Tamzin Taber’s biography: age, height, nationality, boyfriend

Tamzin Taber is a British TikTok star and social media personality who rose to stardom following the lip-syncs, short comedy, and dance videos she usually uploads on her TikTok account. She also has a YouTube account., where she mainly uploads pranks, challenges and Q&As.

Tamzin Taber is a famous social media celebrity. She is widely known for her entertaining content, which has significantly contributed to her online fame. Have a look at her biography to find out more information about her, including details about her personal life and career endeavours.

Tamzin Taber's profile summary

Full name : Tamzin Taber

: Tamzin Taber Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 8 March 2000

: 8 March 2000 Age : 22 years (as of 2022)

: 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Current residence : London, England

: London, England Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’6’’

: 5’6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-89

: 86-66-89 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend : Morgan Hudson

: Morgan Hudson Siblings : 2

: 2 Profession : TikTok star, YouTuber

: TikTok star, YouTuber Net worth: $1,635,000

Tamzin Taber's biography

The TikTok star was born on 8 March 2000 in London, England, United Kingdom. She has two brothers, namely Euan and Finley.

When is Tamzin Taber's birthday?

The TikTok star celebrates her birthday on 8 March each year.

How old is Morgz's girlfriend?

Tamzin Taber's age is 22 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Tamzin Taber's nationality?

The social media influencer is a British national. She is of white ethnicity.

Career highlights

Tamzin is a famous social media personality who rose to stardom due to her lip-syncs, short comedy, and dance videos on her TikTok account. As of 2022, her TikTok account has already amassed more than 4 million followers and over 144 million likes.

She also has an unverified YouTube channel Tamzin Taber. She started the YouTube channel on 16 October 2016. Currently, the channel has 240k subscribers.

She has an Instagram account with 277 thousand followers. She majorly shares her photos on the account and promotes different brands

What is Tamzin Taber's net worth?

According to Fame Ranker, her net worth is allegedly estimated to be $1,635,000 with a salary income of $462,000.

Who is Tamzin Taber dating?

The TikTok personality is reportedly dating Morgan Hudson, also recognized as Morgz. Like her, Tamzin Taber's boyfriend is a famous YouTuber and TikTok star.

Morgz's new girlfriend, Tamzin, regularly features him on her YouTube and TikTok videos. They also post each other on their respective social media pages.

How tall is Tamzin Taber?

Tamzin Taber's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168), and she weighs 121 pounds (55kg). Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 cm). The TikTok personality has brown hair and brown eyes.

What is Tamzin Taber's disability?

The TikTok star was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2016. Thanks to her doctors, she is successfully recovering from the disease.

Where is Tamzin Taber's house located?

The social media influencer does not own a house at the moment. She currently lives with her family in London, England, United Kingdom.

Tamzin Taber is a TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United Kingdom. She primarily started her online journey sharing her lip-syncs, short comedy and dance videos. Since then, her online audience has grown steadily.

