14 best white dog breeds: The most adorable white-coated pups

White dog breeds captivate many dog lovers with their pure, fluffy fur and elegant appearance. You can opt for a small white dog breed to snuggle with or a big white fluffy farm dog to protect your livestock. If you are a dog lover looking for one, here are some of the most adorable white-coated pups.

A Samoyed (L), Great Pyrenees (C) and White Swiss Shepherd (R) are among the best white dog breeds. Photo: Sergey Gomon, Copyright Morten Falch Sortland, Arterra (modified by author)

In determining the list of the best white dog breeds, we considered several vital criteria that reflect the diverse appeal of these charming canines. We used data from multiple sources, including PetMD, The Spruce Pets, Dog Academy and World Animal Foundation, to compile this list. It is important to note that the list is presented in no particular order.

Top best white dog breeds

There are numerous dog breeds worldwide, but only approximately a dozen have entirely white coats as adults. Many dog breeds can produce white puppies, among other colour combinations, but their coats tend to darken as they age and lose their white tint. If you consider adding white dog breeds to your home, you have many options.

Breed type Coat type Personality Bichon Frisé Curly, hypoallergenic Cheerful, friendly, easygoing Samoyed Thick, double-layered Social, loyal, playful Maltese Long, silky Affectionate, gentle, playful Great Pyrenees Thick, dense Protective, gentle, loyal American Eskimo Dog Fluffy, double-coated Alert, intelligent, lively Japanese Spitz Fluffy, water-repellent Loyal, affectionate, playful Bull Terrier Short, smooth Energetic, playful, loyal Dogo Argentino Short, smooth Brave, loyal, protective West Highland White Terrier (Westie) Double, wiry Curious, lively, intelligent White Swiss Shepherd Dense, straight Gentle, loyal, intelligent Sealyham Terrier Double, wiry Affectionate, playful, adaptable Poodle (White) Curly, hypoallergenic Intelligent, playful, loyal French Bulldog (White) Short, smooth Friendly, affectionate, adaptable Coton de Tulear Soft, cottony Affectionate, playful, loyal

1. Bichon Frisé

A Bichon Frisé standing on the grass. Photo: Peter Vahlersvik

Size: Small

Small Coat type: Curly, hypoallergenic

Curly, hypoallergenic Personality: Cheerful, friendly, easygoing

A charming and playful small white dog breed, the Bichon Frisé has a hypoallergenic coat, making it an ideal choice for those with allergies. These dogs are affectionate and friendly and enjoy plenty of playtime.

The Bichon Frise is among the best white dog breeds for families. These small dogs weigh around 12 to 18 pounds. Their curly coat rarely sheds, making them a popular hypoallergenic choice. Bichons thrive in social settings and love to be the centre of attention.

2. Samoyed

Samoyed dog on the lawn with her puppies. Photo: Elenaleonova

Size: Large

Large Coat type: Thick, double-layered

Thick, double-layered Personality: Social, loyal, playful

Samoyeds are large, fluffy, and incredibly friendly. These big, white, fluffy farm dogs were initially bred for herding and pulling sledges. Samoyeds are strong, intelligent, gentle dogs that make wonderful family pets.

Samoyeds demand a lot of activity and excitement; therefore, they are best suited for active pet owners who can provide for those needs. While these dogs' undercoats shed seasonally, white hair is more likely to be found on your clothes and furniture all year.

3. Maltese

An adorable portrait of a havanese maltese puppy on green grass in a vibrant summer backyard. Photo: Sebastian Condrea

Size: Small

Small Coat type: Long, silky

Long, silky Personality: Affectionate, gentle, playful

The Maltese is a traditional petite white dog breed with a long, silky coat and a kind temperament. They are friendly lap dogs and make ideal apartment companions.

Maltese are excellent family dogs because they are energetic, playful, vigorous, and like learning tricks. They can be irritable with boisterous children. Despite their fragile appearance, Maltese dogs are surprisingly strong and energetic.

4. Great Pyrenees

Grand Pyrenees dog lying on the bench. Photo: John Elk III

Size: Large

Large Coat type: Thick, dense

Thick, dense Personality: Protective, gentle, loyal

This dog is one of the fastest animals and is recognized for its hardworking energy, gentle nature, and huge, muscular build. They are raised to guard animals and can weigh more than 100 pounds.

The Great Pyrenees, also known as Pyrs, are charming, gentle giants devoted to their families. They usually get along quite well with children. Their calm demeanour makes them ideal family pets.

5. American Eskimo Dog

The American Eskimo Dog at the 137th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard/USA Network

Size: Small to medium

Small to medium Coat type: Fluffy, double-coated

Fluffy, double-coated Personality: Alert, intelligent, lively

American Eskimo dogs are noted for their intelligence and caring demeanour, especially around children. The breed is playful and pleasant and enjoys spending time with its younger mates.

The American Eskimo comes in three sizes: toy, miniature, and standard, making it an adaptable white medium dog breed. They are known for their intelligence and agility.

6. Japanese Spitz

Japanese spitz puppy looking at the camera on a black backdrop. Photo: Robbie Goodall

Size: Small to medium

Small to medium Coat type: Fluffy, water-repellent

Fluffy, water-repellent Personality: Loyal, affectionate, playful

Similar in appearance to the American Eskimo Dog, the Japanese Spitz is another medium white dog breed with a lively personality. They are excellent watchdogs known for their loyalty and friendliness towards their families.

