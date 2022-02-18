Chalene Johnson’s biography: age, measurements, family, net worth

Chalene Johnson is an American businesswoman, fitness trainer, author, and health expert known for sharing workout videos with martial arts and dance elements. She is also a Guinness Book of World Record holder. Additionally, she is popular as Bret Johnson’s wife.

The American author smiles while taking a photo. Photo: @ChaleneJohnson

Source: Twitter

Chalene Johnson has multiple successful careers and an ever-increasing audience on social media. Read her bio to know more about her profession and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Chalene Johnson

: Chalene Johnson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 2 February 1969

: 2 February 1969 Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Laguna Beach, California, USA

: Laguna Beach, California, USA Current residence : California, USA

: California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’2”

: 5’2” Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 117

: 117 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Body measurements in inches : 35-25-35

: 35-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-65-91

: 91-65-91 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Bret Johnson

: Bret Johnson Children : 2

: 2 College : Michigan State University

: Michigan State University Profession : Entrepreneur, health expert, motivational speaker, fitness trainer, author, and podcaster

: Entrepreneur, health expert, motivational speaker, fitness trainer, author, and podcaster Net worth : $10 million

: $10 million Instagram : @chalenejohnson

: @chalenejohnson Facebook: @ChaleneJohnson

Chalene Johnson’s bio

She was born on 2 February 1969 in Laguna Beach, California, USA. Chalene was raised alongside her sister Jenelle Summers, a fitness enthusiast and trainer.

The entrepreneur graduated from Michigan State University.

How old is Chalene Johnson?

Chalene Johnson’s age is 53 years as of February 2022. She marks her birthday on 2 February every year, and her birth sign is Aquarius.

The fitness trainer poses for a photo with her pet dog. Photo: @scoopnest_fr

Source: Twitter

What is Chalene Johnson’s nationality?

The fitness enthusiast is an American of white ethnicity. She resides in California, USA.

What is Chalene Johnson’s profession?

She is an author, podcaster, YouTuber, fitness trainer, and motivational speaker. As an author, she has written and published several books about nutrition, health and fitness, including a New York best-selling book entitled PUSH: 30 Days to Turbocharged Habits, a Bangin’ Body, and the Life You Deserve.

The fitness trainer has a self-titled YouTube channel where she shares numerous videos on various topics such as lifestyle, relationships, fitness routines, and health. She entered the Guinness Book of World Records on 26 May 2011 as the individual with the most fitness videos produced.

Furthermore, she hosts a podcast entitled The Chalene Show, where she talks about diet, fitness, and life balance.

What business does Chalene Johnson own? She runs SmartLife and Team Johnson, lifestyle businesses, alongside her husband. The fitness enthusiast is known for creating fitness programs such as TurboKick, PiYo, Hip Hop Hustle, and TurboFire.

How much does Chalene Johnson make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chalene Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million. It is not clear how much she makes annually, but undoubtedly, she gets a substantial income from her multiple professions.

What happened to Chalene Johnson?

She underwent multiple plastic surgeries in August 2021, and she revealed how horrifying the experience was in her podcast. The celebrity health expert narrated how the surgeon handled her during a breast reduction operation consultation. She felt uncomfortable throughout her body examination process and regretted the entire experience.

Who is Chalene Johnson’s husband?

Jenelle Summers’ sister has been married to Bret Johnson since 1995. Bret Johnson is a former Canadian football quarterback, and currently, he is an entrepreneur.

Who are other members of Chalene Johnson’s family? The celebrity couple has two children, Brock and Cierra O'Day. Chalene Johnson’s daughter is a budding social media model, while her brother is into sports.

The YouTuber takes a picture with her husband during a vacation. Photo: @chalenejohnson

Source: Instagram

What are Chalene Jonson’s body measurements?

She stands at 5 feet and 2 inches (157 cm) tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 35-25-35 inches (91-65-91 cm). Additionally, she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Social media presence

Bret Johnson’s wife is active on multiple social media platforms. Her verified Instagram account has more than 750K followers, while her followers on Facebook are approximately 940K. She also has an account on Twitter and Pinterest with 93K and 46K followers, respectively.

Chalene Johnson is a renowned fitness trainer, YouTuber, podcaster, and entrepreneur. Besides her professions, she is a wife and mother of two kids.

