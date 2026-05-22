The CBN has invited contractors and consultants to submit Expressions of Interest for its 2026 procurement projects

The projects cover construction, ICT upgrades, consultancy services and security projects

Submissions must be made via the CBN procurement portal by 1 June 2026, with only prequalified vendors eligible

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from eligible contractors, consultants and suppliers to participate in a vast number of construction, consultancy, ICT and security-related projects as part of its 2026 procurement programme.

CBN opens bidding for CCTV, fire safety and security upgrades Photo: cenbank

Source: Facebook

The notification by the apex bank published on its website and obtained on Friday, May 22, disclosed that the exercise is in furtherance of its mandate to enhance the operations of the monetary and financial system, modernise infrastructure, and improve service delivery at its various offices across the country.

CBN said funds have been set aside for projects which are spread across infrastructure upgrades, digitisation, cyber security, AI governance, trade finance systems and facility upgradations both at its Headquarters, Abuja and offices in Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The scope for procurement:

There are three categories for the procurement process. They include Works, Consultancy Services and Goods/Security Services.

In the category of works, CBN aims to remodel its Service Centre, Contact Centre and IT diagnostic workspace. It will also focus on building the infrastructure of the Innovation Centre for the financial system.

For the consultancy service category, the bank is in search of expertise in several projects:

The development of the Innovation Centre framework

The harmonisation and restructuring of data

The implementation of ISO 42001 (AI Management System)

An AI governance framework for the financial system

Open banking implementation support

The establishment of a trade and organisational restructuring advisory

The virtualisation of its Currency Museum

The assurance of the quality of its internal audit services.

For IT and non-consultancy categories, its aim is to upgrade its core banking platform from Temenos T24 Release 20 to Release 25, improve the capabilities of its internet banking systems, enable automation for trade finance systems and install enterprise observability, FinOps tool and cyber security infrastructure.

Also for its ICT section, CBN is seeking to optimise its cross-border payments via ISO 20022, execute a PostgreSQL database migration, automate disaster recovery and optimise middleware. Furthermore, it aims to install anti-ransomware air gap backup systems.

For the security and equipment upgrading category, five fire trucks are expected to be acquired, while a deployment and upgrade of its CCTV system and enhanced physical security systems across its facilities are planned.

CBN opens bidding for CCTV, fire safety and security upgrades Photo: Nudphon Phuengsuwan

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility and deadlines

To be eligible for the tender, firms are expected to present evidence of corporate registration with the CAC, tax compliance certificates, ITF compliance documents, auditable financial statements, and previous work on similar projects.

Submissions are required through the CBN Procurement Management System portal http://vpms.cbn.gov.ng/.

The deadline for submission is 11:59 pm on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The apex bank says only pre-qualified vendors would be invited to the next stage of the procurement process.

CBN tells students how to make and manage money

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on secondary school students to prioritise financial literacy, describing money management as a critical life skill in today’s evolving economic environment.

As reported by This Day, the call was made during the 2026 edition of Global Money Week held in Abuja, where the apex bank emphasised the need for early exposure to sound financial practices.

The CBN’s Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, Aisha Isa Olatinwo, said financial literacy has become essential for young Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng