15 cool exotic cat breeds that you can legally adopt and own

Cats offer a great companion, relieve loneliness, and provide comfort and affection. Many cat lovers prefer exotic cat breeds because of their striking appearance. They have rare coat colours compared to the common domestic cats. If you are a cat lover looking for one, here are some cool exotic cat breeds you can legally adopt.

Kurilian bobtail (L), Abyssinian cat (C), and Serengeti (R) are among cool exotic cat breeds. Photo: @bobbylicious, @abyssinio, @annajurkovska on Facebook(modified by author)

Source: UGC

Exotic cat breeds have unique physical features that draw many people to them. Some of these breeds are illegal to own because they can be dangerous due to their wild behaviours. Therefore, before deciding to acquire one, you should be aware of the laws and regulations of that region concerning adopting specific cat breeds.

Cool exotic cat breeds

People love cats because they are friendly and among the cleanest animals in the world. Many exotic cat breeds exist worldwide, but not all can be adopted because some can be dangerous. Some of these breeds look like tigers, cheetahs and leopards. If you are considering having an exotic cat breed at your home, below are the options.

Breed Personality Serval Intelligent, curious, sensible Ocelots Sociable, playful Bengal cat Alert, friendly, affectionate Savannah Friendly, intelligent, loyal Jungle Curl Loyal, affectionate, intelligent Maine Coon Playful, intelligent, friendly Chausie Intelligent, loyal, affectionate Ocicat Outgoing, playful, affectionate Egyptian Mau Intelligent, active, loyal Highlander Playful, outgoing, energetic Serengeti Active, playful, friendly Kurilian Bobtail Affectionate, gentle, intelligent Cheetoh Sociable, gentle, loving Abyssinian Curious, intelligent, sensible Exotic Shorthair Calm, friendly, lively

1. Serval

The Serval cat bree standing in a bush. Photo: Alex Hibbert

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short, silky

Short, silky Personality: intelligent, curious, sensible

Serval is a large exotic cat breed that weighs between 20 and 40 pounds. You can adopt and own the Serval cat breed. Servals are known for their long legs, small heads, and lean bodies. They are nicknamed giraffe cats because of their long legs and necks. Servals have black spots and lines. Serval cats make great pets because of their friendly and intelligent personalities.

2. Ocelots

A photo of Ocelot in the grass. Photo: Darrell Gulin

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short

Short Personality: Sociable, playful

Ocelots are known for their playful nature and affection. Their unique spotted coat helps them blend into the forest when hunting for prey. This breed will never be healthy at home as it needs much outdoor space to run around. Ocelots love to hunt, so feeding them can be pretty difficult. They have sharp vision at night, which enables them to hunt.

3. Bengal cat

Bengal cat running on an exercise wheel at its home. Photo: SolStock

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium to large

Medium to large Coat type: Short, dense

Short, dense Personality: Alert, friendly, affectionate

Bengals are a loving and friendly exotic cat breed. They are known for their leopard-like spots and muscular bodies, and they come in snow silver, brown, and blue. Their adaptability and outgoing nature make them a special breed. Bengals are the only cat breed that looks like leopards due to the spots on their coats. They weigh between 8 and 15 pounds.

4. Savannah Cat

Savannah Cat sleeping on a sofa. Photo: EyeEm Mobile GmbH

Source: Getty Images

Size: medium to large

medium to large Coat type: Short, sleek, coarse

Short, sleek, coarse Personality: Friendly, intelligent, loyal

This medium-to-large breed is known for its friendly and intelligent personality. It has long legs and can stand up to 17 inches tall. Its physical features include a spotted coat, pointed ears, and an expressive tail. Due to their spotted coat, they tend to look like cheetahs. This cat breed is also among the most expensive cats, costing over $50,000.

5. Jungle Curl

Jungle Curl kittens playing (L). A Jungle Curl kitten held in one hand (R). Photo: @allcatbreeds_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short, soft

Short, soft Personality: Loyal, affectionate, intelligent

Jungle Curls are beloved medium-sized cat breeds known for their charming personalities and loyal nature. They are excellent companions and loving cats. This breed is a cross between an African Jungle cat and an American curl. It maintains some wild traits while being friendly and loving. Jungle Curls have curled ears, and their intelligence makes them easy to train.

6. Maine coon

Ginger maine coon cat sitting in a garden. Photo: Carrigphotos

Source: Getty Images

Size: Large

Large Coat type: long, thick, soft

long, thick, soft Personality: Playful, intelligent, friendly

Maine coon is one of the best cat breeds to adopt because of its personality and size. It is large in size and social with a dog-like personality. Maine Coon's hair is longer on their necks and tails. They are highly friendly and playful. Maine Coon are natural-born fast swimmers and love playing with water. Their fluffy coat makes them cuddly and a great companion.

7. Chausie

A Chausie cat on dark brown background. Photo: Tania Wild

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium to large

Medium to large Coat type: Short-haired

Short-haired Personality: Intelligent, loyal, affectionate

Chausie is an exotic cat breed to adopt because it is good with other animals and friendly to people, especially children. This breed originated from a cross between jungle cats and other domestic cats. It is loved because it doesn't display any wild behaviour despite having wild ancestors. One of their most recognizable physical features is slanting cheekbones.

