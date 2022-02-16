Nikki Hall’s biography: what is known about Pauly D’s partner?

Nikki Hall is a renowned Afro-American model, social media influencer and reality TV personality. She first got into the limelight when she was featured as a contestant in the reality TV series Double Shot at Love. The model is also known for being the girlfriend of Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., famously known as Pauly D.

The American model strikes a pose during a modelling photoshoot. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire

Nikki has a thriving career as an entertainer, and her popularity on social media is gradually growing. Have a glimpse at her biography to learn more about her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Birth name : Nikki Hall

: Nikki Hall Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 April 1992

: 15 April 1992 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Jamaica

: Jamaica Current residence : Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-34

: 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-86

: 86-66-86 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Pauly D

: Pauly D Profession : Model, actress and social media influencer

: Model, actress and social media influencer Net worth : $2.2 million

: $2.2 million Twitter : @NikkiHallTM

: @NikkiHallTM Instagram: @nikkisaintclaire

Nikki Hall’s bio

The actress was born on 15 April 1992 in Jamaica. Nikki Hall’s parents moved from Jamaica and settled in America to seek job opportunities when she was young. She grew up in America with her siblings.

What is Nikki Hall’s age?

She is 29 years old as of February 2022. Nikki Hall’s birthday celebration is on 15 April every year, and her birth sign is Aries.

DJ Pauly D's girlfriend poses for a photo. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire

What is Nikki Hall’s nationality?

Even though she was born in Jamaica, she is an American of Afro-American ethnicity.

What does Nikki Hall do for a living?

She is a reality TV personality, model and social media influencer. The US-based entertainer first shot to fame when she featured in the reality TV series Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny and emerged the winner in the second season.

Nikki is also a fashionista known for posting numerous modelling pictures on her Instagram account and using her popularity to endorse brands such as Fashion Nova. The American model has also appeared in a few commercials.

What is Nikki Hall’s net worth?

There are no reliable details about the social media personality’s net worth. However, Networth & Salary, an unverified source, alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $2.2 million. Nikki derives her income from her multiple careers, which have recorded significant success over time.

Is Pauly D still with Nikki?

The couple is still together after dating for approximately two years. So how did Pauly D and Nikki meet? They first met in April 2019 during the first season of the reality TV show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. The Jamaica-born celebrity emerged as the best suitor of Pauly D out of 20 female contestants in the competition.

The actress enjoys a moment with her boyfriend. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire

Is Pauly D engaged to Nikki Hall?

Even though there has been online speculation that Pauly D had proposed to her girlfriend in November 2021 when they were filming season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Florida, they have neither confirmed nor dispelled the allegations.

How tall is Nikki Hall?

Nikki Hall’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kg). Her body measures 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 cm). Additionally, she has brown hair and eyes.

Social media presence

DJ Pauly D’s girlfriend is active on Instagram and Twitter. She regularly shares her modelling pictures and videos on Instagram, where she has more than 500k followers. Her Twitter account has over 60K followers.

Nikki Hall is a top-notch model and social media influencer known to be dating Pauly D.

