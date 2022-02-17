Ava Allan’s biography: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Ava Allan is a popular figure in the entertainment industry. She is an American actress and social media influencer. Ava has appeared in several films and TV shows like Pretty Little Liars, Modern Family and Young Sheldon.

Actress Ava Allan attends the Gifting Your Spectrum gala benefiting Autism Speaks in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Ava Allan is a YouTuber and runs her self titled channel. However, she has not been so active. The last time she posted a video was on 12t September 2020. What else is known about the American actress? Find out more here.

Profile summary

Full name: Ava Gabrielle Allan

Ava Gabrielle Allan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 March 2000

1 March 2000 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Tarzana, California, United States

Tarzana, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 32-28-34

32-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-71-86

81-71-86 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Kareen Allan

Kareen Allan Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Alexi Blue Allan

Alexi Blue Allan Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actress and model

Actress and model Instagram: @avaallan

@avaallan TikTok: @avaallan

@avaallan Twitter: @AvaAvaAllan

@AvaAvaAllan Facebook: Ava Allan

Ava Allan's biography

Actress Ava Allan attends the premiere of "Love Is All You Need?" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The actress was born as Ava Gabrielle Allan on 1 March 2000, in Tarzana, California, United States. Her father's name is unknown; however, her mother is Kareen Allan. She has an older sister named Alexi Blue Allan, a songwriter, musician and recording artist.

How old is Ava Allan?

As of 2022, Ava Allan's age 21 years old.

Career

Ava started her career as a model at the age of six when she got her first contract from Disney. After that, she started receiving numerous television commercial offers from various brands.

Her acting debut was in 2008 in the TV series Leverage, where she played the role of Birthday Party Girl. The following year she appeared in a short film, A Second Chance as Angel.

She has gained more fame after appearing on the Tv series Young Sheldon. She plays the role of Jana and has so far appeared in nine episodes of the show.

What movies is Ava Allan in?

Here is a list of Ava Allan's movies and TV shows.

Films

Paved New World (pre-production) as Waugh

(pre-production) as Waugh Sarah (pre-production) asCrystal Bishop

(pre-production) asCrystal Bishop 2021: Yes Day as Rosemary

as Rosemary 2019: Most Likely to Murder as Hailey

as Hailey 2016: Love Is All You Need? as Paula Santilli

as Paula Santilli 2014: Rescuing Madison as Ava

as Ava 2013: Babylon Beach as Ava

as Ava 2012: Billie Speare as Regan

as Regan 2011: Becoming as Daina

as Daina 2011: Susan's Remembrance as Young Susan

as Young Susan 2010: Lily as Meg

as Meg 2010: The Driveway as Sophie

as Sophie 2010: She Continues Drifting as Younger Carrie

as Younger Carrie 2009: It's Complicated as Christmas Tree Shopper (uncredited)

as Christmas Tree Shopper (uncredited) 2009: A Second Chance as Angel

TV series

2020-2021: Young Sheldon as Jana

as Jana 2018: Suits as Daisy Jones

as Daisy Jones 2018: Modern Family as Amanda

as Amanda 2017: Pretty Little Liars as Addison Derringer

as Addison Derringer 2014: The Middle as Piper

as Piper 2014: Bad Teacher as Bella

as Bella 2010-2011: True Jackson, VP as Young Amanda

as Young Amanda 2011: Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior as Erica Nichols

as Erica Nichols 2008: Leverage as Birthday Party Girl

She has also made an appearance as herself on several TV shows. They include:

2016: Red Carpet Report

2013: Teens Wanna Know

2013: On the Spot Interviews

2011: Q N' A with Mikki and Shay

2011: The Joey & Elise Show

2011: Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2011

2011: 2011 3D Creative Arts Awards

2011: Piper's Picks TV

2011: Piper's QUICK Picks

2010: BrainSurge

2009: Disney 365

Body measurements

Actress Ava Allan arrives at Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Ava Allan's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) and weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). Ava has blue eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measurements are 32-28-34 inches (81-71-86 centimetres).

What is Ava Allan's net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, her net worth is $1.6 million. She has earned her money from acting and numerous national commercials such as Angry Birds, Hyundai, Nissan and Hasbro.

Ava Allan is a young actress who is still establishing herself in the profession. She has a sizable following on numerous social media platforms.

