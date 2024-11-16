Global site navigation

Local editions

14 best white dog breeds: The most adorable white-coated pups
Top Lists

14 best white dog breeds: The most adorable white-coated pups

by  Naomi Karina 8 min read

White dog breeds captivate many dog lovers with their pure, fluffy fur and elegant appearance. You can opt for a small white dog breed to snuggle with or a big white fluffy farm dog to protect your livestock. If you are a dog lover looking for one, here are some of the most adorable white-coated pups.

A Samoyed (L), Great Pyrenees (C) and White Swiss Shepherd dog breeds (R)
A Samoyed (L), Great Pyrenees (C) and White Swiss Shepherd (R) are among the best white dog breeds. Photo: Sergey Gomon, Copyright Morten Falch Sortland, Arterra (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In determining the list of the best white dog breeds, we considered several vital criteria that reflect the diverse appeal of these charming canines. We used data from multiple sources, including PetMD, The Spruce Pets, Dog Academy and World Animal Foundation, to compile this list. It is important to note that the list is presented in no particular order.

Top best white dog breeds

There are numerous dog breeds worldwide, but only approximately a dozen have entirely white coats as adults. Many dog breeds can produce white puppies, among other colour combinations, but their coats tend to darken as they age and lose their white tint. If you consider adding white dog breeds to your home, you have many options.

Read also

Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez: Meet Bad Bunny's parents

Breed typeCoat typePersonality
Bichon FriséCurly, hypoallergenicCheerful, friendly, easygoing
SamoyedThick, double-layeredSocial, loyal, playful
MalteseLong, silkyAffectionate, gentle, playful
Great PyreneesThick, denseProtective, gentle, loyal
American Eskimo DogFluffy, double-coatedAlert, intelligent, lively
Japanese SpitzFluffy, water-repellentLoyal, affectionate, playful
Bull TerrierShort, smoothEnergetic, playful, loyal
Dogo ArgentinoShort, smoothBrave, loyal, protective
West Highland White Terrier (Westie)Double, wiryCurious, lively, intelligent
White Swiss ShepherdDense, straightGentle, loyal, intelligent
Sealyham TerrierDouble, wiryAffectionate, playful, adaptable
Poodle (White)Curly, hypoallergenicIntelligent, playful, loyal
French Bulldog (White)Short, smoothFriendly, affectionate, adaptable
Coton de TulearSoft, cottonyAffectionate, playful, loyal

1. Bichon Frisé

Bichon frise puppy fluffy white dog
A Bichon Frisé standing on the grass. Photo: Peter Vahlersvik
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small
  • Coat type: Curly, hypoallergenic
  • Personality: Cheerful, friendly, easygoing

A charming and playful small white dog breed, the Bichon Frisé has a hypoallergenic coat, making it an ideal choice for those with allergies. These dogs are affectionate and friendly and enjoy plenty of playtime.

Read also

Top 15 Christian comedians who spread joy with clean humour

The Bichon Frise is among the best white dog breeds for families. These small dogs weigh around 12 to 18 pounds. Their curly coat rarely sheds, making them a popular hypoallergenic choice. Bichons thrive in social settings and love to be the centre of attention.

2. Samoyed

Samoyed dog on the lawn with her puppies
Samoyed dog on the lawn with her puppies. Photo: Elenaleonova
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Large
  • Coat type: Thick, double-layered
  • Personality: Social, loyal, playful

Samoyeds are large, fluffy, and incredibly friendly. These big, white, fluffy farm dogs were initially bred for herding and pulling sledges. Samoyeds are strong, intelligent, gentle dogs that make wonderful family pets.

Samoyeds demand a lot of activity and excitement; therefore, they are best suited for active pet owners who can provide for those needs. While these dogs' undercoats shed seasonally, white hair is more likely to be found on your clothes and furniture all year.

3. Maltese

maltese puppy on green grass
An adorable portrait of a havanese maltese puppy on green grass in a vibrant summer backyard. Photo: Sebastian Condrea
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small
  • Coat type: Long, silky
  • Personality: Affectionate, gentle, playful

Read also

30 fascinating red animals that you need to know about

The Maltese is a traditional petite white dog breed with a long, silky coat and a kind temperament. They are friendly lap dogs and make ideal apartment companions.

