Symfuhny’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, ban

Who is Symfuhny? He is a prominent American Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media personality. He is most recognized for streaming popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War.

Sym made his gaming debut in 2017 and has since risen to become one of Twitch's most popular streamers. In addition, he has amassed a huge fan base on gaming and other social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Mason Lanier

Mason Lanier Nickname: Symfuhny

Symfuhny Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 December 1999

21 December 1999 Age: 22 years (as of 2021)

22 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth : Texas, United States of America

: Texas, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Brooke Ashley Bond (BrookeAB)

Brooke Ashley Bond (BrookeAB) Profession: YouTuber, Twitch streamer and social media influencer

YouTuber, Twitch streamer and social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @symfuhny

@symfuhny Twitch: @symfuhny

@symfuhny YouTube: Symfuhny

Symfuhny Symfuhny's Twitter: @symfuhny

Symfuhny's biography

The Twitch star was born on 21 December, 1999 in Texas, USA. Symfuhny's real name is Mason Lanier. He has one sister.

How old is Symfuhny?

As of 2021, Symfuhny's age is 22 years and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Gaming career

In 2013, the famed streamer started getting thrilled with gaming after his grandparents bought him an Xbox. He tried out streaming for fun with some Minecraft gameplay. He later discovered a battle royale game named H1Z1 and became addicted to it, and he decided to venture into streaming.

He began his professional gaming career in 2017 when he started streaming Fortnite gameplay on Twitch. Since 2017, he has participated in various competitive tournaments like Summer/Fall Skirmish Series and Winter Royale.

In so doing, he took online gaming to a whole new level by collaborating with other like-minded streamers like Nickmercs, Tfue, among others. As of 2021, the online celebrity has more than 3.4 million followers on his Twitch account.

Mason has a YouTube channel which he started on 23 April, 2014. He uploads gameplays, Q&A and sometimes vlogs about his life. The channel has more than 1M subscribers with over 73.8 million video views.

He is also very popular on Instagram, where he has over 2.3 million followers and Twitter, where he has more than 978 thousand fans.

The Symfuhny cheating allegations: what happened?

Like many other content creators on Twitch, he has had a fair share of drama. During the Livestream of Warzone game in January 2021, Sym was accused of using aimbot. The use of aimbot software in a game is forbidden and cheaters risk having their account locked and deleted.

Sym has responded to the allegations by posting clips from his gameplays that show that he is just that good, no wallhacks or aimbots needed. The streamer has been accused of cheating multiple times before but no proof has been issued by the accusers.

Did Symfuhny get banned from Twitch?

No, he has never been banned on the platform.

Did Symfuhny get dropped from NRG?

No, he voluntarily chose to end his contract with NRG. The streamer had joined NRG Esports on 13th March 2019 as a Fortnite player and left on 1st September 2020. On his Twitter account, he mentioned:

Yesterday was the final day of my contract with NRG. Thanks so much to everyone at the org for the last 18 months. I learned and grew so much in that time; however, I've decided to let my contract run out and take my time to decide on my next move. Nothing but love for the #NRGFAM.

Who is Symfuhny's girlfriend?

The famous online celebrity is dating Brooke Ashley Bond (BrookeAB), a fellow Twitch Fortnite streamer and internet sensation.

What is Symfuhny's height?

How tall is Symfuhny? The popular YouTuber is 5 feet and 8 inches (172 cm) tall and weighs 128 pounds (58 kg).

How much does Symfuhny make?

The online personality's major sources of income are YouTube, Twitch, and endorsements of different products on Amazon. Symfuhny's net worth is reported to be around $1.5 million. However, this information is not official.

Where does Symfuhny live?

The online gamer currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Symfuhny is a top gamer who has used Twitch and YouTube to build a career. However, the Twitch streamer likes to keep his private life away from the public eye even with the popularity.

