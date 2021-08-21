Bryan Silva’s biography: what happened to the Gratata guy?

Bryan Silva is a social media celebrity, bodybuilder and rapper who rose to prominence after releasing his Gratata vines. He is also an adult film actor. He has posted various explicit videos on his Twitter account.

What happened to Bryan Silva? The rapper has been in prison on several occasions for various offences. He got his GED when he was 16, and at the time, he was still serving his three-year jail term.

Bryan Silva Gratata's biography

The social media sensation was born on 2nd January 1991 to Michael and Robin Silva in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. He has a brother named Philip. His family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, when he was 12 years old.

How did he become popular?

Bryan rose to fame thanks to Vine, where he posted videos of himself rapping. He became well-known as a result of his numerous videos, which garnered him millions of fans, as well as haters.

Gratata was his most popular Vine, which featured him yelling "Gratata" while flexing his muscles. He is also a rapper, and he has been releasing tracks since 2014.

Personal life

Bryan is married to Melissa 'Lissy' Barney Silva, an Instagram model. They first met in the year 2016. In 2018, they got married. However, they have stopped posting pictures of each other on social media, so it is unclear whether they are still together.

Is Bryan Silva gay?

Rumours have been circulating the internet that the former Vine sensation is gay. While he has been involved in gay adult entertainment for many years now, Bryan has not publicly announced his sexuality.

Was the Gratata guy arrested?

The adult film actor has been jailed in the past. He was first detained for assaulting a school principal and entering the building without permission. He and his accomplice were sentenced to three years in prison.

After Bryan Silva was released, he spent a few years outside but was detained again on 3rd January 2016 after Virginia, Charlottesville police discovered him in possession of a handgun and said he pointed it at them during their standoff.

The incident happened after his then-17-year-old girlfriend reported him to the police, saying that he had threatened her with the gun. On allegations of contempt of court and possession of firearms, Bryan Silva was sentenced to six years in prison, with four years of his sentence suspended.

Appearance

Bryan is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73m) tall, and he weighs 143 pounds (65kg). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

On his chest, he has a tattoo of large hands and wings with a crown. He also has several other tattoos on his arms and legs.

Bryan Silva's net worth

Bryan Silva's earnings mainly come from some of his viral videos and through acting in adult films, including his OnlyFans. He also has a shop on Depop, where he sells shoes and clothing.

Most sources put his net worth at around $1 million, but there is no official information on the matter.

Bryan Silva has had quite a tumultuous life, with several stints behind bars and involvement in the adult film industry since youth. Nowadays, most of his content is focused on adult entertainment, as well as music.

