20 fun facts about monkeys: interesting things about the playful primates

Monkeys are some of the most captivating and intelligent animals on the planet. These animals offer endless fascination with their unique behaviours and remarkable abilities. They are the world's largest group of nonhuman primates and include a diverse range of species. Here are some fun facts about monkeys that make them endearing to humans.

Monkeys consist of old-world and new-world monkeys. Photo: Georgi Fadejev, Bas Vermolen/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Almost all monkeys live in troops consisting of several females with young and either a single male or several males. These intelligent animals are grouped into two main groups: Old World and New World monkeys. Old World monkeys have narrow, downward-facing nostrils, while New World monkeys have broader, side-facing nostrils.

Fun facts about monkeys

Monkeys are known for their playful antics, social bonds and problem-solving skills. These wild animals provide a window into the complexities of animal intelligence and social structures. Below are various fun and intriguing facts that highlight their unique nature.

1. They live both on the ground and in the trees

Monkeys live in the trees and on the ground. Their arboreal skills allow them to navigate through forests with agility, while their terrestrial abilities enable them to forage and travel over land. These animals sleep while sitting on trees. They do this for security reasons to keep away from predators.

2. Illnesses can be spread to people by monkeys

Monkeys can to humans in a process known as zoonosis. These diseases include herpes B virus, simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), and different forms of tuberculosis. Therefore, it is imperative to check on the proper handling and care of monkeys in wild and captive settings.

3. Monkeys as pets are popular exotic animals

Monkeys are often considered exotic pets due to their intelligence and playful nature. However, these animals require specialised care as they can exhibit aggressive or destructive behaviour. This character labels them as potentially dangerous pets.

4. Mandrills are massive and can weigh up to 54 kilograms

Mandrills are the largest monkeys, with males weighing up to 54 kilograms (119 pounds). Their vivid facial colouration and impressive size make them one of the most striking and formidable monkey species.

5. They can live up to 50 years in captivity

Monkeys have different lifespans depending on their species and living conditions. In the wild, they live between 10 and 30 years; in captivity, some can live up to 50 years with proper care. This longevity in captivity is due to better nutrition, medical care, and the absence of predators.

6. Most monkeys have tails

Most monkeys have tails, which they use for balance, communication, and sometimes as an extra limb. Tails are essential for arboreal species, aiding their agility and ability to navigate the treetops.

7. They bond through grooming

Monkeys use grooming to strengthen relationships. Photo: Fiona Rogers/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This is one of the fun facts about monkeys for kids. Grooming is a crucial social activity for monkeys as it is used to strengthen relationships, reduce stress, and establish social hierarchies. This behaviour fosters group cohesion and cooperation, which are essential for social group survival.

8. They use grooming to strengthen relationships

The quickest way to tell the difference between a monkey and an ape is by the presence or absence of a tail. As mentioned earlier, almost all monkeys have tails, but apes do not. The primate order also includes apes, such as gorillas, chimpanzees, humans, lemurs, and tarsiers. Monkeys are just one group within this diverse and fascinating animal order.

9. Like young children, monkeys have a high IQ

These animals are brilliant, with cognitive abilities comparable to those of young children. They can learn complex tasks, use tools, and even understand basic concepts, making them fascinating cognitive and behavioural research subjects. Good examples are the Capuchin monkeys that collect palm fruits and smash them open using an anvil or hammer stone.

10. All monkeys have opposable thumbs

Like humans, monkeys have opposable thumbs. This crucial adaptation allows them to grasp objects, manipulate tools, and perform complex tasks. The opposable thumbs are a vital factor in their ability to interact with their environment and solve problems.

11. The owl monkey is nocturnal

The owl monkey, known as the night monkey, is unique for its nocturnal lifestyle. These primates have adapted to life in the dark, with large eyes that enhance their night vision, allowing them to thrive in their nocturnal niches.

12. Pygmy Marmosets are the world's smallest monkeys

Pygmy marmosets are generally found in evergreen and river-edge forests. Photo: Denja1/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pygmy marmosets are the world's smallest monkeys, weighing just 100 to 140 grams (3.5 to 5 ounces). Despite their tiny size, they exhibit remarkable agility and complex social behaviours, making them fascinating creatures to study. They are generally found in evergreen and river-edge forests and are gum-feeding specialists.

13. Howler monkeys are the loudest

Howler monkeys are the loudest land animals, with their calls heard up to 5 kilometres (3 miles) away. They call to let others know where their territory is, alerting them to stay away. The calls sound like a loud whooping bark or roar. These animals live in Central and South America.

14. The Patas monkey is the fastest primate

The Patas monkey (Erythrocebus patas), also known as the hussar monkey, is the fastest primate. It can run up to 55 kilometres per hour (34 miles per hour). This incredible speed helps them evade predators and cover large distances for food. Patas monkeys are found in central, western, and eastern Africa.

15. They have distinct fingerprints

Like humans, monkeys have unique fingerprints, presumably inheriting them from the group's common ancestor. These distinctive patterns are used for individual identification and testify to the intricate evolutionary similarities between monkeys and humans.

Disturbing facts about monkeys

While monkeys are often admired for their intelligence and social complexity, a darker side to their behaviour and interactions can be pretty unsettling. By exploring these unsettling aspects, you understand some of the challenges surrounding these fascinating primates. Check them out below.

1. Male monkeys kill infants when they take over a new group

Male monkeys in some species, like hanuman langurs and baboons, may kill infants when they take over a new group. This is believed to be a strategy to bring the females back into oestrus sooner, allowing the new dominant male to sire his offspring.

2. Monkeys in captivity like licking bars and walls

Monkeys in captivity often exhibit abnormal behaviours like licking bars and walls incessantly. This behaviour usually shows severe stress, boredom, or nutritional deficiencies. It highlights the psychological trauma and environmental deprivation they face when kept in unnatural settings.

3. When under severe stress, monkeys indulge in self-mutilation

In extreme cases of psychological distress, approximately 10% of captive, individually housed monkeys harm themselves by biting, scratching, or hitting their bodies. Self-mutilation is a tragic indicator of the severe mental and emotional suffering these intelligent creatures endure, especially in captivity or stressful environments.

4. Some monkeys eat or play with their faeces

Sometimes animals play with their own or others' faeces. Photo: Luxiangjian4711/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Monkeys have been observed eating or playing with their own or others' faeces, a behaviour known as coprophagia. This disturbing activity can signify severe boredom, stress, or an attempt to gain attention. It also poses significant health risks due to the transmission of parasites and diseases.

5. In captivity, they vomit and consume the regurgitated food

Some monkeys in captivity will vomit and then consume the regurgitated food. This behaviour is often a result of chronic stress or gastrointestinal disorders. It highlights the severe impact of an unnatural and unstimulating environment on the monkeys’ well-being.

What is special about monkeys?

How are monkeys unique? Monkeys are special due to their high intelligence, complex social structures, and remarkable adaptability to various environments. These animals exhibit behaviours similar to humans, such as using tools, solving problems, and expressing emotions.

What are some fun facts about monkeys for kids?

Monkeys are fascinating animals for kids to learn about. They have opposable thumbs for grasping, are very social and groom each other to make friends, eat fruits, leaves, and insects, and range from loud howler monkeys to tiny pygmy marmosets.

These fun facts about monkeys showcase their incredible adaptability, intelligence, and social complexity. Understanding the lighter side of their behaviour and biology enhances your appreciation for these remarkable creatures and highlights the importance of their conservation.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the slowest animals in the world. Slow animals live in different ecosystems that favour their speeds and protect them from fast-paced predators.

Many animals compete for the distinction of being the world's slowest. While surviving in a fast-paced ecosystem requires animals with high speeds, the sluggish creatures on this list are no less remarkable. Discover some of the top creatures who have mastered the art of moving.

Source: Legit.ng