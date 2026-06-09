A University of Ibadan student has celebrated on social media after graduating from the department of Sociology

The graduate shared some lovely pictures of himself and his colleagues in their graduation shirts

He thanked his support system and noted that the academic journey was not easy, sparking buzz online

A University of Ibadan student, Abdullateef Olawale Salami, has taken to social media to celebrate his graduation from the institution.

The young man successfully completed his degree programme in the department of Sociology.

A UI student shows his gratitude after bagging a degree in Sociology. Photo credit: Abdullateef Olawale Salami/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Abdullateef shared photos of himself alongside his colleagues wearing their signed-out white shirts and graduation sashes to mark the milestone. He noted that the academic journey was filled with challenging moments.

UI graduate marks milestone in department

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Abdullateef opened up about the sacrifices and sleepless nights he endured before achieving the feat. The University of Ibadan graduate expressed happiness that his dreams had finally become a reality.

He said in the Facebook post:

"From lectures, sleepless nights, assignments, tests, and exams to this beautiful moment🎊🤍#Alhamdulillah, it’s finally a reality. 🎓✨

The journey through the University of Ibadan was far from easy. There were moments of doubt, challenges that seemed impossible, and days when giving up seemed like the easier option. But giving up was never part of the plan.

Today, I celebrate not just a degree, but resilience, growth, sacrifices, and Allah’s faithfulness throughout this journey.

B.Sc. Sociology ✅

University of Ibadan 🎓

Class of 2025

To everyone who supported, encouraged, prayed for, and believed in me, thank you. This achievement is as much yours as it is mine.

This is not the end of the journey,it’s the beginning of a new chapter."

Nigerians celebrate UI graduate

The post attracted comments from social media users who congratulated him on completing his programme at the premier university.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Rachael Oluwafunmilayo Eboda said:

"Big congratulations, Wale."

Olakunle Abass said:

"Congratulations later is now big ma."

Abudul Salam Rasheed Adewale said:

"Great job. 👍 Alliamudulilah, congratulations."

See the Facebook post below:

UI graduate celebrates degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student has celebrated graduating from the institution after experiencing an academic delay.

Source: Legit.ng