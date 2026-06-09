University of Ibadan Student Celebrates as He Bags Sociology Degree, Shares Emotional Post Online
- A University of Ibadan student has celebrated on social media after graduating from the department of Sociology
- The graduate shared some lovely pictures of himself and his colleagues in their graduation shirts
- He thanked his support system and noted that the academic journey was not easy, sparking buzz online
A University of Ibadan student, Abdullateef Olawale Salami, has taken to social media to celebrate his graduation from the institution.
The young man successfully completed his degree programme in the department of Sociology.
Abdullateef shared photos of himself alongside his colleagues wearing their signed-out white shirts and graduation sashes to mark the milestone. He noted that the academic journey was filled with challenging moments.
UI graduate marks milestone in department
In a post shared on his Facebook page, Abdullateef opened up about the sacrifices and sleepless nights he endured before achieving the feat. The University of Ibadan graduate expressed happiness that his dreams had finally become a reality.
He said in the Facebook post:
"From lectures, sleepless nights, assignments, tests, and exams to this beautiful moment🎊🤍#Alhamdulillah, it’s finally a reality. 🎓✨
The journey through the University of Ibadan was far from easy. There were moments of doubt, challenges that seemed impossible, and days when giving up seemed like the easier option. But giving up was never part of the plan.
Today, I celebrate not just a degree, but resilience, growth, sacrifices, and Allah’s faithfulness throughout this journey.
B.Sc. Sociology ✅
University of Ibadan 🎓
Class of 2025
To everyone who supported, encouraged, prayed for, and believed in me, thank you. This achievement is as much yours as it is mine.
This is not the end of the journey,it’s the beginning of a new chapter."
Nigerians celebrate UI graduate
The post attracted comments from social media users who congratulated him on completing his programme at the premier university.
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:
Rachael Oluwafunmilayo Eboda said:
"Big congratulations, Wale."
Olakunle Abass said:
"Congratulations later is now big ma."
Abudul Salam Rasheed Adewale said:
"Great job. 👍 Alliamudulilah, congratulations."
See the Facebook post below:
UI graduate celebrates degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student has celebrated graduating from the institution after experiencing an academic delay.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng