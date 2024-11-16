14 best white dog breeds: The most adorable white-coated pups
White dog breeds captivate many dog lovers with their pure, fluffy fur and elegant appearance. You can opt for a small white dog breed to snuggle with or a big white fluffy farm dog to protect your livestock. If you are a dog lover looking for one, here are some of the most adorable white-coated pups.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top best white dog breeds
- What breed of dog is mostly white?
- What is the rarest white dog?
- What is the white dog that looks like a German Shepherd?
- What are the big white fluffy farm dogs?
In determining the list of the best white dog breeds, we considered several vital criteria that reflect the diverse appeal of these charming canines. We used data from multiple sources, including PetMD, The Spruce Pets, Dog Academy and World Animal Foundation, to compile this list. It is important to note that the list is presented in no particular order.
Top best white dog breeds
There are numerous dog breeds worldwide, but only approximately a dozen have entirely white coats as adults. Many dog breeds can produce white puppies, among other colour combinations, but their coats tend to darken as they age and lose their white tint. If you consider adding white dog breeds to your home, you have many options.
|Breed type
|Coat type
|Personality
|Bichon Frisé
|Curly, hypoallergenic
|Cheerful, friendly, easygoing
|Samoyed
|Thick, double-layered
|Social, loyal, playful
|Maltese
|Long, silky
|Affectionate, gentle, playful
|Great Pyrenees
|Thick, dense
|Protective, gentle, loyal
|American Eskimo Dog
|Fluffy, double-coated
|Alert, intelligent, lively
|Japanese Spitz
|Fluffy, water-repellent
|Loyal, affectionate, playful
|Bull Terrier
|Short, smooth
|Energetic, playful, loyal
|Dogo Argentino
|Short, smooth
|Brave, loyal, protective
|West Highland White Terrier (Westie)
|Double, wiry
|Curious, lively, intelligent
|White Swiss Shepherd
|Dense, straight
|Gentle, loyal, intelligent
|Sealyham Terrier
|Double, wiry
|Affectionate, playful, adaptable
|Poodle (White)
|Curly, hypoallergenic
|Intelligent, playful, loyal
|French Bulldog (White)
|Short, smooth
|Friendly, affectionate, adaptable
|Coton de Tulear
|Soft, cottony
|Affectionate, playful, loyal
1. Bichon Frisé
- Size: Small
- Coat type: Curly, hypoallergenic
- Personality: Cheerful, friendly, easygoing
A charming and playful small white dog breed, the Bichon Frisé has a hypoallergenic coat, making it an ideal choice for those with allergies. These dogs are affectionate and friendly and enjoy plenty of playtime.
The Bichon Frise is among the best white dog breeds for families. These small dogs weigh around 12 to 18 pounds. Their curly coat rarely sheds, making them a popular hypoallergenic choice. Bichons thrive in social settings and love to be the centre of attention.
2. Samoyed
- Size: Large
- Coat type: Thick, double-layered
- Personality: Social, loyal, playful
Samoyeds are large, fluffy, and incredibly friendly. These big, white, fluffy farm dogs were initially bred for herding and pulling sledges. Samoyeds are strong, intelligent, gentle dogs that make wonderful family pets.
Samoyeds demand a lot of activity and excitement; therefore, they are best suited for active pet owners who can provide for those needs. While these dogs' undercoats shed seasonally, white hair is more likely to be found on your clothes and furniture all year.
3. Maltese
- Size: Small
- Coat type: Long, silky
- Personality: Affectionate, gentle, playful
The Maltese is a traditional petite white dog breed with a long, silky coat and a kind temperament. They are friendly lap dogs and make ideal apartment companions.
Maltese are excellent family dogs because they are energetic, playful, vigorous, and like learning tricks. They can be irritable with boisterous children. Despite their fragile appearance, Maltese dogs are surprisingly strong and energetic.
4. Great Pyrenees
- Size: Large
- Coat type: Thick, dense
- Personality: Protective, gentle, loyal
This dog is one of the fastest animals and is recognized for its hardworking energy, gentle nature, and huge, muscular build. They are raised to guard animals and can weigh more than 100 pounds.
The Great Pyrenees, also known as Pyrs, are charming, gentle giants devoted to their families. They usually get along quite well with children. Their calm demeanour makes them ideal family pets.
5. American Eskimo Dog
- Size: Small to medium
- Coat type: Fluffy, double-coated
- Personality: Alert, intelligent, lively
American Eskimo dogs are noted for their intelligence and caring demeanour, especially around children. The breed is playful and pleasant and enjoys spending time with its younger mates.
The American Eskimo comes in three sizes: toy, miniature, and standard, making it an adaptable white medium dog breed. They are known for their intelligence and agility.
6. Japanese Spitz
- Size: Small to medium
- Coat type: Fluffy, water-repellent
- Personality: Loyal, affectionate, playful
Similar in appearance to the American Eskimo Dog, the Japanese Spitz is another medium white dog breed with a lively personality. They are excellent watchdogs known for their loyalty and friendliness towards their families.
