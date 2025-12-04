A tour of JoJo Siwa's car collection that's bright, chaotic, and wildly fun

Like her life, JoJo Siwa's car collection is a colourful reflection of her vibrant, larger-than-life personality. The collection includes custom-wrapped luxury vehicles such as a Tesla Model X, a Lamborghini Urus, a BMW 4 Series convertible, and a Tesla Cybertruck.

A Lamborghini Urus customised with images from JoJo Siwa's Miss Narcissist music video (L). Siwa pictured at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards (R). Photo: @kustom.wraps, @itsjojosiwa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

JoJo Siwa's most controversial car is her custom-wrapped BMW 4 Series convertible , which even sparked a 'burn it' comment from Justin Bieber.

is her custom-wrapped , which even sparked a from Justin Bieber. Nearly all of JoJo Siwa's cars feature colourful custom wraps with elements like her own face, rainbows, unicorns, and themes from her music and tours.

with elements like her own face, rainbows, unicorns, and themes from her music and tours. Her latest addition to the collection is a Tesla Cybertruck.

A full overview of JoJo Siwa's car collection

JoJo Siwa's cars have frequently been subjects of long-drawn-out internet debates. The American singer, dancer, and actress does not shy away from portraying her colourful aesthetic on luxury vehicles. Have a look at her fleet and discover how it is a true reflection of her personal brand.

1. BMW 4 Series convertible

JoJo Siwa pictured with her custom-wrapped BMW with custom interior seating that feature the D.R.E.A.M. tour theme. Photo: @jojo siwa bop group fan

Source: Facebook

JoJo Siwa's first car was a BMW 4 Series convertible, gifted to her by her parents in December 2018 as a Christmas present. The vehicle became instantly famous due to its extremely colourful customisation by West Coast Customs.

She made a surprise video of the car on 22 December 2018 in a YouTube video. The car was wrapped in a custom Dream Tour theme featuring rainbow colours, stars, crystals, and a large portrait of her face on the hood. The car's interior was also customised with multicoloured leather seats.

In 2018, the base price of a BMW 4 Series Convertible was approximately $52,550, now $63,350 as built. Details of the extensive custom work by West Coast Customs and its cost may be significantly higher, but were not revealed.

2. Tesla Model X

JoJo Siwa's Tesla Model X with a racecar-inspired custom wrap. Photo: @officialwcc

Source: Facebook

In 2019, JoJo Siwa received a Tesla Model X for her sixteenth birthday as a gift from her manager. The reliable luxury SUV continued its tradition of highly personalised vehicles with two custom jobs.

Initially, the car was fully customised by West Coast Customs and featured a multicoloured wrap that blended an abstract pattern in shades of purple, pink, and blue. The rear portion of the car was designed to transition into a classic black and white chequered flag racing pattern.

Other features included rainbow spinners, LED lighting, and official JoJo Bow mirrors. Other partners featured in the build included Artec 3D, 3D Systems, Raise3D Technologies, Rapid Scan 3D, Quincy Compressor, Anest Iwata, Evercoat Collision Repair Products, and Continental Tire.

Jojo Siwa pictured next to her custom-wrapped Tesla Model X. Photo: @iviesheart

Source: Twitter

Later in the year, the car was customised by the YouTube family, Kyler and Madison Fisher and their toddlers, Taytum and Oakley. The SUV had a colourful wrap covered with images of JoJo's face in different hairstyles. In addition to a multicoloured interior, mismatched seats, and custom stitching, the car's wheel spinners featured a rainbow.

In 2019, the original base price of the Tesla Model X ranged between $80,000 and $130,000. Like her previous car, the cost of her custom wrap and interior modifications has not been revealed.

3. Lamborghini Urus

JoJo Siwa's Lamborghini Urus custom wrap with her music theme colours and images of her face. Photo: @kustom.wraps

Source: Instagram

In June 2022, JoJo Siwa updated her fans with news of a new car, a Lamborghini Urus. Although JoJo Siwa's Lamborghini was purchased as a pristine white car, it underwent multiple transformations to match her evolving brand.

In 2023, she had it wrapped in a rainbow Pride theme, featuring photos of herself and iridescent hubcaps. To promote her single "Karma," the SUV was re-wrapped in May 2024 by Kustom Wraps.

In April 2024, Kustom Wraps posted a TikTok video featuring the SUV in a burnt orange and red colour scheme, with images of her face sporting her KISS-inspired makeup look.

4. Tesla Cybertruck

JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Dakayla Wilson Hit Starbucks in Brand-New Tesla Cybertruck. Photo: @netiblogpro

Source: Twitter

JoJo Siwa's newest car is the Tesla Cybertruck, which she began driving in early 2024. Unlike the rest of her fleet, JoJo Siwa's Cybertruck is often seen in its stainless steel finish.

Public response and coverage of JoJo Siwa's car collection

On 27 December 2018, West Coast Customs reposted JoJo Siwa's Instagram post about her Christmas gift, a custom-wrapped BMW 4 Series convertible. The unusual customisation sparked an online storm, including an interaction with American pop star Justin Bieber, who commented 'Burn it' twice.

JoJo later shared a screengrab of her interaction with Bieber's now-deleted comment on X, reminding him of his own Christmas-themed customised car. Bieber later posted a now-deleted apology tweet, saying,

I have nothing against you; it was the car and the colours I didn’t like. I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean-spirited.

All custom jobs on her cars have drawn criticism and mockery on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and X (Twitter). Despite the criticism, Siwa has embraced the loud aesthetic as a core part of her personal brand, often using her vehicles as travelling billboards for her music and tours.

Multi-coloured seats with motifs in JoJo Siwa's Lamborghini (L). The dancer pictured with her BMW convertible (R). Photo: @officialwcc on Facebook, @itsjojosiwa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the value of JoJo Siwa's cars?

While the exact receipts of customisation jobs are private, the estimated value of JoJo Siwa's car collection is based on model years and estimated customisation costs, as follows:

Tesla Cybertruck : $100,000–$120,000

: $100,000–$120,000 Lamborghini Urus : $240,000 + custom interior and wrap

: $240,000 + custom interior and wrap Tesla Model X : $90,000 + custom interior and wrap

: $90,000 + custom interior and wrap BMW 4 Series convertible: $55,000 + custom interior and wrap

Which cars does JoJo Siwa have?

As of late 2024, JoJo Siwa is known to own expensive vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Model X, and a BMW 4 Series Convertible.

JoJo Siwa's car collection includes a Tesla Cybertruck, a Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Model X, and a BMW 4 Series convertible. These vehicles and their customisation features represent Siwa's bold personal brand and have attracted both positive and negative reactions from the public.

