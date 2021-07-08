Novaruu’s biography: age, real name, drama, life before Twitch

Novaruu is a prominent streamer who broadcasts her content live on Twitch. She is known for uploading a wide spectrum of gaming videos. Her Instagram posts also tend to captivate her fans. So, who is this famous Twitch star?

The Twitch star taking a selfie. Photo: @novaruu

Source: Instagram

Who is Novaruu? If you would like to know more about this charismatic blonde beauty with a popular streaming channel, here is your chance.

Profile summary

Novaruu's name: Sarina Powell

Sarina Powell Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 18, 1999

January 18, 1999 Age: 22 years (as of 2021)

22 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 53 kg

53 kg Weight in pounds: 116 lbs

116 lbs Body measurements: 33-26-34

33-26-34 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Twitch streamer, internet personality

Twitch streamer, internet personality Instagram: @novaruu

@novaruu Twitter: @novaruu_

@novaruu_ Twitch: @novaruu

Novaruu's bio

This famous social media personality became popular for posting her online content, including vlogs and gaming videos. With time, she gained a devoted fanbase who always expect a new exciting video from her.

As some fans may know, Novaruu's real name is Sarina Powell, but she mostly goes by her username online.

Novaruu's age

The celebrity was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 18, 1999, and raised in Finland. As of 2021, she is 22 years old.

Career

The life of Novaruu before Twitch was rather regular, as she grew up, went to school, and received her degree. However, Novaruu's past was left behind when she decided to start an online career.

The star's channel started gaining popularity in 2018. Due to increased attention, she decided to create an account on Twitch, where she began posting various videos.

The streamer in cosplay. Photo: @novaruu

Source: Instagram

She mostly became popular due to her vlogs, hangout videos, and gameplay. When she started her channel, she posted content from such games as Minecraft, which made her a star in the online community.

Novaruu used to be a part of Ice Poseidon's CX streaming network, which also attracted some new fans to her creations. She also worked with Rajj Patel, whose show she attended as a guest alongside other models.

On her Instagram, she often posts modelling pictures and endorses various brands that she cooperates with. She also has a TikTok account, where she posts videos from her daily life.

She is also a big fan of cosplaying various characters.

One of Novaruu's hobbies, apart from her streaming, is volunteering to help animals. She works at an animal shelter, where she cares for cats and dogs in need.

The Novaruu drama: what happened?

Like many content creators on Twitch, the popular streamer has had her fair share of drama and controversies. One of those was her account being banned without her knowing what she did wrong.

In October 2020, the platform mysteriously terminated her account. Novaruu tweeted that she did not know why she was banned but stated that she was glad the ban lasted only for three days.

This was not the first time that her account was terminated - in December 2019, her account was also banned for violating Twitch's terms of service during a giveaway.

Adrianah Lee and CrazySlick drama

Novaruu got involved in a confrontation between two other streamers due to an incident that happened last year at her birthday party.

The streamer at a photoshoot. Photo: @novaruu

Source: Instagram

A fellow streamer Adrianah Lee opened up about her experience with another Twitch celebrity CrazySlick, who allegedly followed her around at the party and made her feel uncomfortable when she was drunk.

Novaruu spoke about the incident on her stream; however, Adrianah did not like it. She said that it was not Novaruu's place to talk about her story, especially when she did not help her at the party and was not even in the same room.

In the end, Novaruu ended up saying that she only wanted to share facts in order to warn others.

CrazySlick later also apologized, stating that he regretted his actions and that they were inexcusable. Adrianah is yet to respond to his apology.

Novaruu is a famous streamer whose refreshing and original content has gained a lot of attention from her followers.

READ ALSO: Lilchiipmunk’s biography: what is known about Summit1g’s girlfriend?

Legit.ng reported about Lilchiipmunk, a famous Twitch streamer. Additionally, she is well-known as Summit1g's girlfriend.

What else is there to learn about this streamer and cosplayer? Find out the most exciting details about Lilchiipmunk's life and career ventures.

Source: Legit Newspaper