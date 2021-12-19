McKenzi Brooke’s biography: age, height, siblings, movies and TV shows

McKenzi Brooke is an American actress, dancer, and social media personality. Her TikTok account has millions of followers, and she became famous for her dancing, comedy, and lip sync videos.

McKenzi Brooke attends LiveXLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Pre-Fight Weigh-In @ Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

McKenzi Brooke collaborates with her brother in producing content particularly on YouTube where they have a joint channel named McKenzi and Reif.

Profile summary

Full name: Mckenzi Brooke

Mckenzi Brooke Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 December, 2003

27 December, 2003 Age: 18 years (as of 2021)

18 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 32-25-33

32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-83

81-63-83 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Mark

Mark Mother: Arianne

Arianne Siblings: Reif Harrison

Reif Harrison Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer, dancer, actress

Social media influencer, dancer, actress TikTok: @mckenzibrooke

McKenzi Brooke's biography

McKenzi Brooke and Reif Harrison attend Akyra Alihaah's 10th Birthday on September 01, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

McKenzi Brooke was born in the United States in 2003. Her father, Mark, is a producer while her mother, Arianne, is a teacher.

What is McKenzi Brooke's age?

The dancer is 18 years as of 2021 and celebrates her birthday every December 27th.

Who are McKenzi Brooke's siblings?

She has a younger brother called Reif Harrison Howey, a YouTuber and actor. McKenzi Brooke's brother has appeared in films and series like The Kid Who Only Hit Homers as Jimmy, I'd Kill for You as son and Christmas on the Square as a dancer.

Reif has also performed with famous artists such as Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers, Austin Mahone, and Jordan Fisher.

Are Reif Harrison and McKenzi Brooke twins?

No, they are not twins. Reif Harrison is currently 15 years old.

What is McKenzi Brooke famous for?

The TikTok star is widely known for her comedic dubbing, dancing and lip-syncing videos on the platform that have attracted a wide following. As a result, she has earned more than 12 million followers.

She and her brother also have a YouTube channel. They upload dance videos together while dressed in matching costumes. The channel has more than 100k subscribers with more than 125 videos.

McKenzi Brooke arrives for the Party Scene Presentation of "May The 4th Be With You" held at Starwest Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Besides being a YouTuber, she is also an actress. McKenzi Brooke's movies include:

Plastic Oceans (Short) (post-production)

(Short) (post-production) 2021: Attaway General as Sasha

as Sasha 2020: Christmas on the Square as Dancer

as Dancer 2020: Next Generation Role Model

She has also made several appearances on TV as a guest. These include:

2021: On Air with Ka$h

2020: The ENT Bash

2020: #GENZ20: QuaranTEEN Virtual Summit

2017: Celebration of Music

What is McKenzi Brooke's height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She has long dark brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms, and her body measurements are 32-25-33 inches (81-63-83 centimetres).

McKenzi Brooke is a young influencer known for her dancing skills. Together with her brother, she has become an internet sensation with millions of followers on various social media platforms.

