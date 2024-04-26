Three students from a secondary school in Anambra have won the national innovation competition with their next-generation project

Brilliant students from St. John Vianney Science College, Igbariam, Anambra State, have emerged as winners in the fiercely contested National Girls in ICT Competition 2024.

The competition, organized by the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, was open to all female students across the federation.

The innovative girls presented a virtual reality project that outshone teams from various states to claim victory, PUNCH reported.

The winning team comprised Immaculate Ikegwuonu, Camilla Anyadike, and Nweke-Nonso Oluchi, under the guidance of their coach, John Onuigbo.

Their project, titled M-Tag VR, enables users to explore Nigeria's cultural heritage, including landmarks like Zuma Rock.

The journey to national victory began at the state level, where the Anambra representatives triumphed over competitors from Imo, Abia, and Enugu states. They then proceeded to win the regional level, setting the stage for the national showdown.

Ultimately, Rivers State emerged as the first runners-up, while candidates from Lagos State secured the bronze medal.

Reacting to the victory on Thursday, one of the girls, Immaculate Ikegwuonu, expressed excitement, saying:

“We are so grateful for this opportunity! Thanks to our school which motivates us to pursue careers in ICT. Through this win, we hope to inspire other girls to do the same.”

The Director of St. John Vianney Science College, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, with joy, reacting to the landmark victory said:

“This national championship is a monumental achievement for our school and a source of immense pride. It exemplifies our commitment to empowering young women in STEM fields. As a science college, we understand the impact of technology and empower students to use it as a force for good. Hence, this win isn’t coming as a surprise. It’s the result of years of hard work."

