Tyler, The Creator's car collection worth $2 million is vintage, artsy, and on brand
I've always liked cars. I remember being 11, and I had a toy version of a 550 Maranello Ferrari, and I was so obsessed. And then I turned 15, and I was like, 'Man, that Golf GTI Volkswagen looks so cool.
Tyler, The Creator's $2 million car collection is a tribute to automotive artistry, featuring a Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, a BMW E30 M3, a Lancia Delta HF Integrale, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Each car blends retro charm with modern flair, transforming every ride into a work of art.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- A look inside Tyler, The Creator’s car collection
- What car does Tyler, The Creator have?
- Which cars are rumoured to be in Tyler, The Creator's collection, according to Reddit?
- How many cars does Tyler, The Creator have?
Key takeaways
- Tyler, The Creator’s car collection is valued at approximately $2 million, featuring a mix of vintage classics, high-performance supercars, and luxury vehicles from elite brands.
- He reportedly owns a collection of around 10 to 12 cars, including models such as the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, BMW E30 M3, McLaren 675LT, one or two Lancia Delta HF Integrale, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
- Tyler's Fiat 131 Abarth was a Group Four rally car that secured three World Rally Championships for its manufacturer in 1977, 1978, and 1980.
- He got his first car, a Honda Accord, as a gift for his 19th birthday.
A look inside Tyler, The Creator’s car collection
Tyler, The Creator's passion for cars began at a young age. His first real car was a Honda Accord, which he received as a gift for his 19th birthday. Here’s a complete list of American rapper's cars known to be in his collection.
Car model
Estimated cost
Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
$410,000
BMW E30 M3
$100,000
McLaren 675LT
$308,000
McLaren MP4-12C HS
$150,000
Audi R8
$209,000
Lancia Delta HF Integrale
$110,000
Rolls‑Royce Cullinan
$400,000
Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
Tyler, The Creator's pink Fiat 131 Abarth Rally is one of the standout cars in his collection, transforming a rally‑bred classic into a playful pastel statement. Originally built for serious competition, its lightweight 2.0 L inline-four engine helped Fiat secure multiple World Rally Championships in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Tyler showcases his 131 Abarth in the teaser video SIDE STREET. By adding it to his garage, he celebrates automotive history, blending his own creative vision with the rich heritage of rally racing.
BMW E30 M3
Tyler, The Creator’s BMW E30 M3 comes in a custom cream colour. With a top speed of 146 mph, the E30 M3 combines driver-focused performance with timeless style, contrasting with Tyler’s flashier cars.
In an interview with Robb Report, Tyler explained that it’s the car he reaches for when he wants familiarity and control, saying:
But then my BMW—if I had to rob a bank, I would probably use that car. Because I just know it so well, I control it differently.
McLaren 675LT
Tyler’s McLaren 675LT introduces high-performance supercar engineering into his predominantly vintage collection. It offers a sharp modern contrast to his classic cars. Powered by a twin-turbo V8 and built with a lightweight, track-inspired design, the McLaren 675LT delivers exhilarating speed, precise handling, and raw power.
The car reflects Tyler’s appreciation for classic style alongside a passion for cutting-edge engineering, bold design, and the pure thrill of contemporary performance.
McLaren MP4-12C HS
The rapper’s McLaren MP4-12C HS is a rare, high-performance variant that showcases his taste for unique, exclusive cars rather than typical supercars. Equipped with a twin-turbo V8, advanced aerodynamics, and track-focused upgrades, the High Sport edition delivers exceptional speed, handling, and precision.
Audi R8
Tyler’s Audi R8 adds both performance and practicality to his car collection. Its mid-engine layout and naturally aspirated V10 make it exhilarating to drive, while Audi’s all-wheel-drive system ensures sharp handling, stability, and everyday usability.
With a driver-focused interior and sleek design, the R8 is more comfortable than most supercars. It works as a daily driver and showcases Tyler’s style and love for fast cars.
Lancia Delta HF Integrale
Kyler is believed to own two Lancia Delta HF Integrales, highlighting his love for vintage cars that combine history with performance. Celebrated as a rally legend, the Integrale features a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four, all-wheel-drive traction, and a chassis built for sharp handling on challenging roads.
This combination of performance and engineering helped it dominate the World Rally Championship in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Rolls‑Royce Cullinan
Tyler’s collection includes the Rolls‑Royce Cullinan, a full-size luxury SUV that combines ultimate comfort with commanding presence. The Cullinan features a twin-turbo V12 engine, a spacious and luxurious interior, and advanced all-wheel-drive suspension, making it both powerful and easy to drive on a daily basis. The record producer calls it his favourite daily driver, saying:
My Cullinan is my everyday. It’s truly a first-class seat on a plane.
Ferrari F40
The rapper is rumoured to have added a Ferrari F40 to his car collection, which makes a cameo in his 2025 music video STOP PLAYING WITH ME. In a 2022 Robb Report interview, Tyler referred to the F40 as one of his dream cars:
One day, I'll have an F40.
What car does Tyler, The Creator have?
Tyler, The Creator has a diverse car collection that blends vintage classics, high-performance supercars, and luxury vehicles. Notable examples include the Fiat 131 Abarth, BMW E30 M3, McLaren 675LT, MP4-12C HS, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Which cars are rumoured to be in Tyler, The Creator's collection, according to Reddit?
According to Reddit discussions, Tyler, The Creator's car collection is rumoured to include the Lancia Delta HF Integrale, BMW E30 M3, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Audi R8, Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, McLaren MP4-12C, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and McLaren 675LT.
How many cars does Tyler, The Creator have?
As of 2025, the rapper is said to own roughly 10 to 12 cars, but the exact number has yet to be confirmed.
Tyler, The Creator's car collection transcends mere wealth; it's a vibrant expression of his personality, combining vintage classics, rare supercars, and bold, artistic selections. Each car tells its own story, from rally-bred legends to modern engineering feats, all chosen with his unique style.
