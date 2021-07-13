Dolly Castro's biography: age, height, measurements, boyfriend

Dolly Castro is a successful fitness model. She is also an entrepreneur and clothing designer who has her own clothing line named Bars and Branches. In addition to that, she is also a social media personality who currently has millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook. Precisely who is Dolly Castro?

The renowned fitness model is married and has a daughter named Karen. Find out Dolly Castro's height, net worth, age, career journey, and more in her bio.

Dolly Castro's biography

The fitness model was born in Managua, Nicaragua, on July 14, 1984. How old is Dolly Castro? As of 2021, she is 37 years old.

Dolly was interested in fitness from an early age and began exercising when she was only 16. She had dreams of becoming a chef, while her parents wanted her to become a lawyer. However, she chose another path altogether when she became a fitness model.

Castro was raised in a religious environment. She attributes her success to God and the people who support her on social media.

Education

The fitness enthusiast went to Christian University in Nicaragua, where she studied law. She was convinced to take the course by her parents. Castro also attended culinary school as a teenager.

Career

Castro moved from Nicaragua to Miami in Florida, USA, to set her modeling career on course. It didn't take too long for her to attract the attention of various modeling agencies, and she started becoming a popular name in the industry.

The model has appeared in various magazines such as Mixed, Good Life, and Cover Shock magazines. She has also made various TV appearances. Dolly has also participated in bodybuilding competitions.

Castro is an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line named Bars and Branches. Her company deals in fitness clothes and equipment.

The model partners with various brands for the promotion of their products and services. Some of the popular brands that she has worked with include Fashion Nova, 1st Phorm, PrettyLittleThing, and Happy Tea. Thanks to her large following on her social mediaprofiles, she is a very successful social media influencer.

Is Dolly Castro married?

The model is married to Samier Chaves, a fashion enthusiast and businessman. Dolly Castro's boyfriend officially became her husband when they walked down the aisle in 2018.

Castro is the mother of a seventeen-year-old daughter named Karen. The fitness model had her daughter when she completed her college studies.

Dolly Castro's measurements

Dolly Castro Chavez's height is 5 feet 5 inches, or 165 cm. She weighs approximately 132 lb. or 60kg. Her body measurements are 34-24-40.

What is known about Dolly Castro's plastic surgery?

The fitness star got a breast lift. Miss Dolly Castro's before surgery photos (if any) are not available.

Dolly Castro is a remarkable fitness model, social media personality, and entrepreneur. She is married and has one daughter. Her great dedication to her career and family is admirable.

