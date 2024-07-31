Nigeria vs Japan Women's football is slated for the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Both teams take each other on in their final group game, as the African champions will seek all three points to progress

Lethal striker Asisat Oshoala is expected to start for the Super Falcons, having impressed in their game against Spain

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will need a 'miracle' to progress to the knockout phase of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games football event as they take on Japan in their final group game.

The Nigeria Women's national football team lost their first two matches against Brazil and Spain by 1-0, respectively. They now seek maximum points against Japan.

Coach Randy Waldrum will be disappointed that his side failed to pick at least a point in their first two games, especially against Brazil, where they had chances to score.

Nigeria vs Japan is scheduled for 4pm Nigerian time. Photo: Sajad Imanian.

Source: Getty Images

The tactician made two changes to the side against Spain as Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala were introduced for Chinwendu Ihezuo and Jennifer Echegini.

It remains uncertain how the manager will approach the match against the Japanese side, but he must map out how they can get the goals.

Team News

The Super Falcons still have an opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals as one of the best third-placed teams, but they must win this game by at least two goals.

It would be tough to prevent the Asians from scoring as Futoshi Ikeda’s troops found the net in 27 of their last 28 games in all competitions.

Afrik-Foot reports that Japan head into the tie knowing they can still advance whichever way the result goes.

Following her performance against Spain, Asisat Oshoala is expected to remain in the Super Falcons' starting line-up.

This will be the fourth encounter between these teams and their second clash at the Olympics.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated their Japanese counterparts 1-0 when they were paired in the same group at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Since then, these teams have met twice in friendlies, and Japan won both matches by two unanswered goals.

Predicted line up Nigeria vs Japan

Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Chidinma Okeke, Blessing Demehin, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie; Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, Rasheedat Ajibade; Asisat Oshoala, Esther Okoronkwo.

Japan

Ayaka Yamashita; Miyabi Moriya, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Hana Takahashi, Toko Kogo; Fuka Nagano, Yui Hasegawa, Hinata Miyazawa; Maika Hamano, Mina Tanaka.

Time and how to watch Nigeria vs Japan

The massive fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

The kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm Nigerian time and will be broadcast on SuperSport and StarTimes.

Nigeria vs Japan kicks off at 4pm Nigerian time