If you want a fluffy white dog that is low-maintenance and friendly, consider the Japanese Spitz. Despite the breed's lengthy coat, pet parents only need to brush their Japanese Spitz once a week.

7. Bull Terrier

A white Bull Terrier walking slowly on yellow sand. Photo: @Hans Surfer

Size: Medium

Medium Coat type: Short, smooth

Short, smooth Personality: Energetic, playful, loyal

Bull Terriers are known for their unique egg-shaped heads and muscular bodies. While they come in various colours, the white Bull Terrier stands out with its short, sleek coat and playful personality.

The Bull Terrier was initially bred as a combat dog breed. Though their commanding appearance may turn off some people, they are charming, affectionate, and loyal to their owners.

8. Dogo Argentino

Dogo Argentino on green lawn. Photo: DircinhaSW

Size: Large

Large Coat type: Short, smooth

Short, smooth Personality: Brave, loyal, protective

This powerful and courageous white dog breed was originally bred for hunting large game. Due to their strength, Dogos need experienced handlers. They are known for loyalty and protectiveness.

Dogos want to participate in family activities and can be lively and friendly with their human family. They guard their people; thus, early socialization and training are crucial.

9. West Highland White Terrier (Westie)

West Highland Terrier playing. Photo: Kelly Lambright

Size: Small

Small Coat type: Double, wiry

Double, wiry Personality: Curious, lively, intelligent

Westies are beloved small white dog breeds known for their charming personalities and curious nature. They make excellent companions and are relatively easy to train.

Because they have watchdog characteristics, they are prepared to bark at outsiders or unusual appearances. Because they are such an intellectual breed, they also require a lot of cerebral stimulation.

10. White Swiss Shepherd

The white Swiss Shepherd Dog stands on a lying tree trunk against the background of autumn leaves. Photo: Anita Kot

Size: Large

Large Coat type: Dense, straight

Dense, straight Personality: Gentle, loyal, intelligent

Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the White Swiss Shepherd is a beautiful giant white dog breed with a loving and gentle temperament, making it suitable for families.

They are energetic, alert, and intelligent dogs. Although they are more friendly to strangers than their German Shepherd counterparts, they should still be considered bright, quick-thinking working dogs.

11. Sealyham Terrier

Sealyham Terrier walking on grass. Photo: Sue Thatcher

Size: Small to medium

Small to medium Coat type: Double, wiry

Double, wiry Personality: Affectionate, playful, adaptable

Sealyham Terriers are suitable for both urban and rural environments. They might sometimes be stubborn, outspoken, and boisterous but also personable and affectionate.

While they make great family pets, they can also be trained to be working dogs, making them ideal mousers or ratters. They are affectionate, easygoing and will adapt well to your family life.

12. Poodle (White)

A portrait of a standard poodle in the grass. Photo: Patrickheagney

Size: Small to large

Small to large Coat type: Curly, hypoallergenic

Curly, hypoallergenic Personality: Intelligent, playful, loyal

Poodles have curly, hypoallergenic coats and come in toy, miniature, and standard sizes. They are friendly, playful, and intelligent dogs that are easy to train. Poodles are also known for being loyal, affectionate, and good with children.

They are energetic dogs that require at least 40 minutes of exercise daily. They are happiest when they are busy, but they can become bored and develop bad habits if they don't get enough mental stimulation. They are often used as service dogs, guidance dogs, assistance dogs, therapy dogs, and truffle hunters.

13. French Bulldog (White)

Cute french bulldog stretching. Photo: Capuski

Size: Small

Small Coat type: Short, smooth

Short, smooth Personality: Friendly, affectionate, adaptable

White French Bulldogs are compact, friendly dogs in the white, short-haired dog breed category. They are affectionate and adapt well to city life. They are also known for being adaptable, alert, and good with people and the animal kingdom.

French bulldogs don't require a lot of outdoor exercise, but they enjoy playing and relaxing. They need a lot of cleaning.

14. Coton de Tulear

Close-up of a cute tricolor Coton de Tuléar looking at camera. Photo: Grace Cary

Size: Small

Small Coat type: Soft, cottony

Soft, cottony Personality: Affectionate, playful, loyal

The Coton de Tulear are lovely small canines who form deep bonds with their owners. They are excellent companion dogs, with owners describing them as possessing nearly human attributes.

These small but sturdy dogs are known for their playful nature, making them excellent companions. With a striking white coat, they are not only clever and energetic but also cheerful, calm, and easygoing.

What breed of dog is mostly white?

Many breeds can be predominantly white, but some notable examples include the Maltese, Samoyed, and Great Pyrenees. These breeds, among others, have been selectively bred over generations to maintain their beautiful white coats.

What is the rarest white dog?

The Coton de Tulear is considered one of the rarest white dog breeds. This rarity, coupled with their delightful personality and soft, fluffy coats, makes them highly sought after by dog enthusiasts.

What is the white dog that looks like a German Shepherd?

The White Swiss Shepherd is a white-coated variant of the German Shepherd. It shares the same intelligence, loyalty, and versatility as its more commonly seen counterparts but features a striking white coat.

What are the big white fluffy farm dogs?

Big white fluffy farm dogs like the Great Pyrenees and Samoyeds have been used for centuries to guard livestock. These dogs are known for their protective instincts, courage, and loyalty, making them excellent guardian dogs.

White dog breeds offer diverse sizes, personalities, and purposes. They have always captured the hearts of dog lovers with their striking appearance and charming personalities. These dog types can have short or long hair and resemble fluffy white clouds, which most people adore.

