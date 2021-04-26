Josh Leyva’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend, net worth

Josh Leyva is an American actor, YouTuber, model, entrepreneur, and social media personality. He is famously known for his comedic and lifestyle videos, which he regularly posted on his YouTube channel. He has amassed millions of subscribers with more than two hundred millions views.

Leyva poses for a photo during his birthday. Photo: @thejoshleyva

Source: Instagram

The entertainer is the founder of Salud a hydration and immunity drink mix. Have a look at Josh Leyva's biography to find out more about him.

Profile summary

Full names: Josh Jovanny Leyva

Josh Jovanny Leyva Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 December, 1990

27 December, 1990 Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)

31 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: California City, California, United States

California City, California, United States Current residence: Compton, CA, US

Compton, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Marie Ojeda

Marie Ojeda Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Actor, YouTuber, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer

Actor, YouTuber, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth: $700 thousand

$700 thousand Josh Leyva's Instagram: @thejoshleyva

@thejoshleyva Twitter: @joshleyva

@joshleyva Facebook: Josh Leyva

Where is Josh Leyva from?

The American YouTuber was born and raised in California, United States of America. His mother's name is Marie Ojeda.

Leyva with his mother. Photo: @thejoshleyva

Source: Instagram

He has one younger sibling, a brother named Mark. Leyva has featured his brother and mother in many of his YouTube videos.

How old is Josh Leyva?

He was born in 1990. As of 2021, Josh Leyva's age is 31 years, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

When is Josh Leyva's birthday?

The American YouTuber celebrates his birthday on December 27.

Career

Growing up, Leyva has always had a strong passion for acting and wanted to pursue it as a career. He took his first step in that direction by starting out as an online content creator.

He created his first channel, currently titled Josh Leyva, on 18 September, 2011. The channel mostly features his comedic videos comprising of pranks, skits and challenges. Since its debut, the channel has garnered over 1.95 million subscribers.

His second channel titled Josh Leyva Vlogs was created on 16 April, 2013. The last time he posted a video was seven years ago. The channel has over 200 thousand subscribers.

As an actor, he has appeared in several films and TV series.

TV shows

2018: #Currently as Dr. Leyva

as Dr. Leyva 2017: Gaylo Returns as Marco/Gaylo

as Marco/Gaylo 2016: Party in the Back as Josh

as Josh 2016: Bad Weather Films as Billy

as Billy 2016: The AXI: The Avengers of Extreme Illusions as Brad Smith

as Brad Smith 2015: High Fives as Yomuscleboii

as Yomuscleboii 2015: S aving Lives as Josh

as Josh 2014: AwesomenessTV

2012-2013: Cholo Adventures as Victim/Tiny

Movies

2021: The F*** Happened as Rudy

as Rudy 2017: Fab Life Teresa Xo as Josh the Trainer

as Josh the Trainer 2017: Long Distance as Rafa

as Rafa 2017: Cool Story Bro as Bro

as Bro 2016: Laid in America as Tucker

as Tucker 2016: Dirty 30 as Derrick

as Derrick 2016: Love for All Seasons as Brad Smith

as Brad Smith 2015: The Storybook Killer as Peter

as Peter 2015: Lab Coats: Life After the Zombie Apocalypse as Robby

Who is Josh Leyva's girlfriend?

The social media influencer has not revealed anything about his current girlfriend. He has however been romantically linked to several women in the past. He was in a relationship with Chachi Gonzales, born Olivia Irene Gonzales, a renowned American actress, choreographer and dancer.

The duo started dating in 2014 and was together for three years before parting ways in 2017. Chachi Gonzales and Josh Leyva announced their split online. They shared individual vlogs detailing their respective sides of the story about the cause of their breakup. However, fans believed that Leyva's growing closeness to Nikita Dragun led to the breakup.

Leyva holding a snack. Photo: @thejoshleyva

Source: Instagram

Nikita Dragun is a famous American model, makeup artist and YouTuber. She was mostly featured in Leyva's online videos. The increasing closeness between the two led to speculations that Nikita Dragun and Josh Leyva were more than friends. However, neither of them has come out publicly to respond about their dating allegations.

Is Josh Leyva gay?

No, he is not. He has a character called Gaylo, but the YouTuber himself is heterosexual.

What happened to Josh Leyva and David Alvarez?

Josh and David were best friends who did vlogs together. They, however, severed ties, and on 5 December, 2018, David posted a video explaining why the two were no longer best friends.

How tall is Josh Leyva?

Josh Leyva's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm), and he weighs 165 pounds (75 kg).

What is Josh Leyva's net worth?

The entertainer's net worth is largely credited to his career as a YouTuber, actor, social media personality and model. He also earns a living through commercials, advertisements and paid brand partnerships. According to Biography Mask, his net worth is alleged to be $700 thousand.

Josh Leyva has amassed fame and popularity thanks to his online content. He currently resides in Los Angeles where he runs his business.

