100+ enchanting wood elf names inspired by nature, magic, myth and wonder
Wood elves are mythical creatures admired for their agility, stealth, wisdom and longevity. Their divine connection to nature makes them fierce protectors of the forests and woodlands. This list features wood elf names for girls and boys that reflect their unique traits and mystical essence.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Enchanting wood elf names
- What is a good elf name?
- What is another name for a wood elf?
- What is the elf name that means forest?
Key takeaways
- Wood elf names are rooted in characteristics such as nature, traditional roles, celestial elements and family or clan.
- The names are derived from folklore in various ancient cultures, such as Nordic, Slavic, Celtic, and Welsh cultures.
- They are also inspired by books, movies, television shows, video games and other elements of modern culture.
Enchanting wood elf names
Wood elves, also known as nature elves, are magical creatures deeply connected to the natural world, its forests and woodlands. The elves embody agility, wisdom, and magic traits. These forest elf names and their meanings paint a picture of their characters and roles.
Ethereal female wood elf names with their meanings
Female elf names often reflect the natural world and the mystical qualities of their forested home. Here are ethereal names that capture the beauty and strength of wood elves.
- Ailbhe — White or bright
- Albrun — Noble and renowned
- Amarië — Blessed
- Anairë — Royal or noble Lady
- Ar-Feiniel — Daughter of the people
- Arwen — Noble maiden
- Aubrey — Elf ruler
- Avery — Ruler of the elves
- Branwen — Fair raven
- Celebrían — Silver queen
- Elfie — Little elf
- Elfreda — Elf peace
- Elfriede — Elf strength
- Elowen — Elm tree
- Elvene — Elven
- Ilmaren — Light of the stars
- Lirazel — Sea Maiden
- Nimue — Lady of the lake
- Sivrin — Silver or sparkling
- Síofra — Changeling
- Sylvie — Forest spirit
- Sylvara — Forest goddess
- Tauriel — Daughter of the forest
Enchanting male wood elf names with their meanings
Male wood elf names often evoke guardianship, mysticism and harmony of the forest. These strong yet often cute names are inspired by the divine connection between the natural and unnatural world.
- Alfar — Elf
- Alfhild — Elf battle
- Alfred — Elf counsel
- Ælfric — Elf king
- Buddy — Friend
- Calen — Green
- Dobby — House elf
- Eldar — The people of the stars
- Eldrin — Son of the eldar
- Eithne — Kernel
- Keijo — Blessed hero
- Galion — Servant of the forest
- Legolas — Green leaf
- Lórien — Garden of the valar
- Oisin — Little deer
- Oropher — Son of the forest
- Sigurd — Victorious guardian
- Tapio — Forest spirit
- Thranduil — Strong leader
- Waldemar — Famous ruler
- Yosei — Spirit
Wood elf surnames with their meanings
Wood elf surnames reflect the unique bond between elf families, their traditional roles and their surroundings. Names like Greenleaf emphasise their connection to the surrounding flora. Here is a summary of surnames from books, films and video games such as DnD and Elder Scrolls.
- Ailinor — Moonlight
- Barkweaver — One who works with bark
- Branchweaver — Tree friend
- Brambleheart — Wild spirit or wild heart
- Birchroot — Deeply rooted
- Brost — Strong
- Cloverfoot — Swift and lucky
- Earthsinger — Nature's voice
- Elwood — Elf rule or elder tree wood
- Erchamion — One handed
- Fernheart — Lover of ferns
- Forestborn — Born of the forest
- Goldenlove — Love as precious as gold
- Leafhunter — Hunter of tracker attune to nature
- Mosswalker — Silent walker
- Moondrop — Gentle as moonlight
- Oakensoul — One with the soul of an oak
- Pinefriend — A friend of pines
- Rootwalker — A friend of the earth
- Silverstream — Silver stream
- Stormheart — Brave or strong
- Sunfire — Fiery or radiant
- Sylvanwood — Spirit of the forest
- Tar-Minyatur — High first ruler
- Treewhisper — One who speaks to nature
- Túramarth — Master of doom or a master of fate
- Vineheart — Nurturing one
- Wildrunner — Free spirit
- Wildwood — Free or untamed spirit
- Willowwind — Gentle and wild soul
Wood elf names in DnD inspired by the power of magic
The video game Dungeons & Dragons grants wood elves the power of magic and guardianship roles over nature. Have a look at these mystical elf names for your DnD characters.
