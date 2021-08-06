AnneMunition’s biography: age, real name, ethnicity, relationship

Annemunition is a video game broadcaster, gaming athlete and content creator. She mostly plays popular first-person shooter (FPS) games and uploads highlights of her Twitch streams to YouTube.

Anne's picture at home. Photo: @annemunition

Source: Instagram

AnneMunition has been streaming online since 2014, and she is a highly acknowledged gamer who has a massive fanbase on Twitch. Additionally, this internet personality does not shy away from speaking about important social issues.

Profile summary

AnneMunition's name: Anne

Gender: Female

Date of birth: May 12, 1990

Age: 31 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Place of birth: California, United States

Current residence: CA, US

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Biracial (Korean-American)

Sexuality: Queer

Religion: Christian

Height in feet: 5'7"

Height in centimetres: 170

Eye colour: Black

Hair colour: Dark brown

Siblings: 2

Marital status: Dating

Girlfriend: Laurie Laugier

Occupation: Gamer, streamer, social advocate

Instagram: @annemunition

Twitter: @annemunition

YouTube: Anne Munition

Twitch: AnneMunition

What is AnneMunition's real name?

The streamer does not disclose her full real name for privacy reasons. However, the fanbase knows that her first name is Anne.

AnneMunition's age

The online personality was born on May 12, 1990. Therefore, her age is 31 years, as of 2021.

AnneMunition's ethnicity

For years, AnneMunition was hesitant to talk about her ethnicity due to the unnecessary attention she used to gain because of her looks.

However, in one of the videos, she explained that she is half Korean, half American. She also mentioned that she wanted to be more open about it from now on because she felt how important it was for people who can relate to her.

Early years

The star has two siblings, with whom she has been gaming since she was a young girl. As a child, she was extremely excited about video games, especially online shooters. AnneMunition's sister and brother were happy to play together with her.

During college, she had to juggle a few jobs at once, so she abandoned gaming for a while. Eventually, she got an office job, which was connected with graphic design - a discipline that she studied in college.

Anne was not satisfied with her job - while it provided steady income, it was not challenging for her and did not give her new opportunities. However, one day, everything changed when she discovered Twitch.

When did AnneMunition start streaming?

A selfie of Anne. Photo: @annemunition

Source: Instagram

The very first stream this online star made was back in 2014. She was bored at work and stumbled upon an article about Twitch, and this was when she started watching more streamers from that site.

After a while, in June 2014, she began her own streaming career apart from her regular job. By next year, she got so many followers that she decided to quit her job and pursue streaming full-time.

Career

Today, AnneMunition is one of the most recognized faces on Twitch. Her streams provide a safe environment for those who enjoy video games and stand for equality.

Some of her favourite games are Overwatch, Rainbow Six: Siege, Minecraft, and The Witcher 3.

Even though she admits there is a lot of pressure on Twitch stars to follow the latest trends and adjust games they play according to those, she says she hardly ever does it. Her love for first-person shooters is very strong, and she considers them her primary speciality.

Before the pandemic, she would often go to various events and meet fans there. She was once in the run for Streamer of the Year, a title given annually by Twitch.

When it comes to dealing with hateful comments, the star advises remembering that there are a lot of people who silently enjoy your content, and it is usually the vocal minority who voices their negativity.

Anne has a lot of other hobbies aside from streaming. For instance, she enjoys action sports, such as surfing and skating.

How much does Anne Munition make?

Even though there is no credible information about the earnings of this streamer, the website NaiBuzz estimates that AnneMunition's net worth is around $1 million.

AnneMunition's tattoos

The internet celebrity has seven tattoos, and she once stated she prefers them to piercings.

AnneMunition's very first tattoo on her ribs reads, "We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars", which is an Oscar Wilde quote.

Her half-sleeve inking was inspired by A Hero of Our Time by Mikhail Lermontov. It reads, "Bold is the heart that steers her through the night".

She also has a star on her right wrist, which is a callback to her nickname by her mom. When she was little, her mother used to call her and her siblings "sun, moon, and star", with Anne being a star.

Anne smiling in the picture. Photo: @annemunition

Source: Instagram

Additionally, she has a Jedi Order emblem from "A New Hope" on her wrist and a tattoo on her right hand that says "Windsor", which is a tribute to her childhood labrador who passed away.

Apart from that, she has an Arabian horse with sun, moon, and star, which is another tribute to her and her siblings, and Ciri's sword inscription from The Witcher 3 on her forearms.

AnneMunition's sexuality

Apart from being a recognized streamer, Anne is also a social issues advocate, and she specifically speaks out in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The celebrity herself is queer.

According to AnneMunition, she considers herself mostly homosexual but incidentally heterosexual. She prefers dating women but is not opposed to being in a relationship with a man.

Who is AnneMunition dating?

Many fans are excited to know more about AnneMunition's boyfriend or girlfriend. AnneMunition's relationship status is one of the topics of interest for those who watch her streams.

The star is in a relationship with another streamer. In 2020, she revealed that she was dating TopNotchFromage, whose real name is Laurie Laugier.

AnneMunition's girlfriend is also an avid gamer, and before the announcement, they have been dating for a year.

Putting out high-quality gaming content is one of AnneMunition's many talents. She is a highly recognized face on Twitch who passionately cares about human rights.

