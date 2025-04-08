100+ enchanting wood elf names inspired by nature, magic, myth and wonder

Wood elves are mythical creatures admired for their agility, stealth, wisdom and longevity. Their divine connection to nature makes them fierce protectors of the forests and woodlands. This list features wood elf names for girls and boys that reflect their unique traits and mystical essence.

Wood Elf names blend the fierce and protective nature of elves with their magical power.

Key takeaways

Wood elf names are rooted in characteristics such as nature, traditional roles, celestial elements and family or clan .

. The names are derived from folklore in various ancient cultures, such as Nordic, Slavic, Celtic, and Welsh cultures.

in various ancient cultures, such as Nordic, Slavic, Celtic, and Welsh cultures. They are also inspired by books, movies, television shows, video games and other elements of modern culture.

Enchanting wood elf names

Wood elves, also known as nature elves, are magical creatures deeply connected to the natural world, its forests and woodlands. The elves embody agility, wisdom, and magic traits. These forest elf names and their meanings paint a picture of their characters and roles.

Ethereal female wood elf names with their meanings

Traditional female elf names are inspired by elven language and draw inspiration from nature and natural elements. Photo: Kharchenko_irina7

Female elf names often reflect the natural world and the mystical qualities of their forested home. Here are ethereal names that capture the beauty and strength of wood elves.

Ailbhe — White or bright

— White or bright Albrun — Noble and renowned

— Noble and renowned Amarië — Blessed

— Blessed Anairë — Royal or noble Lady

— Royal or noble Lady Ar-Feiniel — Daughter of the people

— Daughter of the people Arwen — Noble maiden

— Noble maiden Aubrey — Elf ruler

— Elf ruler Avery — Ruler of the elves

— Ruler of the elves Branwen — Fair raven

— Fair raven Celebrían — Silver queen

— Silver queen Elfie — Little elf

— Little elf Elfreda — Elf peace

— Elf peace Elfriede — Elf strength

— Elf strength Elowen — Elm tree

— Elm tree Elvene — Elven

— Elven Ilmaren — Light of the stars

— Light of the stars Lirazel — Sea Maiden

— Sea Maiden Nimue — Lady of the lake

— Lady of the lake Sivrin — Silver or sparkling

— Silver or sparkling Síofra — Changeling

— Changeling Sylvie — Forest spirit

— Forest spirit Sylvara — Forest goddess

— Forest goddess Tauriel — Daughter of the forest

Enchanting male wood elf names with their meanings

Wood Elves are a central theme in J.R.R. Tolkien's literary works and adaptations, such as Tauriel (L), Legolas (C), and Thranduil (R) in The Hobbit the desolation of Smaug.

Male wood elf names often evoke guardianship, mysticism and harmony of the forest. These strong yet often cute names are inspired by the divine connection between the natural and unnatural world.

Alfar — Elf

— Elf Alfhild — Elf battle

— Elf battle Alfred — Elf counsel

— Elf counsel Ælfric — Elf king

— Elf king Buddy — Friend

— Friend Calen — Green

— Green Dobby — House elf

— House elf Eldar — The people of the stars

— The people of the stars Eldrin — Son of the eldar

— Son of the eldar Eithne — Kernel

— Kernel Keijo — Blessed hero

— Blessed hero Galion — Servant of the forest

— Servant of the forest Legolas — Green leaf

— Green leaf Lórien — Garden of the valar

— Garden of the valar Oisin — Little deer

— Little deer Oropher — Son of the forest

— Son of the forest Sigurd — Victorious guardian

— Victorious guardian Tapio — Forest spirit

— Forest spirit Thranduil — Strong leader

— Strong leader Waldemar — Famous ruler

— Famous ruler Yosei — Spirit

Wood elf surnames with their meanings

Wood elf surnames combine elvish characteristics to their roles, often bringing out the mystical and make-believe nature of elven culture. Photo: Kharchenko_irina7

Wood elf surnames reflect the unique bond between elf families, their traditional roles and their surroundings. Names like Greenleaf emphasise their connection to the surrounding flora. Here is a summary of surnames from books, films and video games such as DnD and Elder Scrolls.

