Prominent Nigerian trade union leader Domingo Michael Adeleke dies during the ILC in Geneva

NLC confirms Adeleke's dedication to workers’ rights and welfare in heartfelt tribute

Labour community mourns significant loss as tributes pour in for Adeleke

Nigeria’s labour community has been thrown into mourning following the death of prominent trade union leader, Domingo Michael Adeleke, during the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Adeleke, who served as Chairman of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), reportedly died on Tuesday, June 9, after a brief illness while attending the global labour gathering as part of Nigeria’s delegation.

Nigerian Labour Leader Is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: UGC

NLC confirms death

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) confirmed the development, describing the late labour leader as a passionate advocate for workers’ rights and welfare, Vanguard reported.

An NLC official said:

“It is with deep sorrow that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the entire trade union movement in Nigeria, especially the 2026 Workers’ Delegates to the International Labour Conference, announce the passing of Comrade Domingo Michael Adeleke, who died today in Geneva after a brief illness while attending the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference.”

The Congress noted that Adeleke dedicated his career to advancing decent work, social justice and improved conditions for workers.

Tributes pour in

Paying tribute to the late unionist, the NLC said:

“Comrade Domingo was a committed trade unionist whose dedication to Nigerian workers and the struggle for decent work took him to the global stage right to the end.”

The organisation added that his passing would be deeply felt across the labour movement, PM news reported.

The NLC disclosed that its leadership had visited the hospital where his body is being kept and had commenced arrangements to return his remains to Nigeria.

The Congress also extended condolences to his family, colleagues and workers nationwide, describing his death as a significant loss to the labour movement.

NLC, TUC threaten strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have threatened the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government with a nationwide strike over rising insecurity in the country.

NLC and TUC leadership lamented the worsening wave of terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings.

Source: Legit.ng