- Adrik — Oak tree protector
- Aelar — Light of the forest
- Aerilaya — Sky weaver
- Aelara — Gleaming star of the forest
- Althea — Whispers of the trees
- Arannis — Noble leader
- Arvalan — Forest avenger
- Berenor — Son of the forest
- Caelos — Hunter of the wild
- Caelynn — Blossoming life
- Cithra — Moonlight in the trees
- Delyra — Daughter of the wilds
- Dunathar — Tree servant
- Elvara — Light dweller
- Elanara — The light of the woodland
- Faelan — Forest warrior
- Faelar — Forest protector
- Faelira — Protector of wild beauty
- Galanodel — Moon whisperer
- Irius — Wanderer of the forest
- Laeryn — Crowned by trees
- Laucian — Sage of the forest
- Lirael — Song of the wild
- Naivara — Graceful spirit
- Nareth — Silent and graceful
- Talasrin — Arrow of light
- Thalion — Strong
- Thamior — Quiet branch
- Selena — Moonlight glade
- Silvaran — Silver woods
- Sylvera — Of the forest
- Sorian — Eternal forest
- Vaelis — Wild strength
- Varec — Guardian of the woods
- Venara — Grace of the woods
Wood elf names in Skyrim
Wood elves in Skyrim are also referred to as Bosmer. Their names usually have a melodic, earthy sound that aligns with their rustic and spiritual way of life. Here are a few examples of wood elf names inspired by Skyrim.
- Alderis — Keeper of the roots
- Alenor — Shining protector
- Altheron — Keeper of the woods
- Amadriel — Lady of the forest
- Belinor — Star's glow
- Cindariel — Light of the forest
- Eldreth — Old Spirit
- Eronil — Keeper of the secrets
- Fadrius — Trees wisdom
- Falarion — Sage of the woods
- Faelithar — Ancient protector
- Inathiel — Guardian of the valley
- Ithrial — Keeper of the wild
- Laerath — Spirit of the leaves
- Malinor — Bright forest
- Nalindril — Bringer of spring
- Nariel — Daughter of the wind
- Nimril — Lady of the twilight
- Nolirith — Protector of the dawn
- Rilenor — Warrior of the woods
- Sianor — Silent traveller
- Thalionir — Starry defender
- Thandri — Forest's protector
- Theradiel — Defender of the ancient woods
- Thylor — Hunter of shadows
- Thyron — Lord of the thicket
- Vellana — Lady of the wild
- Velmoril — Spirit of the winds
- Ysolde — Ice ruler
Wood elf names to use in Elder Scrolls
Like in Skyrim, Elder Scrolls wood elves who reside in Aldmeris in the province of Valenwood are also known as Bosmer. Below are befitting names for wood elves in the Bosmer race.
- Aela — Huntress
- Aurenis — Light breeze
- Drevyn — One who endures
- Faelthorn — Shadow arrow
- Faelon — Wind in the leaves
- Faendal — Forest archer
- Fenrilas — Mist traveller
- Glarthir — Paranoid woodsman
- Ivaril — Bow spirit
- Malviras — Green blood
- Nirelia — Dew blessed
- Rilenor — Warrior of the woods
- Shaevani — Soul of the trees
- Sylthari — Wild hearted
- Taden — One with nature
- Thoronir — Bold oak
- Urynar — Flame in the woods
- Valthorin — Star of the glade
- Venris — Wind in the leaves
- Wyndalyn — Wind spirit
What is a good elf name?
Consider using nature-based influences such as trees, animals, fairies and water to create one. Other influences include celestial bodies, mystical elements and their protective nature.
What is another name for a wood elf?
There are various names for wood elves based on different sources. In Dungeons and Dragons, they are known as wild elves, green elves, and forest elves. In J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth lore, they are described as Silvan Elves, Woodland Elves, or East-elves.
What is the elf name that means forest?
In Middle-earth, the Quenya name for forest elves, Tawarwaith, is derived from the root word taurë. Other forest elf names from different languages include Silvan, Silvanus, Tauriel, and Nellas.
One of the biggest responsibilities given to a parent is to name their child. Consider the noble characteristics reflected in the wood elf names when naming your son or daughter. The collection above also works well when choosing player characters' names for gamers.
Legit.ng recently published an extensive list of warlock names for your male and female characters. Although warlocks are male practitioners of witchcraft, their names can be used for both male and female player characters in video games.
The world of witchcraft elicits fear in people, as it is associated with evil and malice. Warlock names and stories were feared for many years because people believed that talking about them could cause evil to happen in their lives.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com