If you want a fluffy white dog that is low-maintenance and friendly, consider the Japanese Spitz. Despite the breed's lengthy coat, pet parents only need to brush their Japanese Spitz once a week.
7. Bull Terrier
- Size: Medium
- Coat type: Short, smooth
- Personality: Energetic, playful, loyal
Bull Terriers are known for their unique egg-shaped heads and muscular bodies. While they come in various colours, the white Bull Terrier stands out with its short, sleek coat and playful personality.
The Bull Terrier was initially bred as a combat dog breed. Though their commanding appearance may turn off some people, they are charming, affectionate, and loyal to their owners.
8. Dogo Argentino
- Size: Large
- Coat type: Short, smooth
- Personality: Brave, loyal, protective
This powerful and courageous white dog breed was originally bred for hunting large game. Due to their strength, Dogos need experienced handlers. They are known for loyalty and protectiveness.
Dogos want to participate in family activities and can be lively and friendly with their human family. They guard their people; thus, early socialization and training are crucial.
9. West Highland White Terrier (Westie)
- Size: Small
- Coat type: Double, wiry
- Personality: Curious, lively, intelligent
Westies are beloved small white dog breeds known for their charming personalities and curious nature. They make excellent companions and are relatively easy to train.
Because they have watchdog characteristics, they are prepared to bark at outsiders or unusual appearances. Because they are such an intellectual breed, they also require a lot of cerebral stimulation.
10. White Swiss Shepherd
- Size: Large
- Coat type: Dense, straight
- Personality: Gentle, loyal, intelligent
Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the White Swiss Shepherd is a beautiful giant white dog breed with a loving and gentle temperament, making it suitable for families.
They are energetic, alert, and intelligent dogs. Although they are more friendly to strangers than their German Shepherd counterparts, they should still be considered bright, quick-thinking working dogs.
11. Sealyham Terrier
- Size: Small to medium
- Coat type: Double, wiry
- Personality: Affectionate, playful, adaptable
Sealyham Terriers are suitable for both urban and rural environments. They might sometimes be stubborn, outspoken, and boisterous but also personable and affectionate.
While they make great family pets, they can also be trained to be working dogs, making them ideal mousers or ratters. They are affectionate, easygoing and will adapt well to your family life.
12. Poodle (White)
- Size: Small to large
- Coat type: Curly, hypoallergenic
- Personality: Intelligent, playful, loyal
Poodles have curly, hypoallergenic coats and come in toy, miniature, and standard sizes. They are friendly, playful, and intelligent dogs that are easy to train. Poodles are also known for being loyal, affectionate, and good with children.
They are energetic dogs that require at least 40 minutes of exercise daily. They are happiest when they are busy, but they can become bored and develop bad habits if they don't get enough mental stimulation. They are often used as service dogs, guidance dogs, assistance dogs, therapy dogs, and truffle hunters.
13. French Bulldog (White)
- Size: Small
- Coat type: Short, smooth
- Personality: Friendly, affectionate, adaptable
White French Bulldogs are compact, friendly dogs in the white, short-haired dog breed category. They are affectionate and adapt well to city life. They are also known for being adaptable, alert, and good with people and the animal kingdom.
French bulldogs don't require a lot of outdoor exercise, but they enjoy playing and relaxing. They need a lot of cleaning.
14. Coton de Tulear
- Size: Small
- Coat type: Soft, cottony
- Personality: Affectionate, playful, loyal
The Coton de Tulear are lovely small canines who form deep bonds with their owners. They are excellent companion dogs, with owners describing them as possessing nearly human attributes.
These small but sturdy dogs are known for their playful nature, making them excellent companions. With a striking white coat, they are not only clever and energetic but also cheerful, calm, and easygoing.
What breed of dog is mostly white?
Many breeds can be predominantly white, but some notable examples include the Maltese, Samoyed, and Great Pyrenees. These breeds, among others, have been selectively bred over generations to maintain their beautiful white coats.
What is the rarest white dog?
The Coton de Tulear is considered one of the rarest white dog breeds. This rarity, coupled with their delightful personality and soft, fluffy coats, makes them highly sought after by dog enthusiasts.
What is the white dog that looks like a German Shepherd?
The White Swiss Shepherd is a white-coated variant of the German Shepherd. It shares the same intelligence, loyalty, and versatility as its more commonly seen counterparts but features a striking white coat.
What are the big white fluffy farm dogs?
Big white fluffy farm dogs like the Great Pyrenees and Samoyeds have been used for centuries to guard livestock. These dogs are known for their protective instincts, courage, and loyalty, making them excellent guardian dogs.
White dog breeds offer diverse sizes, personalities, and purposes. They have always captured the hearts of dog lovers with their striking appearance and charming personalities. These dog types can have short or long hair and resemble fluffy white clouds, which most people adore.
Legit.ng recently published a list of the fastest animals in water. Speed is fundamental for the survival of animals on land and in water.
Water animals have adapted to outrank the quickest race cars, their swiftness allowing them to catch prey or evade predators. Discover some of the fastest animals in water and their record speeds.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.