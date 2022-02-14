Royalty Johnson’s biography: what is known about CJ So Cool’s partner?

Who is Royalty Johnson? She is an American Instagram star, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. She is popularly known for her appearances on her husband's YouTube channel. Her husband is popularly known as CJ So Cool, an American YouTuber and Hip Hop rapper.

Instagram star matching her blue top with her blue shoes. Photo: @royalty_24kt

Source: Instagram

Royalty Johnson has mastered the art of creating content that her audience likes and has gradually garnered a lot of followers across various social media platforms. Find out details of her career and personal life in her bio.

Profile summary

Birth name: Charlene Charim Young

Charlene Charim Young Nickname: Royalty Johnson

Royalty Johnson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19th February 1987

19th February 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Current residence: Albuquerque, Mexico

Albuquerque, Mexico Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7''

5’7'' Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Charim Young

Charim Young Father: Edward Young

Edward Young Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: CJ So Cool

CJ So Cool Children: 5

5 Profession: YouTuber and social media influencer

YouTuber and social media influencer Net worth: $3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Royalty Johnson’s biography

Royalty Johnson in her brown sunglasses. Photo: @royalty_24kt

Source: Instagram

The social media celebrity's real name is Charlene Charim Young. She was born and raised in the United States of America, in the city of Las Vegas. Royalty Johnson's mom is Charim Young, while her father is Edward Young. She grew up alongside her sister, Thelma Young

How old is CJ So Cool’s wife?

As of 2022, Royalty Johnson’s age is 35 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 19th February every year. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Royalty Johnson’s ethnicity?

Royalty Johnson is a multi-ethnic personality. Her mother is Cherokee and black, and her father is Mexican and Hawaiian. She is a citizen of the United States.

Rise to fame

She began her social media journey in 2016 when she posted her first photo on her Instagram account. Her fame on Instagram skyrocketed within a short period since she regularly appeared on her husband's YouTube channel.

Later she created a self-titled YouTube channel, LIFE WITH ROYALTY, where she posts similar content as what she uploads on her Instagram account.

She has a sizable following of over 2.2 million Instagram followers and 1.33 million YouTube subscribers.

What is Royalty Johnson’s net worth?

No verified sources state how much she is worth. Nevertheless, according to Popular NetWorth, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

CJ So Cool and Royalty's relationship

The YouTuber is married to CJ So Cool. The two met in 2013 and began dating shortly after. The duo was blessed with twins Cordayah Brady and Cordero Jr. in April 2020. They occasionally feature their kids in some of their YouTube videos.

Prior to her conception of the twins, the American YouTuber had been pregnant and developed some complications which led to a miscarriage early in 2017. The couple shared a video on YouTube concerning their pregnancy loss.

Previously, the social media influencer was linked to Leonidas, Karnation, and J'aaliyah. CJ So Cool also has a daughter from her previous marriage.

Did CJ So Cool and Royalty break up?

There was a rumour that the couple briefly broke up in 2021. The story spread after a video was posted online showing Royalty Johnson moving out of their house and accusing CJ So Cool of being toxic in their relationship. She also accused CJ So Cool of cheating.

In addition, CJ So Cool was also seen crying on Instagram live, begging for forgiveness from Royalty Johnson. Fans were shocked by the revelation. However, the whole break up story was stage-managed. The couple were joking with their fans.

Are Royalty and CJ still together?

The YouTuber in a red outfit. Photo:@royalty_24kt

Source: Instagram

Yes, Royalty Johnson is still married to her husband, CJ So Cool. Along with their five babies, the couple moved to a mansion built on four acres of land in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

What is Royalty Johnson’s height?

The successful entrepreneur is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. She has black hair dark and brown eyes.

What is Royalty Johnson’s net worth?

No verified sources state how much she is worth. Nevertheless, according to PopularNetWorth, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Royalty Johnson is an American Instagram star and YouTuber celebrity. Her entertaining content continues to win many people's hearts, thus increasing her popularity.

READ ALSO: Domelipa’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, TikTok

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Dominik Elizabeth. She is a Mexican social media personality and TikTok star. Her TikTok channel has grown popular due to the lip-syncing and choreographed videos she uploads.

The Mexican TikTok star made her TikTok debut in 2018 and started posting dancing videos that caught the eyes of many on the platform. Read the article to learn more about her career, net worth, and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng