a famous model known for posing for Line, Luxe and Ruff Elegance. Presently, he is signed by FOMO models, a casting agent and talent management in the United Kingdom that represents people such as models and social influencers.

He is also a supporter of living a healthy lifestyle. As a result, the model has a website called Kori Sampson Lifestyle. The website is meant to help his fans transform their bodies and lifestyle for the better.

The British social media personality is on Instagram. He uses the platform to share his fitness photos. He has garnered a vast following. Presently, he has over 837 thousand followers.

What is Kori Sampson’s net worth?

He allegedly has a net worth of around 500k. However, there is no verified information concerning his net worth.

Are Kori Sampson and Francesca Farago dating?

Many people have been wondering what is going on between Sampson and Francesca, the actress. On 13 February 2020, the actress posted a photo on Instagram wearing a bikini and followed by the caption;

spot my valentine.

British model posing in a white shirt. Photo: @korisampson

Source: Instagram

According to one Twitter user, Kori left the following comment on the photo that the actress posted;

I ain’t there?

Francesca then replied to him by saying the following;

You are in my dreams tho.

That conversation between the two internet influencers has made their fans conclude that something is going between them. However, Kori from Too Hot to Handle has not confirmed anything yet on social media.

Does Kori Sampson have tattoos?

The British model has a love for tattoos, and as a result, he has several of them tattooed on his body. He has tattoos on the leg sleeves, arm sleeves, chest and fingers. One of his arm sleeves has a skull tattoo, and there is Roman numerals tattoo on his finger. He also has a skeleton-like tattoo on his back.

How tall is Kori Sampson?

Kori Sampson’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). His bodyweight is 132 lbs (60kg).

Kori Sampson is a British reality television personality, personal trainer and internet personality. He is also a model currently working with FOMO models.

Source: Legit.ng