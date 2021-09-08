Slim Danger’s biography: age, real name, ethnicity, business

Slim Danger is a famous social media star and adult actress. She is an outspoken lady who is known to many as Chief Keef’s baby mama. She got much attention after releasing private and controversial information about Odell Beckham Jr.

Slim Danger during a podcast recording. Photo: @chs7even

Source: Instagram

Who is Slim Danger? Here is a look at all the details you need to know about the mother of Chief Keef’s baby boy, Zinc Clark.

Profile summary

Full name: Aereon Clark

Aereon Clark Nickname: Slim Danger

Slim Danger Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: June 13, 1989

June 13, 1989 Slim Danger’s age: 32 years old (as of 2021)

32 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: New Orleans, United States of America

New Orleans, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7”

5’7” Height in centimetres: 170 centimetres

170 centimetres Weight in pounds: 124

124 Weight in kilogrammes : 56

: 56 Bust size: 34”

34” Waist size: 26"

26" Hip size : 35”

: 35” Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Baby daddy: Chief Keef

Chief Keef Profession: Social media star and adult film actress

What is Slim Danger’s real name?

Chief Keef’s baby mama’s name is Aereon Clark. She was born in New Orleans, United States of America, in 1989. Her nationality is American. She reported that her moniker was inspired by the reality show, For the Love of Ray J, which featured a contestant named Danger.

How old is Chief Keef’s baby mama?

She is 32 years old as of 2021.

What is Slim Danger’s ethnicity?

The social media star and adult actress has an African-American heritage.

Slim Danger taking a selfie in a blue ensemble. Photo: @flipper_45227

Source: Instagram

Who is Slim Danger’s baby daddy?

Chief Keef, a well-known American record producer and rapper, is Slim Danger’s baby daddy. The two share a son named Zinc Clark. How old is Chief Keef’s baby? Zinc is five years old. He was born in July 2016 and is the rapper’s fourth child and was born when the rapper was only 21 years old.

In 2017, Slim Danger took the rapper to court, citing that he had not seen his child. Neither had he taken a paternity test to confirm he was indeed Zinc’s dad. The court ruled that he was the father because he did not object to the case.

Zinc’s parents first met after Slim Danger sent Chief Keef a message and video on Instagram. She told him that she would be attending one of his shows and hoped to meet him. The two are yet to disclose if they met after the show or later.

Besides Zinc, the adult film actress and social media star has another son from a previous relationship. Her first son is thirteen years old, and not much is known about him. She and Chief Keef are currently co-parenting their son and are not in a relationship.

Rise to fame and controversies

Slim Danger rose to fame by posting her pictures and videos on social media. Her official Instagram account was suspended. She also has a TikTok account with over 23.7k followers. Besides social media influencing, Slim Danger’s business profile also includes featuring in adult films.

In 2020, the adult actress and social media influencer talked about Odell Beckham Jr. in the podcast known as No Jumper. She featured in the podcast alongside friends Celina Powell and Aliza, where she disclosed that Beckham Jr. had a weird bedroom fetish.

She alleged that the athlete liked being p**ped on and had requested her not to take a shower for 24 hours before meeting him. Beckham Jr. responded to the allegations with laughter and reported that his teammates made fun of him for the allegations levied against him.

Earlier this year, the social media star suggested on TikTok that she was one of the women that Tristan Thompson was romantically involved with while dating Khloe Kardashian. Her allegation came days after Sydney Chase, a popular model, claimed to have been involved with Tristan too.

What is Slim Danger’s net worth?

The adult actress is yet to disclose her net worth to the public, but it is apparent that she has raked quite a sum of money from her career.

Body measurements

She has dark brown eyes and brown hair. Clark likes changing her hair colour now and then. Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, while her weight is 56 kilograms or 124 pounds. Her bust, waist, and hip measurements are 34, 26, and 35 inches, respectively.

Slim Danger, whose real name is Aereon Clark, is known for her outspoken nature and is one of Chief Keef’s baby mamas. The social media star and adult actress does not shy away from controversial statements and topics.

READ ALSO: Emily Compagno's bio: age, height, ethnic background, husband

Legit.ng recently published the bio of Emily Compagno, a respected American sports business analyst. Emily was born in 1979 in Oak Knoll, California, United States of America.

Presently, she is an employee of Fox News Channel, where she co-hosts the show Outnumbered. Away from work, she is a married woman. She and her husband own a dog named Duchess.

Source: Legit.ng