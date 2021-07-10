Blaire White’s bio: age, height, fiance, transition, net worth

Blaire White is a well-known YouTube star, political commentator, and businesswoman. She is also a proud trans woman who is very vocal about her thoughts and opinions about various social issues.

Experiencing gender dysphoria is something that a large percentage of people cannot relate to, but Blaire White has gone through it. Today, she is proud of her journey so far and is not ashamed to speak about her experiences as a transgender woman.

Blaire White's bio

Who is Blaire White? She is an American transgender woman known for her YouTube videos and political commentary.

Where was Blaire White born? She was born in Corning, California, United States of America, on the 14th of September 1993.

As of July 2021, she is 27 years old. Her Zodiac sign is Virgo. She is yet to disclose much about her family other than her father died when she was 19 years old. Blaire White’s ethnicity is white.

When she was 18 years old, she was date r*ped. She described the experience as very traumatic and one that taught her several life lessons. She allowed herself to be vulnerable with people by sharing the incident on YouTube.

Educational background

After graduating from high school, the YouTuber joined the California State University in Chico. She went to pursue an academic course in computer science. She started her YouTube career while still studying at the university. It is unclear whether she graduated from the institution or not.

Gender transition

At birth, the gender assigned to her was male. Blaire White's life before transition was characterized by gender dysphoria, and she was not comfortable being perceived as male. Often trans people avoid sharing the photos of themselves pre-transition, there is a photo of Blaire White as a child on her Instagram (see below).

In 2015, she started her feminizing hormone therapy. The political commentator waited until she was 20 years old to disclose her true identity to her loved ones. Today, she is a transgender woman who strongly opposes beginning a gender transition journey before adulthood.

Fans got to see Blaire White’s before and after pictures when she posted a video reacting to her appearance before transitioning.

Career

The YouTuber started her YouTube career while still studying at the university. At the time, she was unimpressed with the way people addressed various sensitive matters, including gender equality and feminism.

She used her channel to air her feelings and opinions on these topics. Besides posting videos, she has also participated in The Rubin Report, a political talk show, a few times.

In 2017, she broadened her YouTube content by sharing information about her personal life. She started opening up on her journey from being assigned male at birth to becoming a transgender woman. Besides vlogging, she sells branded merchandise.

Controversies

Many people find the YouTuber controversial because she does not support third-wave feminism. The YouTuber has very conservative views on feminism and thinks that it is pointless.

She is also deemed controversial for supporting J.K. Rowling. The author tweeted a 'joke' that was seen as transphobic among trans and cis people alike.

Blaire claimed she saw nothing wrong with Rowling’s thoughts and people were just being sensitive. She further stated that trans and cisgender women were not the same.

Who is Blaire White’s fiance?

The famous YouTube star’s fiancé is Joey Sarson. Sarson is also a YouTuber and fitness enthusiast. The lovebirds got engaged in 2018 after dating for a while.

Blaire White's height and weight

Blaire White’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs about 143 pounds (65 kg).

Blaire White’s net worth

The YouTuber and political commentator has an estimated net worth of $190 thousand. However, this number only covers her YouTube channel and does not include income from her Patreon or merch sales.

Social media presence

The YouTube star is very active on social media. Blaire White’s Instagram account has over 366k followers, while her Twitter account has over 291.9k followers.

She also has a YouTube channel with over 953k subscribers. She started her channel in 2015 and uses the platform to express her feelings, opinions, and thoughts.

Blaire White is an outspoken political commentator and YouTuber. She uses her social media platforms to keep in touch with her fans and address issues affecting society.