Ailinor — Moonlight

— Moonlight Barkweaver — One who works with bark

— One who works with bark Branchweaver — Tree friend

— Tree friend Brambleheart — Wild spirit or wild heart

— Wild spirit or wild heart Birchroot — Deeply rooted

— Deeply rooted Brost — Strong

— Strong Cloverfoot — Swift and lucky

— Swift and lucky Earthsinger — Nature's voice

— Nature's voice Elwood — Elf rule or elder tree wood

— Elf rule or elder tree wood Erchamion — One handed

— One handed Fernheart — Lover of ferns

— Lover of ferns Forestborn — Born of the forest

— Born of the forest Goldenlove — Love as precious as gold

— Love as precious as gold Leafhunter — Hunter of tracker attune to nature

— Hunter of tracker attune to nature Mosswalker — Silent walker

— Silent walker Moondrop — Gentle as moonlight

— Gentle as moonlight Oakensoul — One with the soul of an oak

— One with the soul of an oak Pinefriend — A friend of pines

— A friend of pines Rootwalker — A friend of the earth

— A friend of the earth Silverstream — Silver stream

— Silver stream Stormheart — Brave or strong

— Brave or strong Sunfire — Fiery or radiant

— Fiery or radiant Sylvanwood — Spirit of the forest

— Spirit of the forest Tar-Minyatur — High first ruler

— High first ruler Treewhisper — One who speaks to nature

— One who speaks to nature Túramarth — Master of doom or a master of fate

— Master of doom or a master of fate Vineheart — Nurturing one

— Nurturing one Wildrunner — Free spirit

— Free spirit Wildwood — Free or untamed spirit

— Free or untamed spirit Willowwind — Gentle and wild soul

Wood elf names in DnD inspired by the power of magic

In Dungeons and Dragons, elves are magical beings with unearthly beauty, grace and gentle nature.

The video game Dungeons & Dragons grants wood elves the power of magic and guardianship roles over nature. Have a look at these mystical elf names for your DnD characters.

Adrik — Oak tree protector

— Oak tree protector Aelar — Light of the forest

— Light of the forest Aerilaya — Sky weaver

— Sky weaver Aelara — Gleaming star of the forest

— Gleaming star of the forest Althea — Whispers of the trees

— Whispers of the trees Arannis — Noble leader

— Noble leader Arvalan — Forest avenger

— Forest avenger Berenor — Son of the forest

— Son of the forest Caelos — Hunter of the wild

— Hunter of the wild Caelynn — Blossoming life

— Blossoming life Cithra — Moonlight in the trees

— Moonlight in the trees Delyra — Daughter of the wilds

— Daughter of the wilds Dunathar — Tree servant

— Tree servant Elvara — Light dweller

— Light dweller Elanara — The light of the woodland

— The light of the woodland Faelan — Forest warrior

— Forest warrior Faelar — Forest protector

— Forest protector Faelira — Protector of wild beauty

— Protector of wild beauty Galanodel — Moon whisperer

— Moon whisperer Irius — Wanderer of the forest

— Wanderer of the forest Laeryn — Crowned by trees

— Crowned by trees Laucian — Sage of the forest

— Sage of the forest Lirael — Song of the wild

— Song of the wild Naivara — Graceful spirit

— Graceful spirit Nareth — Silent and graceful

— Silent and graceful Talasrin — Arrow of light

— Arrow of light Thalion — Strong

— Strong Thamior — Quiet branch

— Quiet branch Selena — Moonlight glade

— Moonlight glade Silvaran — Silver woods

— Silver woods Sylvera — Of the forest

— Of the forest Sorian — Eternal forest

— Eternal forest Vaelis — Wild strength

— Wild strength Varec — Guardian of the woods

— Guardian of the woods Venara — Grace of the woods

Wood elf names in Skyrim

Wood elves or forest people are specially known as bosmer in Skyrim.