8. Ocicat

An Ocicat pictured in a garden. Photo: Imagenavi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium to large

Medium to large Coat type: Short, sleek

Short, sleek Personality: Outgoing, playful, affectionate

This muscular, short-haired breed is also one of the cool cat breeds that can be legally adopted. They have incredibly playful and loving temperaments. However, they are rare cats because they are not widely bred. Ocicats originated from crossing a seal-point Siamese, an Abyssinian, and an American Shorthair. They appear to look like wild animals but are friendly pets.

9. Egyptian Mau

The Egyptian Mau cat on a blue background. Photo: Mordolff

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short, fine, silky

Short, fine, silky Personality: Intelligent, active, loyal

Egyptian Mau is also one of the cool exotic cat breeds you can adopt. These cats are known to be extremely loyal and highly intelligent. This breed runs at an incredible speed of 30 miles per hour. One of their unique features is the M shape on their forehead, known as the scarab mark. Egyptian Mau comes in six colours: bronze, smoke, silver, black, blue, and caramel.

10. Highlander

A highlander cat walking along the road (L). A highlander kitten on its bed (R). Photo: @laurabatstone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Size: Medium to large

Medium to large Coat type: Short, long

Short, long Personality: Playful, outgoing, energetic

Highlanders are playful, energetic, and friendly. They are friendly to anyone, including strangers, and get along well with other cats. However, this breed is among the rare exotic cat breeds because it is considered a purebred exotic breed. Highlanders' parents are the Desert Lynx and the Jungle Curl. Because of their marbled markings, they resemble leopards.

11. Serengeti

A Serengeti cat breed sleeping on a white bedsheet (L). A Serengeti cat sitting on a stone (R). Photo: @ dainamalickiene, @annajurkovska on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short, spotted tabby

Short, spotted tabby Personality: Active, playful, friendly

The Serengeti breed was developed by crossing a Bengal and Oriental Shorthair. This breed is known for its capability to jump 7 feet into the air. They have large ears and long legs. They are active and friendly but sometimes temperamental, especially when they have not adapted to their new home. According to Catster, this exotic cat breed has a lifespan of 15 years.

12. Kurilian bobtail

Kurilian bobtail cat sitting on a table( (L). Kurilian bobtail lying on a table (R). Photo: @bobbylicious on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Size: Medium to large

Medium to large Coat type: Soft, silky, short and long

Soft, silky, short and long Personality: Affectionate, gentle, intelligent

The Kurilian Bobtail is one of the best exotic cat breeds. It makes a great pet because of its short and long coat, which makes it best for cuddling. They are great hunters and fishers, and for that, they can be a danger to fish and birds. Kurilian bobtail has a short tail and slightly resembles a wild cat. The back legs are slightly longer than the front legs.

13. Cheetoh

Size: Large

Large Coat type: Thick, soft, black, silver

Thick, soft, black, silver Personality: Sociable, gentle, loving

Cheetohs are one of the large exotic cat breeds distinguished by their appearance. They are described as tiny cheetahs with large, muscular bodies and wide ears. Their eyes can range from green to gold. They are playful and friendly, which makes them great exotic pets to bring to your home. They have a soft, thick coat with spots and rosettes, which makes them cuddly.

14. Abyssinian

An Abyssinian cat standin with its tail up(L). An Abyssinian cat yawning (R). Photo: @bangkokbengalcats, @abyssinio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Size: medium

medium Coat type: short, silky

short, silky Personality: Curious, intelligent, sensible

Abyssinian cats are known for their long, muscular bodies and long, slim legs, which make them high jumpers. They have a dog-like attachment to their owners. Their easy-going temperament makes them one of the best exotic pets for many cat enthusiasts. They are so playful that they are constantly on the move without getting tired.

15. Exotic Shorthair

An Exotic Shorthair cat relaxes in their pen during the Merseyside GCCF Championship Show. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short, dense

Short, dense Personality: Calm, friendly, lively

What is an Exotic Shorthair? It is a cat breed created as a short-haired version of the Persians, with a long, dense, and fluffy coat. According to Daily Paws, this breed is similar to the Persian in appearance except for its short, thick coat. Exotic Shorthairs have a gentle, friendly, playful personality and adapt quickly to new environments, people, and routines.

What is the most exotic cat you can own?

There are many exotic cat breeds you can own, such as the savannah cat, Serengeti, Ocicat and Maine Coon. These cats are friendly and can make excellent pets due to their companionship.

Which exotic cat breed is best for adoption?

The best exotic cat breeds for adoption can depend on an individual's preference. All the breeds have different personalities and physical features. Moreover, before adopting an exotic breed, you must consider the cats' legal ownership of your region because some exotic cats are not allowed.

Exotic cat breeds captivate cat lovers with their unique personalities and striking appearances. Some have striking appearances, and others have short or long hair, which most people love.

Legit.ng recently published the best white dog breeds. Many people love white dogs due to their pure, fluffy fur and striking appearance. There are numerous dog breeds worldwide, but approximately a dozen have entirely white coats.

Many dogs produce white puppies, but their colour darkens as they age and lose their white tint. White dog breeds are playful and friendly and come in various sizes. These breeds include Japanese Spitz, Dogo Argentino and American Eskimo Dog. Find out more about white dog breeds.

Source: Legit.ng