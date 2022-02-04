Sierra Deaton’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, relationships

You might have heard of an American pop singer, dancer, and songwriter, Sierra Deaton. She rose to fame as one-half of the pop group Alex & Sierra after winning the final season of The X Factor in 2013.

Sierra Deaton's biography

Luke Hemmings' girlfriend, Sierra Deaton, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, to Dr. John and Vu Deaton. She has an older sister named Lara.

How old is Sierra Deaton?

Sierra Deaton's age is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1991. She celebrates her birthday on 11 February every year. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

What is Sierra Deaton's ethnicity?

She is of mixed ethnicity, as her parents are from different ethnic groups. Her father is of British descent, while her mother is Vietnamese.

Educational background

Deaton attended Lake Howell High School. Later on, she joined The University of Central Florida in Florida, from where she graduated in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations.

Career

Alex Kinsey (L) and Deaton perform onstage at the GRAMMY Park - The Next Generation: Emerging Artists in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Source: Getty Images

Sierra Deaton started her career as a singer after taking part in The X Factor alongside her then boyfriend, Alex Kinsey, in 2013. The got selected and some of the popular songs they sang including You're The One That I Want and Toxic.

Alex and Sierra released their first single entitled Scarecrow. Later on, they released other singles, including Bumper Cars, Here We Go, and Just Kids.

Deaton released her debut solo single, Don't Hurt, in February 2018, under her stage name Essy. Before becoming a famous singer, she was a professional dance competitor for eleven years and received three international titles for Irish dancing.

The American-based singer is also an active Instagram user. And as of 2022, she boasts 474k followers.

How long did Alex and Sierra date?

Alex Kinsey and Sierra met each other for the first time in high school in 2009 but never dated at that time. They started dating in 2011 but split in 2017.

Why did Alex and Sierra break up? They revealed that one of the reasons they separated was professional stress.

Are Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton dating?

Sierra Deaton is currently dating 5SOS singer Luke Hemmings. The pair started dating in 2018 and got engaged in June 2021. Are Luke and Sierra still together? The two are still dating.

How tall is Sierra Deaton?

Sierra Deaton's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres, and she weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-34 inches or 86-66-86 centimetres.

What is Sierra Deaton's net worth?

Sierra Deaton performs at the Next Generation: Emerging Artists 2016 Grammy Park in Brooklyn at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

According to Bio Gossip, her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Her source of wealth is primarily attributed to her music career. This information is, however, not official.

What is Sierra Deaton doing now?

The musician is still doing well in her career. Currently, she is signed as a songwriter for Unknown Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Group.

Sierra Deaton is an American pop singer who has built her name and made a mark in the music industry over the last couple of years. After Alex & Sierra were no more, she ventured into a successful solo career.

