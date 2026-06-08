Don Jazzy opened up about the painful rejection he faced from girls during his secondary school days

The Mavin boss revealed he tracked down the ladies who turned him down after fame and fortune came his way

His unexpected discovery years later has left many Nigerians talking about rejection and success

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has shared a surprising revelation about how he dealt with the emotional wounds left by girls who rejected him during his school days.

The Mavin Records boss admitted that being repeatedly turned down by girls while growing up affected him deeply.

Don Jazzy shares the painful rejection he faced from girls during his secondary school days. Photos: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an appearance on the Keeping It Real With Jima podcast, Don Jazzy disclosed that the experience left him with psychological scars that lingered even after he became wealthy and famous.

According to the producer, his struggles with rejection began during his secondary school years when he did not consider himself physically attractive.

The music executive explained that after attaining fame and financial success, he decided to revisit a chapter of his life that had troubled him for years.

Rather than simply moving on, he intentionally searched for the girls who had rejected him.

"I wasn’t good-looking during my secondary school days. Thank God for music because back then I was constantly being rejected by girls. But after I became successful, I went back to look for all the girls who rejected me," he said.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the music mogul also hinted that his future wife may not be Nigerian.

During a lighthearted exchange with fans on Instagram, Don Jazzy responded to a supporter who described him as an African treasure.

The producer joked that he often feels connected to different African countries and may expand his search for love beyond Nigeria's borders.

According to him, Uganda and Tanzania are among the countries that have caught his attention.

“Sometimes, I feel like I’m Ghanaian, sometimes South African. Sometimes I feel like I’m Ugandan, even though I haven’t been to Uganda, and I hear it’s hot there.

“I heard that the babes there are nice. If you are from Uganda and you are a babe, do you girls like me there? Maybe I should come to Uganda since I did not find a wife in Nigeria. Maybe I should go and find a wife in Uganda or Tanzania.”

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@tom_benjam25842 stated:

"Don Jazzy just gave every secondary school boy closure and pain at the same time Rejection ages well but regret ages faster Those girls dodged bullets now bullets dey dodge them Life has a funny way of collecting its own revenge"

@NsykUkim wrote:

"Maybe they made the right choice. Don't you think so too. They rejected you but each got married to someone else. They're not regretting their decisions. Bro to bro, you for no let anyone know this news. You fall my hands."

Don Jazzy says he tracked down the ladies who turned him down after fame and fortune came his way. Photo: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy revealed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting his dual abilities in production and singing, while predicting that he would become the next Don Jazzy.

Source: Legit.ng