Maltese are excellent family dogs because they are energetic, playful, vigorous, and like learning tricks. They can be irritable with boisterous children. Despite their fragile appearance, Maltese dogs are surprisingly strong and energetic.

4. Great Pyrenees

Grand Pyrenees dog
Grand Pyrenees dog lying on the bench. Photo: John Elk III
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Large
  • Coat type: Thick, dense
  • Personality: Protective, gentle, loyal

This dog is one of the fastest animals and is recognized for its hardworking energy, gentle nature, and huge, muscular build. They are raised to guard animals and can weigh more than 100 pounds.

The Great Pyrenees, also known as Pyrs, are charming, gentle giants devoted to their families. They usually get along quite well with children. Their calm demeanour makes them ideal family pets.

Read also

20 animals that start with E: names and fun facts about them

5. American Eskimo Dog

American Eskimo Dog during a show
The American Eskimo Dog at the 137th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard/USA Network
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small to medium
  • Coat type: Fluffy, double-coated
  • Personality: Alert, intelligent, lively

American Eskimo dogs are noted for their intelligence and caring demeanour, especially around children. The breed is playful and pleasant and enjoys spending time with its younger mates.

The American Eskimo comes in three sizes: toy, miniature, and standard, making it an adaptable white medium dog breed. They are known for their intelligence and agility.

6. Japanese Spitz

Adorable japanese spitz puppy on a black backdrop
Japanese spitz puppy looking at the camera on a black backdrop. Photo: Robbie Goodall
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small to medium
  • Coat type: Fluffy, water-repellent
  • Personality: Loyal, affectionate, playful

Similar in appearance to the American Eskimo Dog, the Japanese Spitz is another medium white dog breed with a lively personality. They are excellent watchdogs known for their loyalty and friendliness towards their families.

If you want a fluffy white dog that is low-maintenance and friendly, consider the Japanese Spitz. Despite the breed's lengthy coat, pet parents only need to brush their Japanese Spitz once a week.

Read also

20 famous blind people: notable personalities with visual impairment

7. Bull Terrier

A Bull Terrier walking slowly
A white Bull Terrier walking slowly on yellow sand. Photo: @Hans Surfer
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Medium
  • Coat type: Short, smooth
  • Personality: Energetic, playful, loyal

Bull Terriers are known for their unique egg-shaped heads and muscular bodies. While they come in various colours, the white Bull Terrier stands out with its short, sleek coat and playful personality.

The Bull Terrier was initially bred as a combat dog breed. Though their commanding appearance may turn off some people, they are charming, affectionate, and loyal to their owners.

8. Dogo Argentino

Dogo Argentino on green lawn
Dogo Argentino on green lawn. Photo: DircinhaSW
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Large
  • Coat type: Short, smooth
  • Personality: Brave, loyal, protective

This powerful and courageous white dog breed was originally bred for hunting large game. Due to their strength, Dogos need experienced handlers. They are known for loyalty and protectiveness.

Dogos want to participate in family activities and can be lively and friendly with their human family. They guard their people; thus, early socialization and training are crucial.

Read also

40+ big nose cartoon characters you definitely won't forget

9. West Highland White Terrier (Westie)

West Highland Terrier playing
West Highland Terrier playing. Photo: Kelly Lambright
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small
  • Coat type: Double, wiry
  • Personality: Curious, lively, intelligent

Westies are beloved small white dog breeds known for their charming personalities and curious nature. They make excellent companions and are relatively easy to train.

Because they have watchdog characteristics, they are prepared to bark at outsiders or unusual appearances. Because they are such an intellectual breed, they also require a lot of cerebral stimulation.

10. White Swiss Shepherd

White Swiss Shepherd on an autumn walk
The white Swiss Shepherd Dog stands on a lying tree trunk against the background of autumn leaves. Photo: Anita Kot
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Large
  • Coat type: Dense, straight
  • Personality: Gentle, loyal, intelligent

Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the White Swiss Shepherd is a beautiful giant white dog breed with a loving and gentle temperament, making it suitable for families.