Wood elves in Skyrim are also referred to as Bosmer. Their names usually have a melodic, earthy sound that aligns with their rustic and spiritual way of life. Here are a few examples of wood elf names inspired by Skyrim.

Alderis — Keeper of the roots

— Keeper of the roots Alenor — Shining protector

— Shining protector Altheron — Keeper of the woods

— Keeper of the woods Amadriel — Lady of the forest

— Lady of the forest Belinor — Star's glow

— Star's glow Cindariel — Light of the forest

— Light of the forest Eldreth — Old Spirit

— Old Spirit Eronil — Keeper of the secrets

— Keeper of the secrets Fadrius — Trees wisdom

— Trees wisdom Falarion — Sage of the woods

— Sage of the woods Faelithar — Ancient protector

— Ancient protector Inathiel — Guardian of the valley

— Guardian of the valley Ithrial — Keeper of the wild

— Keeper of the wild Laerath — Spirit of the leaves

— Spirit of the leaves Malinor — Bright forest

— Bright forest Nalindril — Bringer of spring

— Bringer of spring Nariel — Daughter of the wind

— Daughter of the wind Nimril — Lady of the twilight

— Lady of the twilight Nolirith — Protector of the dawn

— Protector of the dawn Rilenor — Warrior of the woods

— Warrior of the woods Sianor — Silent traveller

— Silent traveller Thalionir — Starry defender

— Starry defender Thandri — Forest's protector

— Forest's protector Theradiel — Defender of the ancient woods

— Defender of the ancient woods Thylor — Hunter of shadows

— Hunter of shadows Thyron — Lord of the thicket

— Lord of the thicket Vellana — Lady of the wild

— Lady of the wild Velmoril — Spirit of the winds

— Spirit of the winds Ysolde — Ice ruler

Wood elf names to use in Elder Scrolls

Like in Skyrim, Elder Scrolls wood elves who reside in Aldmeris in the province of Valenwood are also known as Bosmer. Below are befitting names for wood elves in the Bosmer race.

Aela — Huntress

— Huntress Aurenis — Light breeze

— Light breeze Drevyn — One who endures

— One who endures Faelthorn — Shadow arrow

— Shadow arrow Faelon — Wind in the leaves

— Wind in the leaves Faendal — Forest archer

— Forest archer Fenrilas — Mist traveller

— Mist traveller Glarthir — Paranoid woodsman

— Paranoid woodsman Ivaril — Bow spirit

— Bow spirit Malviras — Green blood

— Green blood Nirelia — Dew blessed

— Dew blessed Rilenor — Warrior of the woods

— Warrior of the woods Shaevani — Soul of the trees

— Soul of the trees Sylthari — Wild hearted

— Wild hearted Taden — One with nature

— One with nature Thoronir — Bold oak

— Bold oak Urynar — Flame in the woods

— Flame in the woods Valthorin — Star of the glade

— Star of the glade Venris — Wind in the leaves

— Wind in the leaves Wyndalyn — Wind spirit

What is a good elf name?

Consider using nature-based influences such as trees, animals, fairies and water to create one. Other influences include celestial bodies, mystical elements and their protective nature.

What is another name for a wood elf?

There are various names for wood elves based on different sources. In Dungeons and Dragons, they are known as wild elves, green elves, and forest elves. In J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth lore, they are described as Silvan Elves, Woodland Elves, or East-elves.

What is the elf name that means forest?

In Middle-earth, the Quenya name for forest elves, Tawarwaith, is derived from the root word taurë. Other forest elf names from different languages include Silvan, Silvanus, Tauriel, and Nellas.

One of the biggest responsibilities given to a parent is to name their child. Consider the noble characteristics reflected in the wood elf names when naming your son or daughter. The collection above also works well when choosing player characters' names for gamers.

