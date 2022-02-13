Molly Brazy’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Molly Brazy is an American rapper. She is best known for the songs Gang and More Facts. Her songs are usually about her troubled and challenging childhood, which she is still healing from.

The rapper during an interview at Sirius XM. Photo: @mollybrazy

Source: Instagram

Molly Brazy portrays the image of a rebellious young woman to the public. She admits that she had a rough start in life and became hard-headed as a result. However, she is now a famous female American rapper because she did not allow her harsh upbringing to destroy her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Molly Brazy

Molly Brazy Gender: Female

Female Molly Brazy's birthday: 22 February 1999

22 February 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States of America

Detroit, Michigan, United States of America Current residence: Detroit, MI, US

Detroit, MI, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 158

158 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Siblings: 3

3 Profession: Rapper, social media influencer

Rapper, social media influencer Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @mollybrazy

@mollybrazy Twitter: @MollyBrazy

@MollyBrazy YouTube: Molly Brazy

Molly Brazy's biography

The rapper was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America, and resides in the same are to date. She spent most of her childhood in the Joy Road section of Detroit. Her nationality is American, and she comes from a family with African-American ancestry.

She has a biological brother who introduced her to rap music. While she is yet to introduce her mom to the public, she has talked about her dad, who died when she was seven years old.

He was shot multiple times, leaving her angry and aggressive. She and her brother were raised by a single mother following his demise.

The rapper posing for a picture in front of a promotional billboard for her music album. Photo: @mollybrazy

Source: Instagram

What is Molly Brazy's real name?

Many people are curious about the rapper's real name. In a past Instagram live video, a fan asked about it. She responded that her real name is Kamaiyah but would rather be known by her stage name.

How old is Molly Brazy?

Molly Brazy's age is 23 years as of 2022. She was born on 22 February 1999, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

Molly's schooling years were challenging for her mother. She did not like going to school and would skip classes often. Her rebellion and aggression towards other students caused her to be kicked out of school. She was enrolled in a homeschooling program in her junior year.

Career

The young rapper started writing music when she was 10. Her brother had a rap group, and he introduced her to this genre of music. She would often freestyle with the group and discovered she enjoyed doing it.

She then started recording herself doing freestyle rap pieces in her living room and posted them on social media. Eventually, she caught the attention of 4sho Magazine, a hip hop YouTube channel that uploaded her content online, making her famous.

In 2016, she released her debut single, More Facts, followed by her first mixtape, Molly World, in 2017. The following year, she released her debut album, Big Brazy. Her music is available on her eponymous YouTube channel with over 333k subscribers.

Besides music, the rapper is a social media influencer. She endorses brands on Instagram, among them Fashion Nova and Cannaaid shop.

What is Molly Brazy's net worth?

There are speculations that the rapper is worth about $500,000. However, official information on the matter is yet to be released.

The rapper taking a selfie with her son. Photo: @mollybrazy

Source: Instagram

What happened to Molly Brazy?

In March 2017, the rapper received hefty backlash from the public. This was after a video of her pointing a gun at a toddler circulated online. In the video, she was playing with a gun in the presence of a child.

The video was posted by one of her friends, and people were unhappy with her actions. The complaints pushed the Detroit police to launch an investigation on the matter. Shortly afterwards, her manager addressed the issue and apologised on her behalf. It was also stated that the weapon in the video was a fake plastic gun.

Is the rapper married?

The rapper is not married and appears to be single at the moment. In 2017, she was in a relationship with Charles Varlakhanov, but the two broke up after a short while.

Later, she got into another relationship with basketball player Tez Debate, but the two have since parted ways.

Does Molly Brazy have a baby?

In October 2020, the rapper welcomed her first child. She named him Milli. It is believed that her ex, Tez Debate, is Milli's dad.

Molly Brazy's tattoos

Since childhood, she has always had a fascination for firearms. As a result, she has a gun tattooed on her right bicep. Besides the gun tattoo, she has a bunch of roses inked on her left forearm and a bird on her neck.

What are Molly Brazy's height and weight?

The rapper is 5'2" or 158 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. She has dark brown eyes and her natural hair colour is black. However, she enjoys revamping her look and dyes her hair bright colours, such as yellow and purple.

Molly Brazy is a young American rapper whose music reflects her troubled childhood. The new mom is currently raising her son and improving her life as a musician.