They are energetic, alert, and intelligent dogs. Although they are more friendly to strangers than their German Shepherd counterparts, they should still be considered bright, quick-thinking working dogs.

Read also

7 dwarfs' names from Snow White, their personalities and fun facts

11. Sealyham Terrier

Sealyham Terrier walking on grass
Sealyham Terrier walking on grass. Photo: Sue Thatcher
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small to medium
  • Coat type: Double, wiry
  • Personality: Affectionate, playful, adaptable

Sealyham Terriers are suitable for both urban and rural environments. They might sometimes be stubborn, outspoken, and boisterous but also personable and affectionate.

While they make great family pets, they can also be trained to be working dogs, making them ideal mousers or ratters. They are affectionate, easygoing and will adapt well to your family life.

12. Poodle (White)

White poodle playing in the yard.
A portrait of a standard poodle in the grass. Photo: Patrickheagney
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small to large
  • Coat type: Curly, hypoallergenic
  • Personality: Intelligent, playful, loyal

Poodles have curly, hypoallergenic coats and come in toy, miniature, and standard sizes. They are friendly, playful, and intelligent dogs that are easy to train. Poodles are also known for being loyal, affectionate, and good with children.

They are energetic dogs that require at least 40 minutes of exercise daily. They are happiest when they are busy, but they can become bored and develop bad habits if they don't get enough mental stimulation. They are often used as service dogs, guidance dogs, assistance dogs, therapy dogs, and truffle hunters.

Read also

15 legendary Emo cartoon characters we have all related deeply to

13. French Bulldog (White)

Sleepy french bulldog stretching
Cute french bulldog stretching. Photo: Capuski
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small
  • Coat type: Short, smooth
  • Personality: Friendly, affectionate, adaptable

White French Bulldogs are compact, friendly dogs in the white, short-haired dog breed category. They are affectionate and adapt well to city life. They are also known for being adaptable, alert, and good with people and the animal kingdom.

French bulldogs don't require a lot of outdoor exercise, but they enjoy playing and relaxing. They need a lot of cleaning.

14. Coton de Tulear

Coton de Tuléar looking at camera
Close-up of a cute tricolor Coton de Tuléar looking at camera. Photo: Grace Cary
Source: Getty Images
  • Size: Small
  • Coat type: Soft, cottony
  • Personality: Affectionate, playful, loyal

The Coton de Tulear are lovely small canines who form deep bonds with their owners. They are excellent companion dogs, with owners describing them as possessing nearly human attributes.

These small but sturdy dogs are known for their playful nature, making them excellent companions. With a striking white coat, they are not only clever and energetic but also cheerful, calm, and easygoing.

Read also

300+ popular Turkish names and their meanings for boys and girls

What breed of dog is mostly white?

Many breeds can be predominantly white, but some notable examples include the Maltese, Samoyed, and Great Pyrenees. These breeds, among others, have been selectively bred over generations to maintain their beautiful white coats.

What is the rarest white dog?

The Coton de Tulear is considered one of the rarest white dog breeds. This rarity, coupled with their delightful personality and soft, fluffy coats, makes them highly sought after by dog enthusiasts.

What is the white dog that looks like a German Shepherd?

The White Swiss Shepherd is a white-coated variant of the German Shepherd. It shares the same intelligence, loyalty, and versatility as its more commonly seen counterparts but features a striking white coat.

What are the big white fluffy farm dogs?

Big white fluffy farm dogs like the Great Pyrenees and Samoyeds have been used for centuries to guard livestock. These dogs are known for their protective instincts, courage, and loyalty, making them excellent guardian dogs.

Read also

Who is Sam Ryder’s partner? Meet Lois Gaskin-Barber

White dog breeds offer diverse sizes, personalities, and purposes. They have always captured the hearts of dog lovers with their striking appearance and charming personalities. These dog types can have short or long hair and resemble fluffy white clouds, which most people adore.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the fastest animals in water. Speed is fundamental for the survival of animals on land and in water.

Water animals have adapted to outrank the quickest race cars, their swiftness allowing them to catch prey or evade predators. Discover some of the fastest animals in water and their record speeds.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Hot: