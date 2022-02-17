Ava Allan’s biography: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows
Ava Allan is a popular figure in the entertainment industry. She is an American actress and social media influencer. Ava has appeared in several films and TV shows like Pretty Little Liars, Modern Family and Young Sheldon.
Ava Allan is a YouTuber and runs her self titled channel. However, she has not been so active. The last time she posted a video was on 12t September 2020. What else is known about the American actress? Find out more here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ava Gabrielle Allan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1 March 2000
- Age: 21 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Tarzana, California, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'3"
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 114
- Weight in kilograms: 52
- Body measurements in inches: 32-28-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-71-86
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Kareen Allan
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Alexi Blue Allan
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actress and model
- Instagram: @avaallan
- TikTok: @avaallan
- Twitter: @AvaAvaAllan
- Facebook: Ava Allan
Ava Allan's biography
The actress was born as Ava Gabrielle Allan on 1 March 2000, in Tarzana, California, United States. Her father's name is unknown; however, her mother is Kareen Allan. She has an older sister named Alexi Blue Allan, a songwriter, musician and recording artist.
How old is Ava Allan?
As of 2022, Ava Allan's age 21 years old.
Career
Ava started her career as a model at the age of six when she got her first contract from Disney. After that, she started receiving numerous television commercial offers from various brands.
Her acting debut was in 2008 in the TV series Leverage, where she played the role of Birthday Party Girl. The following year she appeared in a short film, A Second Chance as Angel.
She has gained more fame after appearing on the Tv series Young Sheldon. She plays the role of Jana and has so far appeared in nine episodes of the show.
What movies is Ava Allan in?
Here is a list of Ava Allan's movies and TV shows.
Films
- Paved New World (pre-production) as Waugh
- Sarah (pre-production) asCrystal Bishop
- 2021: Yes Day as Rosemary
- 2019: Most Likely to Murder as Hailey
- 2016: Love Is All You Need? as Paula Santilli
- 2014: Rescuing Madison as Ava
- 2013: Babylon Beach as Ava
- 2012: Billie Speare as Regan
- 2011: Becoming as Daina
- 2011: Susan's Remembrance as Young Susan
- 2010: Lily as Meg
- 2010: The Driveway as Sophie
- 2010: She Continues Drifting as Younger Carrie
- 2009: It's Complicated as Christmas Tree Shopper (uncredited)
- 2009: A Second Chance as Angel
TV series
- 2020-2021: Young Sheldon as Jana
- 2018: Suits as Daisy Jones
- 2018: Modern Family as Amanda
- 2017: Pretty Little Liars as Addison Derringer
- 2014: The Middle as Piper
- 2014: Bad Teacher as Bella
- 2010-2011: True Jackson, VP as Young Amanda
- 2011: Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior as Erica Nichols
- 2008: Leverage as Birthday Party Girl
She has also made an appearance as herself on several TV shows. They include:
- 2016: Red Carpet Report
- 2013: Teens Wanna Know
- 2013: On the Spot Interviews
- 2011: Q N' A with Mikki and Shay
- 2011: The Joey & Elise Show
- 2011: Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2011
- 2011: 2011 3D Creative Arts Awards
- 2011: Piper's Picks TV
- 2011: Piper's QUICK Picks
- 2010: BrainSurge
- 2009: Disney 365
Body measurements
Ava Allan's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) and weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). Ava has blue eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measurements are 32-28-34 inches (81-71-86 centimetres).
What is Ava Allan's net worth?
According to Net Worth Post, her net worth is $1.6 million. She has earned her money from acting and numerous national commercials such as Angry Birds, Hyundai, Nissan and Hasbro.
Ava Allan is a young actress who is still establishing herself in the profession. She has a sizable following on numerous social media platforms.
